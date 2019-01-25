Red Sea and Mediterranean ports reopen Friday as Egypt sees warmer weather

Egyptian authorities have reopened three ports on Friday which were closed the day before due to bad weather.

The Red Sea Ports Authority said the port of Nuweiba in South Sinai governorate has been reopened on Friday morning after it was closed by bad weather the day before.

Maritime activities and navigation have resumed after improved weather conditions and wind stability at the port, the ports authority said in a statement.

Egyptian authorities also reopened two major Mediterranean ports, Alexandria and Dekheila, after closure on Thursday for maritime safety reasons.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said on Friday that Egypt is expected to see warm weather in the day, extremely cold at night all around the country, and that rain is expected in South Sinai.

Cairo and the Nile Delta governorates are expected to see highs of 22-23 degrees Celsius and lows of 11 on Friday, while the city of Alexandria is likely to be 2 degrees colder.

Source: Ahram Online