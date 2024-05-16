Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Red Sea crisis may be overcome this year, Hapag-Lloyd CEO hopes

Red Sea crisis may be overcome this year, Hapag-Lloyd CEO hopes

in International Shipping News 16/05/2024

Hapag-Lloyd still expects that the Red Sea crisis will be over before the end of 2024, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

“I don’t know for certain but we assume that it will be over in the course of this year, that we return to some form of normality,” said Habben Jansen.

His company, the world’s fifth biggest container liner, has, like shipping rivals, been hit by attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen-based Houthi militants in the region, that necessitate longer and more expensive trips around Africa.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Elke Ahlswede, editing by Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software