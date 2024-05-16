Red Sea crisis may be overcome this year, Hapag-Lloyd CEO hopes

Hapag-Lloyd still expects that the Red Sea crisis will be over before the end of 2024, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

“I don’t know for certain but we assume that it will be over in the course of this year, that we return to some form of normality,” said Habben Jansen.

His company, the world’s fifth biggest container liner, has, like shipping rivals, been hit by attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen-based Houthi militants in the region, that necessitate longer and more expensive trips around Africa.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Elke Ahlswede, editing by Editing by Madeline Chambers)