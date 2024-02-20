Red Sea: European shipowners welcome launch of Operation ASPIDES

Following growing attacks on commercial shipping, the EU Council has officially launched today the EU’s defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea.

Operation ASPIDES, launched today, has a defensive mandate and will accompany and protect commercial vessels in the area against possible attacks at sea.

“European shipowners strongly welcome today’s announcement which officially launched the new European maritime security operation in the Red Sea. The escalating situation in the area puts our seafarers in danger on a daily basis and is increasingly impacting Europe’s supply chain and overall economic security. European presence in the area through the deployment of Operation ASPIDES is essential to address the security risks for commercial shipping and will contribute to keeping our seafarers safe. We encourage and support all coordinated efforts, including diplomatic, contributing to the de-escalation of the crisis in the area” said Sotiris Raptis, ECSA’s Secretary General.

The Red Sea is a key route for European trade and for the EU’s international connectivity. Protecting key shipping routes and the international principle of freedom of navigation is essential to guarantee the energy, food and supply chain security of Europe.

Source: ECSA