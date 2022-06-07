Red Sea ports witness nearly 7000 tonnes of traded goods

The General Authority for Red Sea Ports has announced handling 6,934 tonnes of goods, in addition to 306 trucks and 27 private cars, state-run news agency MENA cited the authority report on Monday.

Egypt’s Red Sea ports also registered the arrival and departure of 901 passengers.

The exports included the handling of 6,732 tonnes of goods, 263 trucks, and 23 private cars.

Meanwhile, the imports comprised 202 tonnes of goods, 43 trucks, and four private cars.

The Poseidon Express ship left Safaga Port with 2,771 tonnes of goods and 15 private cars. The Amal vessel was loaded with 2,453 tonnes of goods and three private cars.

The Nuweiba Port witnessed the arrival of Sinai ferry, carrying 202 tonnes of goods, 31 empty trucks, and four private cars. The ferry departed with 843 tonnes of goods and three private cars on board.

