RedPort launches groundbreaking hardware replacement for Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress Network Service Device

The world’s first satellite device that combines the Inmarsat Fleet Xpress Network Service Device (NSD) with the RedPort Optimizer Enterprise satellite router and VoIP gateway was launched by RedPort Global.

The single rackmount appliance will manage ship networks with satellite broadband routing, VoIP connectivity and crew services, and replaces at least three pieces of hardware that were previously required for Fleet Xpress installations.

The innovative RedPort Optimizer Enterprise NSD for Inmarsat Fleet Xpress gives satellite service providers and ship operators an all-in-one solution, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of installations.

Dr. Luis Soltero, Chief Technology Officer of RedPort Global and Chief Developer of the Optimizer Enterprise NSD, said the device is game changing for the maritime and satellite provider industries.

“The RedPort Optimizer NSD includes a software-based NSD to manage Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band technology with its FleetBroadband L-band service. The Optimizer Enterprise NSD replaces previous NSD hardware as well as a host of switches, routers and VoIP gateways that are commonly used to provide a complete solution for vessels.”

RedPort will sell the Optimizer Enterprise NSD under its own name, and as a white-label product for satellite service providers looking for a high-quality turnkey solution. In addition to the award-winning suite of RedPort services, hosted application opportunities are available to other providers of value-added satellite services.

With its powerful processors and reliable hardware, the core platform will host applications from any Fleet Xpress satellite service provider looking for a turnkey white-label platform.

“We are delighted that RedPort have developed an alternative to our current hardware NSD. This will provide a fundamental building block for many of our partners to satisfy the rapidly growing market for onboard applications evidenced by the dramatic growth in Fleet Xpress installations over the last year,” said Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

Source: Inmarsat