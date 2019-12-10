Reduce Energy Consumption On Terminals Dashport Visualizes Potential Savings

The transport, transshipment and storage processes as well as the associated auxiliary processes in ports require large amounts of energy. This involves both considerable operating costs and – depending on the energy source – emissions. In the dashPort project, the CML is now working on a solution to investigate, optimize and then reduce the consumption of electrical energy in ports without restricting the core business. In the port of Brake, the study focuses on the operator Niedersachsen Port and the handling company J. Müller as the largest company. The aim is to ﬁnd synergies in operational processes, to optimize processes and in this way to reduce energy consumption.

For this purpose, the Fraunhofer CML records the processes an consumers of the terminal and infrastructure operator and examines them for optimization potentials. The identiﬁed critical consumers, e.g. the compressed air suction systems for grain handling, are then equipped with intelligent measurement technology. The consumptions, which can be retrieved in (almost) real time, are brought together in a „digital control room“ – the actual dashPORT – that spans all ports. The dashPort visualizes, for example, consumption patterns and peaks.

On the basis of the visualization and the resulting transparency, recommendations for action are formulated in real time. These should lead to a long-term reduction of the total energy consumption, the associated costs and the CO2 balance of the port. In addition, peak

loads can be reduced, also to the advantage of the power grid. Ove- rall, a savings potential of around 10% of today‘s energy consumption is expected.

dashPORT is funded over three years by the IHATEC program for innovative port technologies of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. In addition to CML, partners are NiedersachsenPorts GmbH, J. Müller AG and OFFIS – Institut für Informatik. In addition to process recording and analysis from an energy point of view, the CML will demonstrate the optimisation potential, develop recommendations for action and quantify the success of the project in terms of saved electrical energy.

Source: Fraunhofer