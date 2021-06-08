Reed Smith adds significant capital markets and U.S. securities capabilities to its shipping practice in New York

Leading global law firm Reed Smith has today announced the addition of Robert Lustrin to its Transportation Industry Group, based in New York. Lustrin brings to the firm more than 25 years’ experience advising shipping and offshore industry clients on all aspects of corporate and U.S. securities law.

Previously a partner at New York’s Seward & Kissel for two decades, and more recently an independent practitioner, Lustrin has represented domestic and international clients in capital markets securities offerings, including IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, Rule 144A debt offerings, consent solicitations, business combinations, exchange offers, and tender offers. He also has advised clients in corporate governance, compliance and regulatory matters arising under U.S. securities laws and regulations.

Rob Wilkins, chair of Reed Smith’s Transportation Industry Group, said: “Expanding our capital markets capability for transportation clients is a strategic priority for the firm. Robert adds U.S. corporate and deep industry experience as well as a technical skillset that, combined with our already strong corporate and capital markets capability, will enable us to further expand our practice in this area while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our clients. He is an exceptionally skilled lawyer, who will be an excellent complement to our market-leading Transportation Industry Group.”

“Robert will be a tremendous addition to our team in New York. His impressive experience in capital markets securities matters will be of great value to our U.S. and international clients,” said Cindy Schmitt Minniti, Reed Smith’s New York Office Managing Partner.

Lustrin, who has joined the firm as counsel, is admitted in New York, Texas, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, home to one of the largest ship registries in the world. He has been a frequent speaker at shipping and offshore industry conferences on the subject of capital markets transactions.

“I am delighted to have joined Reed Smith, a firm which has a world class reputation in the shipping industry,” said Lustrin, who further commented, “its market-leading transportation group is a great fit for my capabilities and experience. Reed Smith has the ideal global platform to enhance my practice and optimize my ability to serve shipping companies and other industry participants around the world.”

Complementing Reed Smith’s shipping capabilities around the globe, the U.S. shipping team has a wealth of experience representing clients in a wide range of complex shipping transactional, litigation and regulatory matters, including for the LNG and offshore oil and gas industries.

Greg Chase, Reed Smith partner who leads the shipping team in the U.S., said: “Robert’s arrival underpins a strategic priority for the firm. Here in New York, we have differentiated ourselves from the city’s traditional shipping firms by being able to provide a broader range of transactional legal services to the market. The trend of clients moving away from traditional bank lending in shipping and toward more sophisticated private equity and alternative capital providers means that investing in shipping now demands a global full-service law firm such as Reed Smith.

“Our New York practice continues to expand with our lawyers entering into more and more varied and complex transactions, and we have become one of the preeminent advisors for shipping in the country.”

The New York practice covers the full range of traditional New York transactional shipping disciplines including secured loan facilities, leasing, vessel/fleet sale and purchase, Liberian and Marshall Islands company, mortgage and vessel registry work, related legal opinions, work-outs and debt restructurings including collateral enforcement, as well as private equity and corporate transactions. The team has represented investment funds in numerous joint-venture and related corporate transactions.

The firm combines this practice with the broader capabilities of its large New York office, which is active in structured finance, securitisation, M&A, capital markets transactions, restructuring and bankruptcy, and fund formation and structuring.

