Reed Smith advises North P&I and Standard Club on merger to create new global marine insurer

Global law firm Reed Smith announces today that it is advising North P&I and Standard Club in their discussions for a proposed merger to create a new global marine insurer and one of the largest providers of mutual cover in the maritime industries. With 300 years of shared P&I heritage, the combined mutual insurer would provide cover for vessels equivalent to 400M gross tonnage.

This announcement follows the approval of the proposal by the boards of both clubs and notification to principal regulatory authorities of their intention to merge. The proposed merger remains subject to the approval of the full mutual membership of both clubs and of all the appropriate regulatory authorities. Member voting procedures are anticipated to conclude by the end of May. If approved by the membership and regulatory authorities, the formal merger of both clubs is expected to complete by 20 February 2023.

The Reed Smith team is being led by London corporate partner Philip Taylor, with the wider team including corporate partner Sam Webster and associates James Hatchard, Matthew Bowen and George Dunne, tax partner Caspar Fox and associate Tom Baxter, regulatory partner Brett Hillis and associate Emily Cartwright, competition consultant Ross Mackenzie, and associates Emma Weeden and Vaibhav Adlakha.

Source: Reed Smith