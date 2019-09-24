Reed Smith enhances global Transportation Industry Group with new shipping partners in London and Hong Kong

In a move that reflects the firm’s continued commitment to the shipping industry, global law firm Reed Smith today announced that disputes lawyers Nick Austin and Peter Glover will be joining the firm in October as partners in its Transportation Industry Group.

Nick, who joins the London office from Clyde & Co, specialises in shipping and international trading disputes in the court, arbitration and mediation arenas. He is a well-known and highly regarded practitioner with more than 20 years’ experience advising shipowners, operators, charterers and traders on a wide range of predominantly dry shipping and commodities disputes, including charterparty and bill of lading issues. Nick also works closely with several commodity trading and mining clients, and maintains strong and enduring links in the Japanese and wider Asian markets.

Peter, who joins from Norton Rose Fulbright and will be based in the firm’s Hong Kong office, specialises in shipping, international trade, arbitration, regulation and marine insurance. He comes from a maritime background having served at sea with the oil majors, is a qualified Master Mariner and will enhance the firm’s growing shipping and casualty team in the wider Asia Pacific region. He is qualified to practice law in the jurisdictions of Hong Kong, England & Wales and Queensland, Australia.

Andrew Taylor, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Transportation Industry Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Nick and Peter to the team. We’ve made significant investments in our group to meet client demand and to evolve with the ever-changing industry. The appointment of both partners will have an important role in driving our strategy.

“Nick brings with him a great depth of knowledge of the maritime industry and international trade expertise. He has a strong reputation in shipping and commodities disputes, which align perfectly with our strategic focus for the group. His experience is complementary to our existing team and will prove a valuable asset to our clients.”

“The depth of Peter’s maritime experience and technical expertise is widely recognised in the industry. Peter is a great addition both to our casualty team and to the transportation group. We are very pleased to have him on board.”

Denise Jong, Reed Smith’s managing partner Asia Pacific, said: “We have a longstanding reputation for supporting the shipping industry throughout the region and Peter’s arrival underlines our continued commitment to providing our maritime clients with the very best advice. Nick also has strong ties to the region and will be of great benefit to our maritime and trading clients operating in Asia.”

Nick commented: “I am very excited to be joining Reed Smith, a firm with a world class reputation in shipping and international trade. I have tremendous respect for the Transportation Industry Group, having worked opposite several of its lawyers for many years. I look forward to supporting the strategic growth of the group at Reed Smith and continuing to help clients resolve their disputes in the global marine and commodities sectors.”

Peter commented: “I am delighted to join Reed Smith, which is a firm I have admired for a long time. It has a market leading reputation in the shipping industry and has acted on many of the high profile shipping casualties in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It has an enviable global platform and I look forward to further developing my practice.”

Reed Smith has served the transportation industry for nearly a century and its thriving global shipping team covers all aspects of shipping and trade, from contentious to transactional work.

Source: Reed Smith