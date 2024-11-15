Reed Smith successfully represents KCH Shipping in Supreme Court ruling on one-year time bar for all misdelivery claims

The Supreme Court handed down judgment in the ‘Giant Ace’, FIMbank PLC v KCH Shipping [2024] UKSC 38, ruling that the one-year time bar applies to all misdelivery claims where the Hague or Hague Visby Rules apply, even where cargo goes missing after discharge.

In this case, the bank, as the holder of the bills of lading, argued it had six years to bring a claim against the carrier, after the cargo of coal went missing from stockpiles after discharge. The carrier relied on the one-year time bar in the Hague-Visby Rules to defend the bank’s claim.

The Court of Appeal confirmed the earlier decisions in favour of the carriers by the Court of Appeal (in Claim No. CA-2022-002168), the High Court (in EWHC 2400 (Comm)), and by the arbitration tribunal. Reed Smith successfully represented the carrier at every stage in the proceedings.

Simon Rainey K.C. of Quadrant Chambers and Matthew Chan of Twenty Essex acted for KCH, instructed by Kyri Evagora and Thor Maalouf of Reed Smith.

Maalouf, transportation partner based in the firm’s London office, said: “The international carriage of goods by sea is almost always governed by one of two international conventions: the Hague Rules or the Hague Visby Rules. These conventions set out internationally recognised rights and obligations between sea carriers and the holders of the bills of lading that represent the cargo shipped.

“This decision is a win for everyone involved in carrying, buying, selling and financing cargoes worldwide, because it confirms that parties will be able to ‘close their books’ within one year, rather than having to worry about misdelivery claims coming out of the woodwork up to six years later.”

Evagora, global chair of the Reed Smith’s Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group, said: “Before the High Court’s decision on Giant Ace, there had not been an English court decision on the common scenario where a cargo is misdelivered at some point after discharge.

“All parties can now benefit from the finality of the time bar. Once the deadline has passed, accounts or books can be closed. Trade finance banks that rely on bills of lading as security will need to be aware that a one-year time bar will apply even where cargo is discharged into storage which they consider to be in the custody of the carrier pending ultimate delivery. They should therefore make sure to diarise one year from discharge regardless of when “delivery” is intended to take place.”

Source: Reed Smith