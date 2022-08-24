Reefer Container Repair| Benefits [+ best deals on repair claims]

Reefer containers go through a lot of wear and tear during the shipping process. Damages happen, and when they do it’s important to have the right insurance. We’ll help you protect your boxes with our container insurance plans. Also, cover all there’s to know about reefer container repair.

Reefer containers are the key components of transportation of perishable goods and they’re also quite prone to damage. Even a little damage to a reefer container can impact the cargo that’s being transported. Repairing reefer containers is costly, but not when you have the right insurance in place. xChange helps you insure your boxes so you don’t have to worry about the repair costs.

Let’s understand a bit more about repairing your reefer containers and the types of insurance you can get to cover the cost of repairs.

But before we get into it, you can use our public search bar to look for reefer containers easily.

What is reefer container repair?

A reefer container is a specialized container that carries temperature-sensitive goods like food items, pharmaceuticals, and plants. Repairing reefer containers involves determining which component of the container is damaged and needs to be fixed.

Reefer containers are very sensitive and require additional care for their maintenance. Material overstressing, extreme weather conditions, and contamination can cause significant damage to the containers. Sometimes inexperienced fork lifters also cause damage during the loading and unloading process.

Periodic maintenance of your reefer containers is essential. You should also check for damages frequently. This will not only help in the maintenance of the container but will also reduce the cost of repairs in the long run.

Now let’s take a look at the different types of reefer container repairs.

Types of reefer container repairs

Here are some of the most common repairs that reefer containers undergo regularly.

Reefer container floor repair

Container flooring differs from one container to another. The floor of most reefer containers is made with plywood. Although it’s a sturdy material, it often needs repairs due to constant wear and tear. The constant pressure from goods can cause the floors to become uneven and even crack.

It’s important to routinely check the floors of reefer containers as even a minute crack can damage your cargo.

Rust removal from reefers

Rust removal is a common type of shipping container repair. Most shipping containers are prone to rust since they’re constantly exposed to harsh weather. Rust can further lead to holes in the container walls. Repairing these holes in reefers is going to be more costly.

On the surface level, sandblasting can help. If the rust is underneath the paint, it’ll need to be cut out and welded with a new piece of steel.

Compressor repairs in reefers

The compressor in reefer containers helps maintain the ideal temperature and pressure. Any damage to the compressor can damage your cargo. Regular repairs and maintenance can help reduce the running cost of the reefer container as well.

Cooling unit repair

Similar to the compressor, the cooling unit helps maintain the ideal temperature in the reefer container. Any issues in the cooling unit of a reefer container require professional help. The professional will either repair the cooling unit or replace it with a new one.

Door seal repair

Door seals are made of rubber and keep the reefer container air and water tight. The rubber disintegrates over time and requires frequent repairs. This helps maintain the required temperature and pressure within the container.

Most of these damages are inevitable. The cost of repairing these damages can add up significantly if you don’t have insurance. This is where xChange can help you.

We’re a neutral marketplace for buying, selling, and leasing shipping containers. Plus, we can help insure your boxes, top up your existing cover, and can make the process of repair claims easy.

5 benefits of refrigerated shipping container repairs

Reefer container repair can have various benefits. Let’s look at a few of them.

• Helps maintain ideal temperature: Repairing your reefer container can help in maintaining the ideal temperature inside. The right temperature is crucial for transporting perishable goods.

• Maintain ideal humidity: Similarly, repairing reefer containers can also help in maintaining the ideal humidity. This is also important for keeping the goods fresh while transporting them.

• Extends the shelf life of reefer containers: Regular repairs can help extend the shelf life of the container. Moreover, they can reduce operating costs and help with energy efficiency.

• Maintains required airflow and ventilation: Airflow and ventilation are crucial to maintaining the right temperature within the container. Regular repairs can help you do that.

• Helps keep cargo fresh: Reefer containers are mostly used for shipping perishable goods. Regular container fumigation and repairs help the cargo remain fresh during transportation.

Now that we’ve looked at the various benefits of repairing your reefer containers, let’s understand how much this can cost.

Reefer container repair costs: How to insure your container for damage or loss

The cost of reefer container repair depends on the damage your container has. If the damage is significant, the cost will also be more. For example, repairing the cooling unit or compressor costs more than repairing the door seal. However, even the cost of minute repairs can significantly add up in the long run.

What’s more, is that the cost of leasing a reefer container is a bit more than an average container. If you’re leasing a reefer container and it incurs damage on the way, the liability will be really expensive to deal with. Insurance can come in handy in protecting yourself from such costs and conflicts.

You can easily insure your containers with Container xChange. As a member, you can choose the right insurance plan in just a few clicks. You have the option to add a damage protection plan, total loss plan, or a container damage plan to your subscription.

Insuring your reefer container for damage or loss

Let’s take a detailed look at the plans offered by xChange to insure your containers. This will help you choose the right insurance based on your needs.

Damage protection plan (DPP)

This plan helps you compensate for the usual maintenance and repair of your container. DPP is agreed upon between the supplier and user. It’s the supplier that pays the repair costs up to the agreed DPP amount. Any repair costs exceeding it are paid by the user.

However, if you become an xChange member and opt for insurance, it will cover anything over and above DPP. This plan is also helpful if you don’t want to go through the process of damage assessment every time.

Total loss insurance

Shipping containers may disappear into thin air. They may fall off the ship or get stolen. It’s unfortunate but it happens. You want to be insured so you can cover the cost of the container.

Our total loss insurance plans help cover the costs and can be taken out in addition to the DPP plan. It insured constructive total loss, general average, and mysterious disappearances.

Premium insurance

If you wish to cover all your bases, container damage insurance is the one for you. It includes total loss insurance and free IICL6 — an inspection of your containers. In this plan, xChange will take care of the entire insurance process. This will give you more time to focus on your business rather than worrying about your containers.

Reefer container repair solutions with xChange

Apart from the plans we’ve discussed above, you can also get repair cover for your boxes. You can opt for this if you do not have insurance in place but your reefer container has incurred damage.

In this case, the amount is settled directly between the supplier and the user of the container. xChange offers support to settle the damage costs. Once the repair plan is agreed upon, the charges or credits are automatically settled through the xChange wallet.

It’s a great way to streamline your repairs. At xChange, we mediate the process to help our members. It protects the users from old damages that they aren’t responsible for. It also helps the suppliers get reimbursement for the repairs.

You can read more about the repair claim process here.

Reefer container repair claims with Container xChange

After reading about the damages and cost of repairs, we’re certain you’d want to insure your boxes.

With xChange, the process couldn’t be simpler. If you’re a member, you can opt for the insurance with just a few clicks. All you need to do is decide which plan suits you. You can contact us anytime and our team can help you in choosing the best plan.

Claiming for repairs and damages with xChange is simple, quick, and streamlined. You no longer need to waste your time on long phone calls or emails to track your case.

Ready to secure your boxes? Click below to talk to our experts to know about these plans in detail. They’ll tell you about the pricing and answer all your doubts.

Reefer container repair: Common FAQs

Can reefer containers be repaired?

Yes, reefer containers can be repaired. In fact, reefer containers need regular repair and maintenance to help them remain in their optimal conditions. Some common repairs include rust removal, floor repair, and compressor repairs.

Do you need to repair your reefer containers?

Yes, you need to repair your reefer containers regularly as they’re prone to wear and tear. Repairing reefer containers can help in maintaining the ideal temperature, pressure, and humidity in the container. It can also increase the shelf life of the reefer container itself.

Source: xChange Solutions GmbH