Reefer freight rates are still going down – what is to come in an uncertain trade environment?

After a tepid recovery in the first quarter of the year, reefer freight rates on most trade routes have been decreasing. Drewry’s Global Reefer Freight Rate Index (which is based on freight rates for a wide range of port pairs) is expected to decrease further in the third quarter, in contrast with dry box freight rates, which have seen a strong recovery since the start of the Res Sea crisis.

The weakness of the reefer sector is not new. The tonnage of reefer cargo on routes which would normally include the Red Sea fell by more than 5% YoY in 2023, with the majority of the fall occurring in the first three quarters of the year, well before ships got targeted by drones and missiles at the Bab-el-Mandeb. A weakening trend was also seen in the wider market with a 0.7% YoY decrease in global seaborne reefer trade, following the 1.5% YoY decline in 2022.

After a strong increase in seaborne reefer trade in the 2010s, the recent multi-year weakness raises the question: what will happen to the reefer trade in the next few years?

While model-based forecasts can provide guidance, due to the low overall volumes of the majority of the commodities shipped in refrigerated containers or cargo holds, a single unforeseen weather or geopolitical event can significantly derail any prediction based on macroeconomic trends even when long-term weather phenomena like El Nino and La Nina are taken into account. Hence, the longer the forecast period, the higher the uncertainty.

To visualise this uncertainty, let’s take a look at an example from Drewry’s recently published Reefer Shipping Annual Review and Forecast. The commodity group with the strongest seaborne trade growth in 2023 was exotic fruits. In line with this trend, our forecast model predicts positive growth for each year in the forecast period, however if we apply the average historical (2000-2023) positive and negative YoY growth rates on each forecasted year in a stepwise manner, it becomes clear that a single year that does not “behave as expected” (i.e. does not follow the fundamental dynamics used in the model) can have a significant positive or negative impact on the whole forecast period.

Despite these uncertainties, we still see an overall positive growth picture for the seaborne reefer trade in the next few years. Based on recent years with lacklustre or even negative growth however, it will be important to consider whether a fundamental change in trade dynamics is occurring.

Source: Drewry