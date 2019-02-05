Reefer Ships Now an “Endagered Species” Ahead of IMO 2020 Rules and a Diminishing Market Share

– Will the new IMO sulphur regulation lead to long queues of elderly reefers at the beaches of India, Pakistan or Bangladesh?

– Conventional reefer shipping is shrinking, but there is still money to be made, said Dynamar BV in its latest report.

Last year, seaborne transport of fresh produce carried in both conventional reefer ships and refrigerated containers is estimated to have grown by around 5% to 116 million tons. This volume equates to 9,450 laden conventional reefer ships of 500,000 cft average, or just over 3.9 million full 40’ High Cube reefer containers.

Speaking of fresh produce, we refer to fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and dairy, in this order of volume. Until the turn of the century, conventional reefer ships were the main fresh produce carriers. That has fallen, considerably, and it was just 18% in 2017. Meaning that in 2017, 95 million tons was moving in containers, including on deck of conventional reefer ships.

Reefer Shipping, Conventional

Despite a relatively small fleet of 574 ships with a 183.9 million cft capacity, the conventional reefer fleet is rather fragmented. The 15 largest carriers operate 56% of the fleet in terms of capacity. The largest of these is Baltic Shipping/Cool Carrier with 11.0%. As they operate relatively large units, by number of vessels they are responsible for only 40% of the fleet.

Reefer Shipping, Containers

Most container ship operators are, to a degree, involved in the transport of reefer boxes, but only a few have a network of services, the suitable capacity and the equipment to be considered a major reefer operator.

Ever fewer carriers qualify for this label and whereas a few years ago this publication compiled the top-15, now it is even difficult to put together a top-10. These top 10 deploy 767 ships in total, with an aggregate 4.33 million TEU and 557,750 million reefer plugs, which are deployed in (North-South) relevant trades.

The IMO cloud

The maritime industry is braced for the global introduction of the IMO 2020 sulphur regulation.

Fuel costs make up a larger part of the costs for conventional reefer operators. Scrubbers or LNG are not an option for elderly ships because the costs are just too great. For those ship operators struggling to stay afloat, some may decide to scrap some of their oldest ships, or even exit the industry altogether.

Dynamar expects many old and fuel-hungry conventional reefer ships will be scrapped.

As a result, for a time at least, both conventional reefer operators and container ship operators will receive a boost from the reduction in trade capacity, helping offset the new higher fuel costs.

The reefer box

At the end of 2018, the world maritime container reefer box fleet totalled 2.9 million TEU, comprised of predominantly 40’ high-cubes. Production in 2018 was projected to reach 130,000 TEU, which is an approximate growth of 12% compared to the year before. For 2019, production is predicted to rise, but not by much.

In 2018, Maersk Container Industry closed its reefer factory in San Antonio, Chile after just three years. The closure of the USD 200 million production plant leaves it with only one facility in Qingdao, China.

In 2018, Chiquita ordered 2,500 Star Cool integrated reefer containers and Hapag-Lloyd placed an order for 11,100 reefer containers, whilst its alliance partner Ocean Network Express (ONE) signed a contract for 14,000 reefer containers.

Twelve major container carriers in 2017 operated 2.08 million TEU of owned and leased boxes, or around 79% of the total reefer container fleet. At the end of the same year, lessors owned 49% of these. Triton is the main lessor of reefer boxes, ahead of SeaCo and Seacube.

How about the revenues?

The scope of this review restricts our ability to explain the complexity of Time Charter Equivalent (TCE). Basically, calculated per 30 days per cubic feet (cu. ft.) capacity, it is what revenues for conventional reefer ships are expressed in and usually divided between the first and second half of the year.

From a TCE perspective, 2017 was overall a lacklustre year. For conventional operators of the larger 450,000 cu. ft. capacity vessel benchmark, 2017 was nothing less than dramatic. At USD 0.34, the average TCE in this segment was the worst result in a decade

Contrast this with the smaller 270,000 cu ft. benchmark in 2017! First half: penultimate worst over the last 10 years at USD 0.58 – second half: at USD 0.94 the highest 10-year average ever. The resulting full year average in this segment was a respectable USD 0.76.

The year 2018 (until November) was quite a good one for the smaller ship sector with an average TCE of USD 0.82/cft The larger sector had its typical peak in the first half of the year, but then TCE stabilised at just USD 0.30/cft.

The smaller ships typically are the fish and meat carriers; the larger units predominantly transport fruits, bananas in particular. Fish is often transhipped at sea directly from the trawler to the reefer ship. As a result, the smaller conventional reefer ship is less vulnerable to competition from container operators.

Containerised revenues

The reefer container sector achieved rates hovering between some USD 2,900 and USD 3,100 per 40’ reefer box in 2017. In 2016, at times the rate fell to a disastrous USD 700; what a difference a year can make…

The sharply improved rates are a result of cooperation and consolidation between carriers, with the enlarged shipping companies achieving economies of scale. They have also gained knowledge of the sector and gradually made progress to turn reefer container operations into profits.

The conventional reefer orderbook

Most ships in service (or listed as idle) at the time of publication were built between 1988 and 1994, with another peak in 1998.

Although the order book is modest, after years of virtually no newbuilding activity – in 2014 two ships were delivered, and in 2015 one. In the first half of 2018, four vessels were completed, while another nine were scheduled for delivery before the year end. Combined, these units offer capacity for 4.6 million cft. Many of the vessels are small, only three over 300,000 cft with container capacity of 1,760 TEU (940 reefer points).

Scrapping trends

Apart from ships coming to the end of their technical lifetime, often vessels are demolished in batches when the market dips. In 2017, some twenty five ships were sent to the breakers with an average age of 23 years. Of these, some small units touched thirty six years.

In the first half of 2018, nineteen ships were reported demolished, with combined cargo space for 7.5 million cft. The average age of these was 33 years. Also, twelve 400,000 cft capacity vessels were included in this particular batch. For the entire year, it was expected that some thirty ships would find their way to the breakers with an aggregated capacity of 11 million cft.

There is no room for nostalgia and the decline in the conventional reefer fleet persists. Dynamar expects therefore the fleet to fall to around 310 ships (100 million cubic feet) by 2030.

Source: Dynamar