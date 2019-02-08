Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Refiner Marathon to replace Venezuela crude with Middle East, Latin America imports

Refiner Marathon to replace Venezuela crude with Middle East, Latin America imports

in Freight News 08/02/2019

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp would replace crude oil from Venezuela with imports from the Middle East and Latin America, a top company executive said.

“We see those replacement barrels being…Arabian Gulf barrels, as well as predominantly, Latin American barrels,” Rick Hessling, a senior vice president at Marathon’s MLP unit, said on a post-earnings conference call.

The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA last week to curb OPEC members’ crude exports to the United States and pressure Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software