Refineries trimming runs at around 300,000 bpd due to weak margins – Energy Aspects

Oil refineries are likely trimming runs at around 300,000 barrels per day due to weak profit margins, consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.

“There has been some trimming of runs in Singapore, Korea, Italy, Rotterdam and parts of Latin America … With new refining capacity ramping up in Asia, this volume of run cuts will be easily offset,” it said.

Last week, Gunvor Group said it had shut one of the two crude distillation units at its Rotterdam oil refinery in the Netherlands as it was uneconomical to run.

Energy Aspects said France and Italy were the European countries most vulnerable to the current refining margin environment, adding: “Our sources suggest some refiners there are trimming runs”.

