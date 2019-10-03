Refinery Margin Tracker: Asian refiners bear brunt of Saudi crude outage

Global refinery margins trended higher last week, as refiners slow runs to complete planned maintenance before the onset of International Maritime Organization 2020 on January 1, an analysis from S&P Global Platts showed Monday.

However, Asian refiners were excluded from the uptick in refinery economics, as margins were impacted by the supply disruption from the September 14 attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq crude processing facility.

The facility processes Arab Light and Arab Extra Light, which are favored by Asian refiners like India’s Reliance Industries. Reliance said earlier that it was receiving its supply of Saudi crude, but was getting heavier grades, which in turn impacted refinery margins.

Cracking margins for Arab Extra Light in China fell to $2.72/b for the week-ended September 27, from $3.57/b the week earlier, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics, while Southeast Asian margins fell to $3.13/b from $3.96/b in the week-ended September 20.

Saudi Aramco said Monday it restored its oil production to 9.9 million b/d and is replenishing its stocks. Margins recovered amid this news, with cracking margins of Arab Extra Light in China and Southeast Asia up Monday at $2.78/b and $3.26/b, respectively.

But the kingdom was seen looking to import refined products and feedstocks, market sources said, in order to supply clients, which in turn is supporting other regions.

MIDDLE DISTILLATES FIRM AS IMO 2020 LURKS

The shift to 0.5% sulfur from 3.5% sulfur for bunker fuel, which goes into effect on January 1, will increase distillate demand.

Continued buying interest in the Asian middle distillate market is expected to continue, traders there said. The October/November gasoil derivative timespreads widened to $1.45/b Monday, the steepest backwardation since September 2013.

Light distillate stocks in Singapore stood at 10.1 million barrels for the week-ended September 22, below the 11.3 million barrels held in storage at the same time last year.

Along the US Gulf Coast, coking margins for Mars crude rose to $12.50/b the week-ended September 27, up from $10.74/b, as stocks dropped and demand rose.

Total US distillate stocks dropped to 133.7 million barrels for the week-ended September 20, down 2.2% from the week earlier and 3% below the 2018 level, Energy Information Administration data showed. Meanwhile, US distillate demand rose 38,000 b/d to 3.897 million b/d.

In Europe, distillate demand is also pushing margins higher. The cracking margin for medium sour Urals rose to $9.88/b for the week-ended September 27, up from the $7.93/b the week earlier. Inventories of diesel and gasoil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub rose 1.8% week on week to reach 2.7393 million mt for the week-ended September 25, but were 4% lower than a year earlier.

US Atlantic Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bonny Light Cracking Syncrude Cracking Bakken Crude Cracking Forties Cracking Week ending September 27 8.46 7.62 15.65 6.76 Week ending September 20 7.59 6.90 14.81 6.36 Q3 to date 8.82 6.42 14.25 9.11 Q3-18 7.60 16.35 13.94 8.38 Q2-19 7.42 9.11 14.05 7.64 Q1-19 3.94 6.36 8.59 3.72 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Gulf Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) WTI MEH Cracking Isthmus Cracking Mars Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending September 27 13.98 7.76 12.50 10.75 Week ending September 20 12.37 7.57 10.74 10.26 Q3 to date 11.64 7.73 9.01 10.00 Q3-18 9.75 10.73 10.55 12.43 Q2-19 9.59 7.04 8.32 9.25 Q1-19 8.38 5.14 5.97 7.76 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Midwest Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bakken Cracking Syncrude Cracking WTI Cushing Cracking WCS ex-Cushing Coking Week ending September 27 18.47 16.14 15.74 16.88 Week ending September 20 16.94 14.54 14.32 15.35 Q3 to date 14.80 12.19 13.29 14.13 Q3-18 19.56 24.81 15.85 17.23 Q2-19 18.56 17.53 16.90 16.95 Q1-19 11.43 11.03 11.49 9.93 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US West Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) ANS Cracking Napo Coking Arab Medium Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending September 27 36.61 37.71 37.16 42.10 Week ending September 20 27.92 28.61 26.94 31.81 Q3 to date 15.98 17.68 15.00 20.29 Q3-18 14.10 18.42 14.95 19.54 Q2-19 19.48 22.32 18.44 24.37 Q1-19 12.98 15.22 11.05 16.04 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Singapore Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Dubai Cracking Forties Cracking ESPO Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending September 27 4.14 1.28 2.18 4.71 Week ending September 20 4.46 1.99 2.34 4.45 Q3 to date 3.61 1.19 1.58 3.90 Q3-18 3.87 3.71 2.88 5.29 Q2-19 0.81 -1.15 0.22 1.95 Q1-19 1.32 -0.03 0.75 2.58 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics ARA Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Forties Cracking Bonny Light Cracking Azeri Light Cracking Urals Cracking Week ending September 27 6.63 8.26 6.07 9.88 Week ending September 20 5.65 7.07 4.65 7.93 Q3 to date 6.49 7.43 5.53 7.20 Q3-18 6.17 6.71 5.93 6.13 Q2-19 4.99 6.18 4.65 5.79 Q1-19 3.15 3.62 2.99 3.70 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Italy Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Urals Cracking CPC Blend Cracking Azeri Light Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending September 27 7.15 9.15 6.00 7.49 Week ending September 20 6.50 8.58 5.59 6.65 Q3 to date 5.50 8.81 5.57 7.50 Q3-18 5.41 7.53 5.78 5.62 Q2-19 3.82 6.49 3.85 5.25 Q1-19 2.88 5.25 3.42 3.48

