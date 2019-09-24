Refinery Margin Tracker: Asian refining margins for US crude higher on Saudi supply hitch

Refining margins for US crudes are rising in Asia, as refiners look to replace lost Saudi barrels at a time when US producers look to place barrels in a time of low demand at home, an analysis from S&P Global Platts showed Monday.

The recent attack on Saudi’s massive Abqaiq oil processing facility took 5.7 million b/d of crude off the global crude market at a time when US refiners have 2.45 million b/d of crude distillation capacity offline for planned work.

This is the lowest US crude demand for the month of September since 2012, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics data. Saudi September crude exports are expected to average 6.75 million b/d, down from August’s 7.166 million b/d as a result of the attacks, according to Platts Analytics forecasts.

Weaker US demand is helping drive Asian margins higher, as refineries there return from their scheduled work.

Margins for WTI MEH in China rose to $4.37/b for the week ended September 20, up from the $3.72/b the week earlier, Platts Analytics data showed.

Southeastern Asian refiners also saw an uptick in WTI MEH margins to an average $4.43/b the week ended September 20, compared with the $4.20/b the week earlier.

USGC VLCC RATES RISE

And despite quality differences between more sour and heavier Saudi crude and the light, sweet nature of most US crude exports, global refiners are maxing out their light, sweet crude capacity, following in the footsteps of their US counterparts.

US refiners over the past few quarters have been running as much light, sweet crude as their systems could handle. Valero processed 1.55 million b/d of light sweet crude systemwide during the second quarter of 2019, more than half of its 2.638 million b/d system throughput.

However, while rising freight rates from the USGC to Asia show increased demand for US crude, they could dampen export flows of crude. A VLCC from the USGC to China is averaging $29.81/mt so far this week, up from the $29.44/mt average the week ended September 20, and above the quarter-to-date average of $22.44/mt, Platts price assessments show.

Freight rates for VLCCs loading out of the USGC have risen over 20%, or $1.35 million, since September 13, the day before the attacks.

US SWEET-SOUR SPREAD NARROWS AFTER SAUDI ATTACK

The US sweet-sour price spread narrowed for the week ended September 20, with Light Louisiana Sweet priced at a $1.42/b premium over the LOOP sour contract, Platts assessment data showed, in over a dollar from the $2.63/b spread seen the previous week.

Combined with higher freight rates, coking margins for Chinese refiners running USGC medium-sour Mars fell to an average $1.44/b for the week ended September 20, from the $1.89/b the week earlier.

However, Mars cracking margins rose for Southeast Asian refiners, to average $4.24/b for the week ended September 20, from $3.38/b the week earlier.

Brazil is meeting some of the demand for medium sours left by the lack of Saudi barrels. Chinese cracking margins for Marlim crude averaged $2.43/b the week ended September 20, up sharply from the minus $2.06/b the week earlier.

Brazil’s VLCC freight rates are rising but remain below those of the USGC. So far this week, rates are $25.12/mt, up from the $24.04/mt average the week ended September 20.

US Atlantic Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bonny Light Cracking Syncrude Cracking Bakken Crude Cracking Forties Cracking Week ending September 20 6.95 6.78 14.68 6.53 Week ending September 13 7.52 6.08 14.48 6.11 Q3 to date 8.92 6.38 14.21 9.34 Q3-18 7.80 15.38 13.95 8.63 Q2-19 7.42 9.11 14.05 7.64 Q1-19 3.94 6.36 8.59 3.72 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Gulf Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) WTI MEH Cracking Isthmus Cracking Mars Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending September 20 12.11 7.59 9.72 9.98 Week ending September 13 12.47 8.11 9.66 10.30 Q3 to date 11.58 7.74 8.86 9.97 Q3-18 10.02 11.13 10.80 12.65 Q2-19 9.59 7.04 8.32 9.25 Q1-19 8.38 5.14 5.97 7.76 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Midwest Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bakken Cracking Syncrude Cracking WTI Cushing Cracking WCS ex-Cushing Coking Week ending September 20 17.73 15.50 14.96 15.88 Week ending September 13 15.26 11.78 12.58 13.47 Q3 to date 14.62 11.99 13.21 14.02 Q3-18 19.40 23.87 15.80 17.26 Q2-19 18.56 17.53 16.90 16.95 Q1-19 11.43 11.03 11.49 9.93 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US West Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) ANS Cracking Napo Coking Arab Medium Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending September 20 21.43 22.12 19.67 24.53 Week ending September 13 21.68 22.30 19.81 24.94 Q3 to date 14.97 16.75 13.99 19.31 Q3-18 13.95 18.21 15.00 19.56 Q2-19 19.48 22.32 18.44 24.37 Q1-19 12.98 15.22 11.05 16.04 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Singapore Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Dubai Cracking Forties Cracking ESPO Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending September 20 5.85 3.37 3.65 5.63 Week ending September 13 5.92 1.65 4.03 4.69 Q3 to date 3.54 1.12 1.52 3.85 Q3-18 3.87 3.66 2.98 5.30 Q2-19 0.81 -1.15 0.22 1.95 Q1-19 1.32 -0.03 0.75 2.58 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics ARA Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Forties Cracking Bonny Light Cracking Azeri Light Cracking Urals Cracking Week ending September 20 6.13 6.95 4.68 7.01 Week ending September 13 5.67 7.42 4.75 7.16 Q3 to date 6.56 7.46 5.60 7.14 Q3-18 6.29 6.81 6.08 6.35 Q2-19 4.99 6.18 4.65 5.79 Q1-19 3.15 3.62 2.99 3.70 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Italy Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Urals Cracking CPC Blend Cracking Azeri Light Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending September 20 6.16 8.70 5.78 6.85 Week ending September 13 5.91 8.58 5.37 6.72 Q3 to date 5.42 8.83 5.57 7.57 Q3-18 5.69 7.82 5.95 5.85 Q2-19 3.82 6.49 3.85 5.25 Q1-19 2.88 5.25 3.42 3.48 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics

Source: Platts