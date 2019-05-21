Refinery margin tracker: Atlantic Basin refiners vie for crudes amid outages, contamination

US Atlantic Coast margins weakened last week as refiners returned from planned work while in Northwest European margins rose on refinery outages, despite tighter crude supplies from quality issues and production problems, an analysis from S&P Global Platts showed.

Refiners in both regions looked to plug the supply gap left by production problems in the North Sea and the knock-on effect of the Urals crude contamination on Central and Eastern European refineries, which forced some shutdowns.

A $3/b week on week rise in the price of Canada’s Hibernia crude – a go-to crude for Phillips 66’s 258,000 b/d Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey — was due to increased demand for the lighter crude used by both USAC refiners and many Northwest European refiners.

As a result, USAC Hibernia cracking margins fell to $9.15/b the week ended May 17, down from the $11.59/b the week earlier, according to Platts margin data.

In the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, Platts margin data showed Light Houston Sweet crude margins rose to $9.58/b for the week ended May 17, from the $7.95/b the week earlier.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

NORTH SEA PRODUCTION COMING BACK ONLINE

However, reports Monday showed North Sea production is returning to more normal levels which should narrow the spread and the differentials held by North Sea crudes to Dated Brent. This should improve the economics for USAC refiners.

In Norway, the 110,000 b/d produced by Oseberg crude field came back on stream, state-owned Equinor said, adding some loadings also resumed at the Statfjord field which was offline due to planned work. Statfjord’s production averages 140,000 b/d.

Ekofisk crude loading also resumed after planned work on the fields, with 428,571 b/d loading last week. Two of the five vessels loaded — or about 1.2 million barrels of the crude– were headed towards Philadelphia area refineries.

Repsol Sinopec, operator of the of the Flotta terminal, said Monday repairs to fix a leaking hydraulic fluid valve were underway but the terminal was still able to load crude.

As a result of North Sea crude supply tightness, Nigerian crudes last week were more attractive to USAC refiners than North Sea crudes, according to the S&P Global Platts Analytics margin report which ranks the most attractive crude by region.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions is the biggest regional user of North Sea crude, importing about 77,000 b/d last year of the total North Sea imports into the USAC of 86,100 b/d.

Last week, PES took in 1.5 million barrels of Flotta Gold crude for its 335,000 b/d refinery. The refinery, which has a 30,000 b/d residual cat cracking capacity within its 100,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracking unit gives it the capability to run more sour North Sea grades like Flotta, which is currently trading at an 0.003/b discount to Dated Brent.

US Atlantic Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bakken cracking Bonny Light cracking Arab Light cracking Hibernia cracking Week ending May 17 15.3 11.32 6.07 9.15 Week ending May 10 15.75 11.9 6.15 11.59 Q2 to date 15.09 12.22 6.56 11.65 Q2-18 10.83 10.97 8.93 8.16 Q1-19 8.8 7.82 2.8 6.69 Q4-18 18.86 7.61 6.31 5.82 US Gulf Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) LLS cracking Mars coking Maya coking WCS coking Week ending May 17 9.8 7.57 9.02 16.19 Week ending May 10 9.67 7 8.97 14.89 Q2 to date 10.54 8.11 9.32 13.34 Q2-18 10.8 10.76 14.38 18.57 Q1-19 8.4 5.51 4.55 10.28 Q4-18 8.38 7.12 3.06 34.59 US Midwest Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bakken cracking WTI cracking WTS coking WCS coking Week ending May 17 19.41 17.76 21.65 26.59 Week ending May 10 19.73 17.2 22.14 25.15 Q2 to date 18.76 16.48 20.35 22.31 Q2-18 12.35 10.74 20.26 23.76 Q1-19 9.65 9.79 10.88 14.05 Q4-18 19.67 10.37 17.36 39.21 US West Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) ANS cracking Mixed Light Swt cracking Escalante coking Oriente coking Week ending May 17 16.38 38.73 17.72 21.89 Week ending May 10 18.51 36.71 19.39 23.02 Q2 to date 18.99 33.76 19.78 22.57 Q2-18 10.69 29.4 14.25 16.65 Q1-19 10.38 19.77 10.16 12.04 Q4-18 11.44 44.17 10.07 13.93 Singapore Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Arab Heavy cracking Arab Medium cracking Dubai cracking Qatar Land cracking Week ending May 17 -0.37 -1.3 3.3 2.93 Week ending May 10 0.12 -0.94 3.46 2.91 Q2 to date 0.72 -0.3 3.83 3.36 Q2-18 3.42 2.78 6.02 4.33 Q1-19 1.74 0.97 3.51 2.94 Q4-18 2.34 1.43 4.63 3.31 ARA Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Arab Light cracking Brent cracking Houston light sweet crack Urals cracking Week ending May 17 7.52 6.69 9.58 6.9 Week ending May 10 6.43 6.34 7.95 6.07 Q2 to date 6.54 6.24 7.54 6.06 Q2-18 6.81 5.97 7.25 7.26 Q1-19 4.15 4.64 5.19 5.01 Q4-18 5.74 5.65 6.44 6.55 Italy Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Urals cracking Azeri Light cracking CPC Blend cracking Houston light sweet cracking Week ending May 17 4.66 5.39 5.12 5.47 Week ending May 10 4.57 5.18 4.75 4.56 Q2 to date 5.11 5.51 5.29 4.91 Q2-18 7.3 7.17 6.37 6.29 Q1-19 6.1 7.13 6.95 4.36 Q4-18 5.9 6.4 5.82 4.4 Source: S&P Global Platts; Turner, Mason & Co.

Source: Platts