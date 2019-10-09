Refinery Margin Tracker: Chinese refiners turn to Brazilian crude supply amid record-high freight rates

Asian refiners are bidding up Western Hemisphere crudes, with Chinese refiners turning to Brazil for supply amid the US-China trade dispute, but record-high freight rates could temper flows, an analysis from S&P Global Platts showed Monday.

Refiners in China are keeping imports of Brazilian crude high as production keeps rising in the country’s key subsalt oil and gas fields offshore.

The margin for Brazil’s Marlim crude for Chinese refineries averaged $1.30/b for the week ended October 4, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed, outperforming crudes from other regions.

Brazil is ramping up production of crude oil from new deepwater floating production units. Oil companies operating in Brazil pumped an average of 2.989 million b/d in August, an increase of 7.7% from the previous record of 2.775 million b/d set in July, according to Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency, or ANP.

Of Brazil’s total crude exports of 1.15 million b/d in 2018, around 62% flowed to Asia. Of the total volume, 57% or 653,000 b/d, were placed into China, according to ANP.

Over January-July 2019, exports to China jumped 26% year on year to 726,000 b/d, accounting for 63% of Brazil’s total exports of 1.15 million b/d, which rose 6% year on year.

And with lighter, sweet crudes showing better margins, demand for Brazilian crudes like Lula are growing. Cargoes of Lula for December delivery have been seen selling at a $6.70/b premium to ICE Brent delivered ex-ship to Qingdao, China, a trader said.

According to Platts’ new price assessment introduced October 1, the current price spread between Lula and Asia Dated Brent widened to $7.10/b on Monday from $7.02/b on Friday.

VLCC freight rates from Brazil to China have rose to record levels, climbing to $32.38/mt last week from $25.53/mt the week earlier, and moving even higher Monday to $40.12/mt.

US CRUDE MARGINS RISE IN ASIA

Cracking margins for WTI MEH in Southeast Asia rose to $4.82/b for the week ended October 4, up from $4.20/b the week earlier, Platts Analytics data showed.

US crude production is also growing, reaching 12.4 million b/d for the week ended September 27, EIA data shows. This is about 12.7% higher than the year earlier, and the increase in takeaway pipeline capacity carrying the crude from the Permian oil hub of Midland, Texas, to the US Gulf Coast has made US exports more competitive.

Crude exports from the US averaged 2.867 million b/d for the week ended September 27, according to US Energy Information Administration data. Platts Analytics expects an uptick in exports to 3.2 million b/d for the week ended October 4 on open arbs to both Asia and Europe.

WTI Midland delivered ex-ship to the South Korean port of Yeosu averaged $4.27/b versus Asia Dated Brent last week, according to Platts’ assessment launched October 1, and has now widened to $4.35/b.

Selling levels for crude cargoes of WTI Midland into Asia in the second half of December were seen trading at a $5/b premium to Platts Dated Brent. But higher freight rates and fear of volatile freight markets in the wake of the US-imposed sanctions on Chinese shipping firms have sidelined some traders despite a relatively steady spread between WTI Midland and WTI MEH priced at the Magellan East Houston export facility.

So far in the third quarter, WTI Midland is holding a $2.05/b discount to WTI MEH, compared with the $3.68/b discount in the second quarter.

US Atlantic Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bonny Light Cracking Syncrude Cracking Bakken Crude Cracking Forties Cracking Week ending October 04 8.59 10.00 16.29 8.60 Week ending September 27 8.63 8.62 15.72 7.39 Q4 to date 8.98 9.25 15.73 7.92 Q4-18 3.73 25.69 18.17 3.38 Q3-19 8.79 6.45 14.30 9.03 Q2-19 7.42 9.11 14.05 7.64 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Gulf Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) WTI MEH Cracking Isthmus Cracking Mars Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending October 04 16.24 10.73 13.45 11.42 Week ending September 27 15.11 8.99 13.05 11.18 Q4 to date 15.78 9.72 13.30 11.40 Q4-18 7.03 2.78 6.49 7.43 Q3-19 11.72 7.73 9.12 10.02 Q2-19 9.59 7.04 8.32 9.25 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US Midwest Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Bakken Cracking Syncrude Cracking WTI Cushing Cracking WCS ex-Cushing Coking Week ending October 04 19.19 17.78 17.65 17.85 Week ending September 27 18.86 17.05 16.64 17.34 Q4 to date 18.90 17.44 17.01 17.40 Q4-18 20.55 30.18 11.74 13.86 Q3-19 14.93 12.31 13.38 14.22 Q2-19 18.56 17.53 16.90 16.95 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics US West Coast Refining Margin Averages ($/b) ANS Cracking Napo Coking Arab Medium Coking Vasconia Coking Week ending October 04 37.83 39.25 38.96 43.13 Week ending September 27 37.11 38.64 38.16 42.74 Q4 to date 36.46 38.04 37.60 41.88 Q4-18 12.73 16.32 13.72 16.80 Q3-19 16.65 18.34 15.73 21.01 Q2-19 19.48 22.32 18.44 24.37 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Singapore Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Dubai Cracking Forties Cracking ESPO Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending October 04 3.59 1.88 2.11 3.95 Week ending September 27 3.81 1.97 2.08 4.97 Q4 to date 3.88 2.31 2.25 4.87 Q4-18 2.42 0.14 0.73 2.81 Q3-19 3.61 1.20 1.59 3.94 Q2-19 0.81 -1.15 0.22 1.95 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics ARA Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Forties Cracking Bonny Light Cracking Azeri Light Cracking Urals Cracking Week ending October 04 8.45 8.84 7.90 10.69 Week ending September 27 7.61 8.84 7.44 10.22 Q4 to date 8.00 9.08 7.94 10.29 Q4-18 3.87 4.39 3.84 5.10 Q3-19 6.51 7.46 5.57 7.29 Q2-19 4.99 6.18 4.65 5.79 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics Italy Refining Margin Averages ($/b) Urals Cracking CPC Blend Cracking Azeri Light Cracking WTI MEH Cracking Week ending October 04 8.41 11.22 8.10 8.73 Week ending September 27 7.89 10.10 7.26 8.23 Q4 to date 8.28 10.68 7.85 8.40 Q4-18 3.51 5.46 3.60 3.45 Q3-19 5.56 8.83 5.59 7.51 Q2-19 3.82 6.49 3.85 5.25 Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics

Source: Platts