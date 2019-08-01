Refinery Margin Tracker: Heavy sweet crudes gain traction as US crude slate lightens

Heavier sweet crudes are becoming more popular with refiners as shale production lightens up the crude slate, allowing refiners to keep run rates high by balancing out the lighter shale barrels with heavier grades, an analysis by S&P Global Platts showed Monday.

The US Gulf Coast cracking margin for Angola’s Cabinda — with 32.4 API and 0.13% sulfur – averaged $5.21/b for the week ended July 26 while the coking margin was $4.60/b, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

However, the cracking margin for the week averaged $12.86/b for very light crude from the Eagle Ford formation, which at 47.5% API and 0.24% sulfur is too light for some refiners to process.

“As people have pushed a lot more on the light sweet, they are getting loaded up at the top end of their distillation column,” said Gary Simmons, Valero’s head of supply on Thursday’s second-quarter results call.

Simmons said using heavier sweets allow refiners “to push rates as long as the crack spreads are strong.” And for a sophisticated coker-heavy refiner like Valero heavier sweets can also serve as a substitute for heavy sours to fill up coking units, he added.

Valero ran 1.55 million barrels of light, sweet crude in the second quarter, or about 59% of its total refining capacity, taking advantage of rising light crude production.

In the US, crude production topped 11.5 million b/d over the last four weeks because of the growth in shale drilling areas, Energy Information Administration data shows, and as these barrels get lighter some refiners need to process them in tandem with heavier, sweet barrels.

“As gravity gets lighter, we are seeing this [West Texas Light] coming out,” said Simmons.

Valero is running some of that at its 89,000 b/d Three Rivers, Texas, refinery and purchased some for its 180,000 b/d Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, Simmons said.

WTL is a direct byproduct of shale drilling in the Permian basin of Texas, trading at a $1.25/b discount to WTI MEH, Valero said.

GROWING US EXPORTS SPREAD NEED FOR HEAVIER SWEET

As US crude exports continue to grow, these lighter barrels are moving to other regions of the world. Recent US crude export levels have been around 3.3 million b/d, with WTI MEH and Eagle Ford barrels going to Asia and Europe, increasing the global need for heavier sweets.

In Asia, Japan trading house Mitsui is set to lift a cargo of Australia’s heavy, sweet Vincent crude in mid-August, market sources said, after the field resumed production in early July. The Eagle Ford cracking margin for Japanese refiners averaged $7.05/b the week ended July 26. Japan imported 38,000 b/d of US crude in April, EIA data showed.

Northwest European refiners are also seeing healthy margins for heavier sweets, with the cracking margin for Brazil’s Marlim averaging $4.49/b for the week ended July 26.

The Northwest European cracking margin for Eagle Ford averaged $10.36/b for that week, a $2.62/b premium over local Forties crude.

Valero, which owns the 220,00 b/d refinery in Pembroke, UK, is a regular exporter of US crude to the plant. The UK imported 152,000 b/d of US crude in April.

“We’ve been doing some dock work at Corpus to where we can export more to Pembroke and Quebec. And that work will be finished in the fourth quarter,” Simmons said.

Valero’s 235,000 b/d Quebec City, Quebec, refinery is also a regular importer of US crude.

