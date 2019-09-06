Refinery margin tracker: Singapore margins tick higher as regional demand rises

Asian refining margins rose last week on higher Chinese and Indian demand even as regional refineries came back online after planned work, adding to the region’s product supply, an analysis from S&P Global Platts showed Wednesday.

The Singapore Forties cracking margin rose to 92 cents/b for the week ended August 30, up from 73 cents/b the week earlier, despite expectations for a 1.2 million b/d month-on-month increase in Asian refinery runs in September, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

Asian oil demand growth is expected to rise to 640,000 b/d year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, exceeding the year’s first-half growth of 220,000 b/d, on stronger growth in China and India, Platts Analytics forecast.

And China’s apparent fourth-quarter demand is forecast to gain 180,000 b/d from the 40,000 b/d seen earlier in the year, as the government is likely to introduce stimulus measures to boost a lagging economy.

“However, [China’s] downside risks are large due to worsening trade tensions with the US,” Platts Analytics said in a recent research note.

China slapped a tariff on US crude oil for the first time since the trade tariffs imposed last year by the Trump Administration. Starting September 1, China will charge a 5% tariff on US crude imports, making it less economically attractive. China imported 247,000 b/d of US crude in May, US Energy Information Administration data showed.

As higher costs wean China off US crude, the country is bolstering its imports of North Sea Forties crude. In August, 91%, or 6.15 million barrels, of North Sea Forties crude exports out of Hound Point Terminal was headed to China.

ASIAN GASOLINE PRICES INDICATED LOWER AS PLANTS RETURN

Last week’s stronger Asian margins were also aided by lower regional stocks of refined products. Singapore’s onshore stocks are 1.1 million barrels lower than their average for this time of year. Middle distillate stocks averaged 11.3 million barrels in August, Platts data shows.

Refining margins last week rose despite a fall-off in gasoline prices.

Singapore 92 RON gasoline was down 15 cents week on week to average $66.17/b the week ended August 30, according to Platts price assessments, while prices in West India shed 32 cents to average 64.43/b for the week.

However, so far this week, gasoline prices are weakening as refineries come back online. Asian crude distillation capacity offline will drop to 1.27 million b/d in September from the 1.92 million b/d offline in August, Platts Analytics showed.

Gasoline prices are likely to be weaker as plants start up. So far this week, Singapore RON 92 gasoline is down almost $3/b from the week earlier at $63.57/b, while South China 90 RON barrels are averaging $61.44/b, down from the $64.44/b for the week ended August 30.

