Refinery Margin Tracker: US West Coast margins dip as California refiners return

US West Coast refining margins dipped last week as California refineries started to come back online from peak planned maintenance, with planned power outages across the northern part of the state disrupting supply flows and regional demand, an S&P Global Platts analysis showed Monday.

USWC cracking margins for Alaskan North Slope fell to $30.77/b the week ended October 11, down from $37.41/b the week earlier. During the same time period, USWC coking margins for the Alaskan benchmark crude fell to $30.91/b from $37.58/b, S&P Global Platts Analytics margin data showed.

Platts Analytics forecast that 445,000 b/d of USWC crude refining capacity was offline for the week ended October 11, which is expected to rise to 434,000 b/d the week ended October 18 as more refineries return from planned work.

The impact of California power outages were expected to have an impact on regional demand.

Northern California’s local electric and gas utility PS&G enacted power shutoffs last Wednesday as a precaution to ensure their transmission lines did not spark wildfires during a times of high winds as they had in the past. While no refineries lost power, lack of power made it difficult for the region’s retailers to restock storage tanks and sell gasoline, leaving some drivers without fuel.

California’s power outages reverberated to neighboring states. Lack of power forced Kinder Morgan Thursday to briefly shut the Richmond-to-Reno leg of its Santa Fe Pacific Partners (SFPP) pipeline for the day, with service returning later that day once power was restored to the booster stations.

S&P Global Platts Friday assessed San Francisco CARBOB up 1.55 cents to $2.438/gal, but differentials to NYMEX November RBOB futures remained unchanged at plus 75 cents/gal.

However, San Francisco ULSD CARB jumped 8.18 cents/gal to $2.128/gal Friday from Thursday’s levels, as California diesel stocks remain just above the five-year average.

California Fuels Watch showed the state’s diesel stocks for the week ended October 4 stood at 3.713 million barrels, down 82,000 barrels from the week earlier.

CALIFORNIA REFINERS RETURN WHILE PACIFIC NORTHWEST PLANTS GO DOWN

Fuels Watch showed California refiners processed 1.565 million b/d for the week ended October 4, compared with the 1.438 million b/d the week earlier.

As California plants return, some refineries to the north came offline, boosting Portland and Seattle prices. Portland suboctane averaged $2.313/gal for the week ended October 6, up from the $2.14/b the week earlier, while Seattle suboctane averaged $2.282/gal, up 16.09 cents/gal the week earlier.

The boost to Pacific Northwest products come as three new filings from Washington state regulators showed maintenance taking place. Filings included planned work for Shell’s 145,000 b/d Anacortes, Washington, refinery. BP reported the shutdown of a distillate unit at its 227,000 b/d Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale.

