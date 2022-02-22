REFINERY NEWS: Marathon Petroleum reports fire at Garyville refinery

Refinery: Garyville, Louisiana

Capacity: 578,000 b/d

Owner: Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum said it had extinguished a fire at its Garyville, Louisiana, refinery that broke out at about 9:30 am CDT on Feb. 21, a company spokesperson said in a Feb. 21 email.

Spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said the company “will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire,” which injured five contract workers at the plant.

Market sources said there was an explosion and fire in a hydrocracking unit at the plant, one of the largest in the US.

Source: Platts