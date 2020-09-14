REFINERY NEWS: Phillips 66 begins shutdown of Alliance, LA plant ahead of Sally

Refinery: Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana

Owner: Phillips 66

Capacity: 255,600 b/d

Duration: Began Sunday night, Sept. 13

Notes: Phillips 66 said late Sept. 13 that it was beginning to shut down its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, ahead of landfall by Tropical Storm Sally, according to the company’s website.

“Given its current projected path, the Phillips 66 Alliance refinery has begun a safe and orderly shutdown of the facility,” the company said in its statement.

Sally is expected by the National Hurricane Center to make landfall sometime Tuesday as a hurricane somewhere between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Alabama/Florida border.

Phillip 66’s other Louisiana refinery – the 260,000 b/d Westlake plant – located in the western part of the state is offline as power remains out after Hurricane Laura.

Source: Platts