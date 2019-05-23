Refinery news round-up: Turnarounds, new launches in focus in Asia-Pacific

Some planned works at refineries in the Asia-Pacific have been completed although turnarounds at a host of refineries in Japan and China are still ongoing. Meanwhile, refinery launches have been stepped up.

NEW AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE, UPGRADES UPDATE

NEAR-TERM

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Japanese refiner Fuji Oil shut in mid-May the sole 143,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Sodegaura refinery in Tokyo Bay for about three weeks for a scheduled turnaround, a company spokesman said.

–State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. Huizhou shut its 12 million mt/year Phase 1 refinery for around two months for scheduled maintenance starting February 18. Phase 1 of the refinery with a capacity of 12 million mt/year resumed operations mid-April. The refinery’s exports in May are expected to comprise around 220,000 mt of gasoline, 130,000 mt of jet fuel and 140,000 mt of gasoil.

–State-owned Sinochem’s 12 million mt/year Quanzhou refinery, in China’s southeastern Fujian province, has maintenance at its 3.3 million mt/year residual oil hydrotreater in May.

–Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy shut in mid-May the sole 135,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Sakai refinery for a scheduled turnaround until early July. –Japanese refiner Showa Shell plans to shut the sole 70,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Keihin refinery in Tokyo Bay for less than two months of scheduled maintenance from around September-October, a senior official with parent Idemitsu Kosan said. The Keihin refinery is owned 50.11% by Showa Shell, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan on April 1 through a share exchange.

–China’s state-owned 13.8 million mt/year Tianjin refinery will shut several secondary units for partial maintenance over May and June, which includes a hydrocracker and a delayed coking unit.

–India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. has shut down two crude distillation units with some secondary units for maintenance, company officials said. The smallest CDU, with 60,000 b/d of capacity, was shut down in the third week of April for 30-40 days. The smallest CDU is one of the Phase 3 units, which under the shutdown include secondary units like the coker and fluid catalytic cracker. The Phase 3 units were closed as part of a regular maintenance shutdown program. The second CDU, with 96,000 b/d of capacity, was shut down in mid-May. A hydrocracker unit was shut down along with the second CDU due to an ongoing water shortage faced by the refinery due to the onset of summer. –Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum has scheduled a 30-day maintenance program, starting July 9, for the hydrocracker at its 120,000 b/d refinery in Bangkok, it said in a notice to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. “Other refining units will continue with normal operation,” it said. Bangchak expects no significant impact on its product sales to customers.

–Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan shut the sole 190,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Chiba refinery end-April for planned maintenance. The CDU will be shut for about a month.

–Petron’s 180,000 b/d Bataan refinery in the Philippines is expected to restart at the end of May for maintenance, after being forced to undergo an emergency shutdown late April due to an earthquake, a company official said. He added that the turnaround was expected to last for about a month provided there are no substantial findings as a result of the earthquake. It struck central Luzon and Metro Manila April 22. According to a company statement April 24, the earthquake triggered the protective tripping of the refinery’s power source, which was followed by the flaring of gases.

–Sinopec’s Hainan refinery in southern Hainan Island partially shut its 3.1 million mt/year residual oil hydrotreater for a month-long scheduled maintenance starting from early May, a refinery source said Tuesday. “The residual oil hydrotreater has two reactors, which would be shut one by one to replace catalysts,” the source said, adding that while one reactor is shut, the other will run as per normal. As a result, the residual oil hydrotreater’s processing volume would be halved to around 1.55 million mt/year during the maintenance with one reactor shut.

–China’s 10 million mt/year West Pacific Petrochemical Corp. refinery in northeastern Liaoning province was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was restarted May 10, and aims to run at 57% of capacity during the month, a refinery source said. The Wepec refinery has been shut for a scheduled maintenance over April 1 to May 10.

–Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy had shut the 90,000 b/d No.3 crude distillation unit at its 180,000 b/d Mizushima-B plant on April 26 for scheduled maintenance until early July. The CDU will be shut for more than two months as it is a major turnaround, which takes place once every four years.

–South Korea’s third-biggest refiner S-Oil Corp said May 7 it had shut its No.2 residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) with a capacity of 76,000 b/d at its Onsan refinery for an earlier-than-scheduled maintenance to brace for the new International Maritime Organization regulation in 2020. “The No.2 RFCC turnaround was originally to take place in 2020, but we have conducted the turnaround this year ahead of the new IMO regulation in January 2020,” a company official said. The No.2 RFCC, shut for turnaround in April, is expected to restart in May, the official said. S-Oil also shut its No.3 CDU with a capacity of 250,000 b/d for maintenance in March and April. “The No.3 CDU has recently restarted after the maintenance,” the official said. S-Oil is currently running three CDUs — No.1 with 90,000 b/d, No.2 with 240,000 b/d and No.3 with 250,000 b/d, as well as an 89,000-b/d condensate fractionation unit (CFU). This makes its total refining capacity 669,000 b/d.

–Petronas’ Kertih refinery in Terengganu, Malaysia is running at 100% utilization rate, a source close to the company said in mid-May. The refinery underwent a month-long turnaround program on March 20 ending around April 20, which involved the 75,000 b/d condensate splitter and the 50,300 b/d crude distillation unit at the site, the source added.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–State-owned Sinopec’s Jinling Petrochemical refinery in eastern China entered maintenance in late April.

–Sinopec’s Yangzi Petrochemical shut its 6 million mt/year CDU and three secondary units from around March 21.

–PetroChina’s Jinzhou Petrochemical will shut the entire refinery for maintenance over May-June.

–India Oil Corp. Vadodara plans to revamp the diesel hydro-desulfurization unit from mid-May, when its capacity will be raised 24% to 2.2 million mt/year. IOC has a $2.3 billion expansion project in place for the Gujarat refinery to raise its overall capacity to 360,000 b/d by 2020, making it the state-owned company’s biggest facility.

–Sinopec’s Changling Petrochemical has shut its 1.7 million mt/year residual hydrogenation unit on March 16 for replacing catalysts, the company said on its official Wechat account. Besides the residual hydrogenation unit, other nine units also have been shut over the weekend, including the 1 million mt/year diesel catalytic unit, 600,000 mt/year jet fuel unit and others.

–Sinopec plans to shut its Dongxing refinery at Zhanjiang in southern China’s Guangdong province for a two-month full turnaround starting July 3, a source at the refinery said. “We expect to resume operations around September 3,” the source said.

–Vietnam’s Nghi Son was expected to produce below 80% of capacity in 2019 as it plans to run two months of maintenance over spring and summer. All units at the 200,000 b/d refinery will be shut during the maintenance.

–Chinese independent refinery Haiyou Petrochemical, in eastern Shandong province, plans to restart its 70,000 b/d crude distillation unit in May or June, following a restructuring process after filing for bankruptcy reorganization last year, a refinery source said. The CDU has been shut since May 2018, just before Haiyou Petrochemical declared bankruptcy last July. The refinery has been operating only its 600,000 mt/year coker since last May, while the 600,000 mt/year heavy oil catalytic cracker has been operating only occasionally since mid-2018. Despite the restructuring of the company’s business, Haiyou has been building a new 1 million mt/year coker, which was expected to be completed by late April and commence operations in May.

–PetroChina’s Urumqi refinery will be shut for a full turnaround from April 21 to June 19.

–Sinopec’s Qingdao Refining and Petrochemical will shut May 10 to July 24 for a full turnaround.

–PetroChina’s Lanzhou Petrochemical Company in northwestern Gansu province will shut for a scheduled full maintenance from late April for around 50 days.

–Sinopec shut its Luoyang refinery in northern Henan province from April 20 for a 55-day entire maintenance.

–Thai refiner Thaioil plans to shut its No. 3 CDU and major secondary units for 30-45 days of scheduled maintenance from the middle of June. Thaioil will be idling its 180,000 b/d CDU 3 from mid-June for 30 days of maintenance. The refiner also plans to shut its CCR 1 and No. 2 hydrocracker from mid-June. The CCR will be shut for 30 days and the hydrocracker for around 36 days. The units will return to normal operations in the third quarter.

–The 30,000 b/d No. 2 diesel hydrodesulfurizer at Taiwan’s 200,000 b/d Taoyuan refinery remained offline following an explosion in 2018 that damaged the unit, according to market sources.

–PetroChina has delayed the start-up of the new 5 million mt/year CDU at its Huabei Petrochemical plant due to oversupply of oil products in central and northern China, market sources said.

FUTURE

EXISTING ENTRIES

–State-run Indian Oil Corporation plans a major shutdown at its Mathura refinery in November for regular maintenance and inspection, industry sources said. Sources said the shutdown would coincide with the closure of a fluidized catalytic cracker for 54 days and also the shutdown of a continuous catalytic reformer for 35 days for routine maintenance. The refinery also plans to close a diesel hydrotreater for 77 days in October-December.

–Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited plans to shut down a 60,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Manali refinery in August for a month to undertake a regular maintenance program. The refinery has three crude distillation units.

–Indian state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s refinery at Kochi will undergo a shutdown for 15 days to replace a catalyst in a hydrotreater during the fourth quarter of 2019.

–Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s refinery in Mumbai plans to shut down a 6 million mt (120,000 b/d) crude distillation unit in July-August for regular maintenance for 25 days. The refinery has two CDUs.

–PetroChina’s Daqing Refining and Petrochemical refinery in northeastern Heilongjiang province will shut in August for a scheduled maintenance of around 40 days.

–Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy plans to shut its 46,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker at Mizushima-A from the end of September to the end of November for annual maintenance.

–Thai refiner PTT Global Chemical plans to conduct scheduled maintenance across its entire refinery at Map Ta Phut in October-November for 54 days.

–Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. plans maintenance at its Vizag refinery for secondary units as well as the three CDUs for three-four weeks in July-September.

–HPCL plans to shut its Mumbai refinery for four weeks in the first quarter of 2020 to revamp the motor spirit block.

–Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical expects production at Dunq Quat to fall to 5.57 million mt in 2020 due to planned maintenance of around two months. Production was expected to be about 5.67 million mt in 2021 because BSR plans to shut the refinery for two months to connect the facility with an expansion project.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Sinopec’s 21 million mt/year Jinling Petrochemical refinery in eastern China will build a new 600,000 mt/year vacuum distillation unit, and reconfigure its No.3 gasoline hydrotreater to a 360,000 mt/year hydrotreater to produce RMG 380 CST bunker fuel oil with sulfur content no higher than 0.5%, according to its environmental assessment. With the investment, its LSFO production capacity from the set of units will be 177,600 mt/year, according to the assessment.

–SK Energy, South Korea’s top refiner, plans to complete the new vacuum residue desulfurization (VRDS) at Ulsan in February. Since 2017, the refiner has been building a vacuum residue desulfurization, or VRDS, with a 40,000 b/d capacity in its Ulsan complex. The VRDS will transform heavy fuel oil into low-sulfur fuel oil and middle distillate oil products, producing 34,000 b/d of 0.5% sulfur fuel oil and 6,000 b/d of gasoil. The VRDS will increase the company’s heavy oil upgrader capacity to 239,000 b/d from 199,000 b/d currently.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–HPCL’s $3.2 billion project to expand Vizag’s 8.3 million mt/year capacity to 15 million mt/year is on schedule for completion by March 2020. The project will install primary processing units such as a CDU, replacing one of the three existing CDUs, a hydrocracker and a naphtha isomerization unit.

–Sinopec’s 6 million mt/year Jingmen Petrochemical in central Hubei province plans to complete the construction of three units in 2019, including a 2.8 million mt/year heavy oil catalytic cracker, a 550,000 mt/year lubricant hydrogenation unit, and a 200,000 mt/year alkylation unit. The start-up of these units will help update the processing capacity at the refinery to around 8 million mt/year, from the current 6 million mt/year.

–Reliance Industries Ltd. has received clearance to raise the capacity of its export-oriented Jamnagar refinery on the west coast of India by 17% to 41 million mt (820,000 b/d). The clearance is subject to compliance with additional terms and conditions, including recovering sulfur emissions from the refinery complex at 99.92% efficiency, and that volatile organic compound emissions should not exceed 0.1%. By 2030, RIL aims to raise its total refining capacity — including its domestic-focused refinery — at Jamnagar to 98.2 million mt/year.

–India’s IOC plans to raise the capacity of its Panipat refinery to 25 million mt/year by 2021 to meet growing demand for oil products. The refinery’s capacity is 15 million mt/year.

–India’s cabinet has approved a project to expand the capacity of the Numaligarh refinery to 9 million mt/year from 3 million mt/year.

–In China, Sinopec’s Zhenhai refinery in Ningbo, eastern Zhejiang province, has issued four tenders for pre-construction works of its 1.2 million mt/year ethylene expansion project. The project also includes 15 million mt/year of refining capacity.

–State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. plans to revamp the motor spirit block at Mumbai for 35-45 days in April-June.

–South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank plans to expand its residue desulfurization unit’s capacity from the current 100,000 b/d to 130,000 b/d in May 2020. Hyundai Oilbank also is set to complete works to expand its CDUs, increasing its refining capacity to 650,000 b/d from 560,000 b/d. Once the works are complete, the 120,000 b/d No. 1 CDU will be expanded to 160,000 b/d, while the No. 2 CDU will be expanded to 360,000 b/d from 310,000 b/d.

–Nayara Energy is seeking the renewal of environmental approval to double capacity at its Vadinar refinery as the previous approval had been given to Essar Oil. It had planned to double the refining capacity at Vadinar to 40 million mt/year.

–Petron plans to expand and upgrade its Bataan refinery in Limay, increasing its capacity by 55% to produce 75,000 b/d of refined products and 1 million mt/year of aromatics. There was no timeline for when the expansion will take place. The refinery’s capacity will be increased by 100,000 b/d of condensates and light crude oils to produce aromatics and automotive fuels. The Bataan refinery currently has a capacity of 180,000 b/d.

–An expansion plan is underway to increase the production capacity of Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum refinery to 140,000 b/d by 2020, from 120,000 b/d.

–State-owned Indian Oil Corp. has signed up energy technology and infrastructure solutions provider CB&I for a residue upgrading unit at its Mathura refinery in north India.

–India’s IOC is exploring an option to build a petroleum coke gasification plant at its Paradip refinery on India’s east coast. IOC’s $2.3 billion expansion project for the refinery to raise its overall capacity to 18 million mt/year (360,000 b/d) from 13.7 million mt/year by 2020 is on schedule.

–The Philippines’ Petron Corp. has been considering a plan to more than double capacity at its 88,000 b/d Port Dickson refinery in Malaysia by 2020 to 178,000 b/d.

–Japan’s Cosmo Energy Holdings plans to raise the capacity of the coker unit at its Sakai refinery to 31,000 b/d during a scheduled maintenance in 2019 as part of its response to the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 low sulfur mandate.

–Company officials said IOC’s $2.3 billion expansion project for the Gujarat refinery to raise its overall capacity to 18 million mt/year (361,000 b/d) by 2020 from the current capacity of 13.7 million mt/year was on schedule.

LAUNCHES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Zhejiang Petrochemical has started operations at one of its 200,000 b/d crude distillation unit in Phase 1 of the project, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange in late May by its shareholder Rongsheng Petrochemical. “One CDU has been started, and the other one will be started up soon in the coming days,” an official at Rongsheng Petrochemical said. Crude was first fed into the first CDU at the end of January and the other in February. The refinery is expecting to receive at least one VLCC of crude from Saudi Arabia, which is part of its long-term contract with Saudi Aramco, according to the official. All the construction work on Phase 1 has been completed and it is ready to start up, according to the filing. Zhejiang Petrochemical is expected to start commercial operations by the second half of this year.

–China’s greenfield Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery reached full production mid-May, with run rates touching nearly 105%, a company executive said. “We’ll keep the run rates at more or less the same level from now on,” the executive said. In early May, Hengli Petrochemical was still operating at around 80%-85% capacity. It first started operations in December 2018.

–The Hengyi Brunei PMB petrochemical project in Pulau Muara Besar, Brunei, started unloading its first crude oil cargo in May, marking the transition to its commissioning and start-up, the company said. The project, which was 90% finished in March, is expected to be completed and in operation in the third quarter of the year, most likely in July. The first phase of the project envisages crude processing capacity of 8 million mt/year, producing 1.5 million mt/year of paraxylene and 500,000 mt/year of benzene, as well as gasoline, kerosene, diesel and other products. In the second phase, the refinery will add 14 million mt/year of crude processing capacity, bringing overall capacity to 22 million mt/year.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–There was a fire at the atmospheric desulfurization unit of the RAPID Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Petronas said mid-April. The unit was in the commissioning stage. The new refinery and petrochemicals joint venture in southern Malaysia between Petronas and Saudi Aramco, which commenced its start-up late January, was expected to reach full operations in the fourth quarter.

–Sri Lanka’s prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the start of construction for a refinery in the southern port town of Hambantota. The main investor in the project is Silver Park International, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka said. It also said Oman Oil Company “has registered their firm intention” to participate with up to 30% in the equity, “subject to reaching agreement between the parties.”

–Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd’s proposal to invest $4.05 billion in an integrated refinery and petrochemicals facility in Balasore, India, has been granted approval by the Odisha government, the company said in a statement.

–Saudi Aramco is boosting its downstream investments in China, creating a joint venture to build a $10 billion refinery and acquiring a stake in the greenfield Zhejiang Petrochemical refinery and petrochemical complex.

–Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks to develop a 200,000-300,000 b/d refinery in Balochistan’s Gwadar district for $10 billion. Construction is set to start by the end of the year.

–State-owned Indian Oil Corp. is hopeful of Iranian investment in subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited’s proposal to set up a new 180,000 b/d refinery at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu state. IOC holds a 51.9% share in CPCL, while Iran’s NIOC holds 15.4% through its Swiss subsidiary Naftiran Intertrade. IOC’s board approved CPCL’s initial proposal to set up the refinery at Nagapattinam in September 2017.

–Construction work of India’s 60 million mt/year mega-refinery on the west coast will start from 2020 after the process of land acquisition is complete, a leading company official said. The refinery, when commissioned in 2025, will have a processing capacity of 1.2 million b/d and produce around 18 million mt/year of petrochemicals products.

–The Chinese petrochemical producer Shenghong Group started construction on its greenfield 16 million mt/year refining and petrochemical complex in Lianyungang, eastern Jiangsu province. “The project is slated for completion in 2021,” Shenghong said. The project will include a 16 million mt/year refinery.

–PetroChina officially started construction work at its greenfield 20 million mt/year Guangdong petrochemical refinery in the southern Guangdong province on December 5, 2018. Trial operations at the refining complex are expected to start in October 2021.

–China’s coal chemical producer Xuyang Group has announced plans to build a greenfield 15 million mt/year refining and petrochemical complex in Tangshang in central Hebei province, that is slated for completion in three years.

–China’s Sinopec has started construction works at its greenfield 10 million mt/year (200,000 b/d) Zhongke (Guangdong) Refining & Chemical complex, also known as Zhanjiang refinery. Sinopec had targeted completing construction of the entire complex by October.

–Mongolia has launched construction of its first refinery, which will be financed by the Indian government, according to a media report. The refinery, which is planned to have a processing capacity of 1.5 million mt/year and would be Mongolia’s first, is due for completion in 2022.

–A new HPCL project in Barmer, India, is due for completion by March 2023.

–India’s big refinery project in Maharashtra, being developed by state-owned IOC, HPCL and BPCL, will start up around 2022-23.

–Indonesia’s Pertamina has signed a joint venture agreement with Russia’s Rosneft to build and operate a proposed integrated 300,000 b/d greenfield refinery and petrochemical facility in Tuban, East Java, targeting completion in 2024.

