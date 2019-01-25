Refinery news roundup: 2019 works start in Northwest Europe and Mediterranean

Data is starting to emerge on 2019 refinery works in Europe, both in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.

In other news, workers at Petrogal, the operator of Portugal’s two refineries owned by Galp, will continue a strike at the Sines refinery through January 31, a Galp spokesman said. A spokesman for the Fiequimetal union confirmed the ongoing strike at the Sines refinery.

Meanwhile, workers at the Matosinhos (Porto) refinery ended their strike as scheduled in mid-January after the planned industrial action began on January 2. Originally, the strike at the Sines refinery and its associated units was scheduled to run from January 2 until January 13. The strike follows similar action in December 2018 when around 85% of union members at the Porto refinery were out for 17 days, according to Fiequimetal.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Shell’s Pernis will have a maintenance from January 25. The refinery will be carrying out major maintenance “on a number” of units that is set to last two months. The maintenance might involve flaring, especially in the beginning of February and mid and late March. The turnaround is due to be completed at the end of March.

–The isocracker at Preem’s Lysekil refinery near Brofjorden is currently undergoing mechanical repairs following a power failure in late December, the company said mid-January, adding that the unit would be operational “as quickly as possible.” The refinery suffered a full production disruption on December 26 due to an electric power failure. The majority of capacity was back online within 7-10 days. The outage of the isocracker, which upgrades residual fuel to lighter products, affects around 10-15% of the refinery’s throughput capacity, the company said.

–The Milazzo refinery in Sicily, which took one of its two CDUs offline in early January due to crude offloading issues as bad weather affected port access for tankers, reactivated the unit, a source close to the refinery said. Throughput levels were unaffected during nearly 10 days the CDU unit was offline, as the other CDU was operating as usual and meeting all requirements, the source said.

–Tupras, Turkey’s sole oil refiner, will shut the fuel oil conversion unit at Izmit for routine maintenance for around 90 days from February 26, the company said in a written response to S&P Global Platts. Tupras carries out routine maintenance every four years, and described the work as “improvement project implementation.” Commercial production from the unit is anticipated to restart at the end of May, the company said. Tupras expected the shutdown to reduce its total monthly production from its four refineries by 3%, or around 290,000 mt/month. The company said any shortfall in production would be met through increased product imports. Fuel oil from Izmir is usually transported to Izmit by rail for processing in the fuel oil conversion unit.

–The Petronor refinery in Bilbao, northern Spain, is to carry out maintenance at its conversion unit around January 15 until around mid-March, with the units affected to be halted and restarted in sequential order. The halt will be similar to the one carried out three years ago. The company also halted its SR3B sulfur recovery unit for maintenance from Saturday. The unit will remain out of service until the start of March.

–The Saras refinery in Sardinia, Italy, is carrying out partial maintenance and upgrade work on its catalytic reforming unit and a number of associated units and will undertake the next cycle of works from March 18, a source close to the company said. The CRU work was postponed from November-December. The refinery is partially shut, with offline units including the P3 and P4 jetty, the I301 gasifier, the reforming unit, the stripper SWS1 unit, the mild cracking 1 unit, the distillation plant, the vacuum 2 plant, and the vizbreaking RD1 plant. A gas washing unit and the alkylation unit are also being upgraded. The rest of the refinery is operational.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–The API refinery in Falconara Marittima started monthlong maintenance work on its Vacuum Pipe Still towers and cracking units January 5. The maintenance and upgrade will involve the plant’s thermal cracking units as well as the insides of the towers of the refinery’s VPS units. It is not clear if the planned work will affect refinery throughput.

–Algeria’s Sonatrach has rescheduled and shortened a turnaround at its refinery in Augusta, Sicily, originally planned to start from January to mid-February, during which the plant will be upgraded and maintenance work will be carried out in its entirety, a source close to the company said. The original plan foresaw the works starting in January with all parts of the refinery placed offline intermittently during a period of three-and-a-half months. The new schedule foresees the upgrade works being carried out in two months, the source said. The works will involve all areas of the refinery, including the two CDUs, the reformer plant, the two vacuum distillation units, the fluid catalytic conversion unit, the alkylation plant, the hydrofiner and other plants like the sulfur recovery units, the source said.

–Germany’s Bayernoil, which has been offline following an incident on September 1, has been carrying out a turnaround and plans a restart in the spring. The refinery was halted following an explosion in a unit at the Vohburg site and a subsequent fire in the early hours of September 1. Bayernoil consists of the Vohburg and Neustadt sites, which are closely interconnected. –Croatia Rijeka has a scheduled maintenance in the first-quarter of 2019. The company has informed local residents that due to the works there could be noise and flaring in the period between end December to mid-April. –The EST unit at Eni’s Sannazzaro in northern Italy is expected to restart in the first half of 2019. The unit has been offline following a fire in 2016.

FUTURE

EXISTING ENTRIES

–A shutdown may be carried out at Portugal’s Porto at the end of 2019 or early 2020 for under three weeks for the atmospheric distillation unit, where it needs to install heat exchangers.

–Rompetrol’s Petromidia refinery will have its next general maintenance in 2020.

–The next large-scale maintenance at Italy’s Milazzo will be carried out in October 2019 and will involve its FCC unit and ancillaries.

–Repsol’s CEO Josu Jon Imaz spoke to analysts on a conference call and outlined preliminary refinery maintenance plans for 2019, without elaborating further. The plans include works on FCC, VDU at A Coruna; FCC at Petronor, Bilbao; hydrotreatment unit and hydrocracker at Cartagena; cracker at Tarragona.

–Germany’s Schwedt has received the first new column for its CDU 3 as part of the unit’s upgrade. The project is part of a major turnaround in 2019. During the turnaround, the CDU 3 will be taken out of service for four weeks during which new equipment will be integrated.

–Spain’s Cepsa has moved a step closer to permanent closure of its refinery on Tenerife after signing an agreement with the regional authorities of Santa Cruz, Tenerife to transform the site into a mixture of public space and realty. The complex, which has been in operation for nearly 90 years, refined its last barrel in 2014, having been previously idled in 2013 for “economic reasons.”

–Saras plans large-scale maintenance in 2020, carried out in a six-year turnaround cycle. It will also carry out maintenance and upgrade works on the 90,000 b/d FCC plant in 2020 and expand on current plans to boost its sea jetty through 2021.

–In spring 2019, a turnaround is scheduled at Sweden’s Gothenburg refinery for regeneration of the reformer unit, inspection of the ISOGHT unit, decoking of CDU1, and a change of catalyst in the DHT 3, ISOM, GHT, ISOGHT. The next major turnaround at Gothenburg will be in 2021.

–The next major turnaround at Sweden’s Lysekil will be in autumn 2019. After 2019, the company plans to run the major turnarounds every six years but with a total refinery shutdown every three years to perform catalyst change-outs and cleaning/decoking of necessary units.

–The next major maintenance at France’s Gonfreville is planned for 2019.

–The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020.

–Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

UPGRADES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Poland’s Grupa Lotos said, in early January, it has commissioned a new hydrogen generation unit (HGU), one of the three main components of its EFRA modernization program. The new HGU unit is the third at the refinery and has a capacity to produce 2.5 mt/hour of hydrogen, increasing its hydrogen production capacity by nearly 20%. In December, Lotos said it had agreed with the general contractor, Kinetics Technology, a new deadline of May 31 this year for the completion of the delayed coking unit (DCU) following delays. The key elements of the EFRA Project are the coking complex, comprising the DCU, coker naphtha hydrotreating unit, and coke storage and logistics facility. Other units being built as part of the project are the HGU, hydrowax vacuum distillation unit, and an oxygen generation unit.

–Croatia’s INA will concentrate its refining in Rijeka, which will also be upgraded, and convert the smaller Sisak facility into an industrial site as part of its Downstream 2023 New Course program and 2019 business plan, the Croatian company said. The company plans to invest more than HRK 4 billion ($615.3 million) in a delayed coker project at Rijeka, a new port with closed petcoke storage and increased overall complexity that will make Rijeka “a top level European refinery.” A final investment decision on the delayed coker project will be taken in 2019, with commissioning earmarked for 2023 “given that all the prerequisites that will assure return on investment will be met.”

–ExxonMobil is to start the new hydrocracker at its Rotterdam refinery after commencing in early November the restart of refinery units that had been undergoing maintenance since August, it said. The whole start-up of the hydrocracker “is a complex process and may take several months,” the company said. Construction of the new hydrocracker started in 2016.

–Germany’s Schwedt has received the first new column for its CDU 3 as part of the unit’s upgrade. The project is part of a major turnaround in 2019. During the turnaround, the CDU 3 will be taken out of service for four weeks when the new equipment will be integrated.

–The delayed coker at the Pancevo refinery, currently under construction, will be launched in third-quarter of 2019, Kirill Tyurdenev, the managing director of NIS, said in Gazprom Neft’s in-house magazine. As a result the depth of processing will reach 99.2% and the refinery will produce 500,000 mt more light products. The Nelson index will increase to 9.6. The light products yield would increase to 85% from 75%. Gazprom Neft has previously said the delayed coker will have 2,000 mt/day capacity.

–Cepsa said it will carry out upgrades to its aromax, hydrocracker and FCC units at Huelva in 2019. It is also carrying out an aromatics optimization project at the refinery.

–Cepsa is to revamp Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units and construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II) at San Roque, which will double production capacity, investing as much as Eur1 billion ($1.14 billion) through to the end of 2019 as it aims to boost conversion rate and improve technology and sustainability.

–ExxonMobil said it was considering “significant upgrades” at its Fawley plant aimed to meet the UK demand for high quality fuels. A final decision was not expected until the second-quarter of 2019 and, if approved, the investment would reduce the need for diesel imports into the UK, the company said. The project involves construction of a new hydrotreater and a new hydrogen plant.

–The Netherlands’ Zeeland started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by adding a third reactor, due for completion in mid-2020 after which the new reactor will be put in operation.

–Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting a railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

–Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020.

–Israel’s Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

–Swedish refiner Preem said it planned two new units to start up at its refineries in 2019, ahead of the new International Maritime Organization sulfur regulations. A new vacuum distillation unit will start up at Lysekil in the first-quarter of 2019, and at its Gothenburg refinery, it plans to start up a new hydrogen unit, also in Q1 2019.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Dutch Hes International (former Hestya Energy) aims to start operations at a unit at the currently closed Wilhelmshaven refinery in Germany “later this year,” it said in early January. The Netherlands-based company had previously said it would operate the unit, which it declined to name, under a tolling agreement. According to traders, it is the VDU that is likely to be restarted in 2019 and used for producing low sulfur fuel oil ahead of the 2020 IMO requirement for low sulfur bunker fuel.

–Azerbaijani state oil company Socar’s Star refinery in Turkey will release its first products to the market in January, Turkey’s state news agency Anatolia reported. Anatolia quoted Star general manager Mesut Ilter as confirming that the refinery had begun production and would be releasing its first products for sale in January. It is expected to reach full production capacity early in the New Year.

–Azeri state oil company Socar is considering the development of a second refinery in Turkey, in addition to its existing 214,000 b/d Star refinery at Aliaga on Turkey’s central Aegean coast. Development of a second refinery would be necessary if the company decides to go ahead with plans for a second petrochemical plant at its existing Petkim facility. A final investment decision is expected in March.

–Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey by the end of 2018, with the plant expected to begin operations by the end of 2022.

Source: Platts