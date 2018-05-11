Refinery news roundup: Asia-Pacific maintenance builds up

Refinery maintenance in the Asia-Pacific region has been building up, according to estimates by S&P Global Platts, with a number of refineries in Japan and China releasing maintenance plans.

— There was an explosion in February at Taiwanese state-owned CPC’s diesel plant at the Taoyuan refinery as the No.2 diesel hydrodesulfurizer was restarting after maintenance. The unit can produce 30,000 b/d of diesel. The unit was shut for maintenance from December 25 to January 27. CPC said it would take three months to repair the unit. Separately, CPC plans to restart the 50,000 b/d residue fluid catalytic cracker at Taoyuan early June, after completing annual maintenance, a company source said. The RFCC was shut April 10 for 55 days of annual maintenance, the source said. The RFCC has the capacity to produce 100,000 mt/year of propylene.

— Idemitsu Kosan planned to shut a 40,000 b/d direct desulfurizer at its Chiba refinery in Tokyo Bay for a month from late April for catalyst replacement. No update has been available.

— Zhenhai refinery in eastern China’s Zhejiang province started a two-month partial turnaround on April 7. The work involves shutting 36 processing units, including the 6 million mt/year No.2 crude distillation unit and the 1 million mt/year steam cracker, for maintenance to June 10, the refinery said.

— PetroChina’s 10 million mt/year Sichuan Petrochemical in southwestern Sichuan province shut all its units from March 20 to May 20 for a two-month turnaround. It would be the first overall maintenance at the refinery since it started its commercial operation in Q1 2014.

— Sinopec’s Anqing refinery in central Anhui province has been gradually restarting its refining units after completing scheduled partial maintenance. The units undergoing maintenance included a 2 million mt/year residual oil hydrotreater (March 21 to April 22), a 4 million mt/year No.1 crude distillation unit (March 28 to May 1), 2 million mt/year fluid catalytic cracking unit (April), 2.2 million mt/year No.4 gasoil hydrotreater (March 29 to April 30), and 1 million mt/year continuous reforming unit (April 14-29).

— Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery will go offline for works, potentially on a CDU, in Q2, trading sources said.

— Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy planned to start scheduled maintenance for the 170,000 b/d No. 2 CDU at its Kawasaki refinery at Tokyo Bay early-May, a company official said. The maintenance was scheduled to last until late-June. The refiner, which had also scheduled maintenance at the 65,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at the Kawasaki refinery, restarted the No. 3 CDU on April 1 after shutting it on March 10.

— Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy planned to shut in mid May the sole 162,000 b/d crude distillation unit at its Kashima refinery in the east coast for scheduled maintenance, a company official said. The Kashima CDU maintenance was scheduled to last until late June, the official said.

— JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy plans to shut the sole 136,000 b/d crude distillation unit at the Oita refinery, in the southwest of Japan, mid-May for scheduled maintenance, a company official said. Maintenance work is scheduled to last until late June, the official said.

— Taiwan’s state-owned CPC shut the 40,000 b/d reformer at Talin over the weekend of March 10 after an explosion. The explosion occurred when workers were changing a catalyst at the reformer.

— Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan said the run rate of its sole crude distillation unit at Aichi is expected to be about 60-70% until the end of June. It expects to restart the troubled 60,000 b/d desulfurizer unit at the Aichi refinery at the end of June. Idemitsu also expects to restart its 50,000 b/d RFCC at the refinery around the same time. The RFCC was shut following an unexpected glitch in the desulfurizer unit on February 15.

— Sinopec’s Jiujiang has been operating at a reduced rate since a blast at its No. 1 gasoil hydrotreater in mid-March. Four major refining units were shut after the blast: The No.1 gasoil hydrotreater, as well as a jet fuel hydrotreater, No.1 PSA hydrogen production unit and No.2 gasoline and gasoil hydrotreater, according to an accident report obtained from Sinopec.

— Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao’s turnaround will last until May 14.

— Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum shut its 140,000 b/d refinery on April 30 for 45 days of maintenance, a company source said. The Bangchak refinery has two crude distillation units, one with a capacity of 100,000 b/d and the other of 40,000 b/d. A company official had previously said that the units at the refinery were expected to be shut sequentially.

— Indian Oil Corp. has rescheduled plans to shut a 35,484 b/d diesel hydro-desulfurization unit at Gujarat refinery to August from May-June, industry officials said. The shutdown has been planned to raise its DHDS unit capacity 24% to 2.2 million mt/year (44,000 b/d). Earlier, IOC had planned the turnaround for 45 days from May 15 to produce Bharat Stage VI compliant diesel at the west coast refinery.

FUTURE

— Idemitsu Kosan plans to shut a 60,000 b/d direct desulfurizer at its Aichi refinery in central Japan over October-November 2018 for catalyst replacement.

— Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will shut the sole crude distillation unit and other unspecified units at the 150,000 b/d Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan for maintenance over early June to early July 2018.

— Japan’s JXTG plans to shut its Negishi refinery for annual maintenance in October-November 2018.

— JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy plans to shut its crude distillation units (No. 2 CDU at 90,200 b/d capacity and No.3 CDU at 90,000 b/d capacity) at the Mizushima B plant at its refinery in Mizushima for annual maintenance from the end of September 2018 to early November.

— Japanese refiner Taiyo Oil plans to shut two crude distillation units, the 106,000 b/d No.1 CDU and 32,000 b/d No.2 CDU at the sole 138,000 b/d Kikuma refinery over early June 2018 to mid-August, undertaking major scheduled maintenance programs carried out once every four years. Taiyo Oil’s Kikuma maintenance programs, which will involve shutdowns of all of units at the refinery, will last until around the end of August after starting shutdowns in phases in early June.

— Malaysia’s Hengyuan Refining Company plans to shut its Port Dickson refinery for a full turnaround between August and October 2018. The company will conduct the tie-in of a new 1.15 million mt/year hydrodesulfuriser.

— China’s CNOOC Huizhou plans maintenance of around 40 days starting in October 2018.

— Sinopec’s 18 million mt/year Maoming refinery in southern Guangdong province plans only small maintenance works in 2018, with no major turnaround.

— State-owned China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) plans to shut its Fujian Refining and Chemical Co. refinery for more than 50 days of scheduled maintenance in November-December 2018.

— Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy will suspend production of petrochemicals and oil products at the Muroran plant in Hokkaido March 31, 2019, and turn the facility into a refined products terminal from April.

— Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd plans maintenance at its Vizag refinery for secondary units as well as the three crude distillation units for three-four weeks in July-September 2019.

— HPCL plans to shut its Mumbai refinery for four weeks in Q1 2020 to revamp the motor spirit block.

— Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical expects production at Dunq Quat to fall to 5.57 million mt in 2020 due to planned maintenance of around two months. Production was expected to be about 5.67 million mt in 2021 because BSR plans to shut the refinery for two months to connect the facility with an expansion project.

UPGRADES

— South Korea’s SK Innovation will build a 40,000 b/d heavy upgrader at Ulsan by 2020, which will produce 34,000 b/d of 0.5% sulfur fuel oil and 6,000 b/d of gasoil.

— South Korea’s S-Oil started commissioning its new 75,000 b/d high-severity residue fluid catalytic cracker, or HS-RFCC, at its refinery in Onsan at the end of April, company sources said. The company plans to start commercial operations at the unit over June-July, S&P Global Platts reported earlier. With the startup of the unit, S-Oil will become a fuel oil importer.

— HPCL’s $3.2 billion project to expand Vizag’s 8.3 million mt/year capacity to 15 million mt/year is scheduled to be completed by March 2020.

— State-owned Indian Oil Corp. has signed up energy technology and infrastructure solutions provider CB&I for a residue upgrading unit at its Mathura refinery in north India.

— IOC is exploring an option to build a petroleum coke gasification plant at its Paradip refinery on India’s east coast. IOC’s $2.3 billion expansion project for the refinery to raise its overall capacity to 18 million mt/year (360,000 b/d) by 2020 from 13.7 million mt/year is on schedule.

— Indian Oil Corp. plans to raise the capacity of its Panipat refinery to 25 million mt/year to meet growing demand for oil products. The refinery’s capacity is 15 million mt/year.

— Indian Oil Corp. plans to shut the vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit at its refinery at Vadodara in January 2019 for 50 days to raise its capacity to 2.2 million mt/year, up 4.8% from the current capacity, company officials said. It plans to hike the capacity of its continuous catalytic reformer at the same time to 780,000 mt/year, up 30% from the current capacity. IOC also plans to shut the diesel hydro-desulfurization unit for 48 days from May 15, during which period its capacity will be raised 24% to 2.2 million mt/year. IOC has a $2.3 billion expansion project in place for the Gujarat refinery to raise its overall capacity to 18 million mt/year by 2020, which will make it the state-owned company’s biggest facility.

— PetroChina has been upgrading its 9 million mt/year Liaoyang Petrochemical refinery since October 2016. The project includes setting up 11 units including a 2.4 million mt/year residual oil hydrogenation unit, a 2.2 million mt/year residual fluid catalytic cracker, and upgrade of five units including the vacuum gasoil hydrocracker and ethylene cracker with completion expected by the end of 2018. The Liaoyang refinery aims to complete the upgrading project end-September 2018, which will enable it to raise crude throughput by 1.5 million-2 million mt this year. It will restart the 3.5 million mt/year crude distillation unit, which is now shut, after the upgrading project is completed. The Liaoyang refinery is currently operating only a 5.5 million mt/year CDU.

— The Philippines’ Petron Corp. has been considering a plan to more than double capacity at its 88,000 b/d Port Dickson refinery in Malaysia by 2020 to 178,000 b/d.

— Petron Corp. has been reviewing plans to expand the capacity of its 180,000 b/d Bataan refinery. Work on the expansion was expected to begin in 2018 and finish by 2019.

— Japan’s Cosmo Energy Holdings plans to raise the capacity of the coker unit at its Sakai refinery to 31,000 b/d during a scheduled maintenance in 2019 as part of its response to the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 low sulfur mandate.

— China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, has started up in May its newly built 1.5 million mt/year continuous reforming unit at the 18 million mt/year (360,000 b/d) Maoming refinery in the southern Guangdong province, the company said. Construction of the reformer unit, which cracks naphtha to produce high grade gasoline and hydrogen, began in August 2016, market sources said. The refinery had an existing 1 million mt/year continuous reforming unit.

— Company officials said IOC’s $2.3 billion expansion project for the Gujarat refinery to raise its overall capacity to 18 million mt/year (361,000 b/d) by 2020 from the current capacity of 13.7 million mt/year was on schedule.

LAUNCHES

— A new HPCL project in Barmer, India, is due for completion by March 2023.

— India’s big refinery project in Maharashtra, being developed by state-owned IOC, HPCL and BPCL, will start up around 2022-23.

— Indonesia’s Pertamina has signed a joint venture agreement with Russia’s Rosneft to build and operate a proposed integrated 300,000 b/d greenfield refinery and petrochemical facility in Tuban, East Java, targeting completion in 2024.

— Sinopec has started construction works at its greenfield 10 million mt/year (200,000 b/d) Zhongke (Guangdong) Refining & Chemical complex, also known as Zhangjiang refinery, the company said on its website. Sinopec officially started construction of the Zhongke refinery’s 4.2 million mt/year fluid catalytic cracking unit on April 26. Construction work at the FCC unit was expected to be completed in September this year, the company added. Sinopec had targeted completing construction of the entire complex by October 2019, S&P Global Platts reported earlier. The project involves building a 10 million mt/year crude distillation unit, 4.2 million mt/year FCC, 4.4 million mt/year residual oil hydrotreater, 2 million mt/year hydrocracker, 2 million mt/year gasoil hydrotreater, 1.8 million mt/year continuous reforming unit, 2 million mt/year light-hydrocarbon reclaiming unit and associated facilities.

— Malaysia’s Petronas is setting up a refinery in Johor’s Pengerang with a refining capacity of 300,000 b/d. The project is likely to be completed in 2019.

— Vietnam’s greenfield 200,000 b/d Nghi Son refinery sold its first 7,000 cu m of 95 RON gasoline in early May, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical said. Nghi Son began trial runs at the refinery on February 28 and produced first commercial refined product, 92 RON gasoline, on May 1 as it gears up for full commercial operations in August.

Source: Platts