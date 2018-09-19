Refinery news roundup: Autumn maintenance plans, upgrades emerge in Europe

Details of autumn maintenance and long-anticipated upgrades at European refineries are starting to emerge, alongside more news regarding incidents that plagued the sector for most of the summer.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Partial works are expected to start at Germany’s Schwedt in early October. The maintenance is due to last for up to three weeks, according to sources.

— Germany’s Holborn refinery, near Hamburg, has started its major turnaround. It was planned for the autumn of 2018. It carries out major works every five years.

— Italian oil major Eni said in its second-quarter earnings report Friday that it expects refining throughput to be flat this year compared with 2017. The forecast is based on “better performance” at its Sannazzaro and Livorno refineries in 2018 compared with unplanned shutdowns in 2017. Sannazzaro, whose EST unit has been offline since suffering a fire in 2016, is scheduled to restart it at the end of 2018, while Livorno had downtime last year. This year so far Milazzo, partly owned by Eni, had some FCC works and is due to carry out maintenance on its gasoline plants between October and November, when the entire plant will be offline for a few weeks. Meanwhile, Sannazzaro is currently carrying out maintenance works on its EST unit, “and the schedule foresees their completion by 2018,” a source said. Eni had previously scheduled a maintenance cycle to be carried out on the refinery in the late autumn, around November, and this is separate and is still planned, a trade union source told S&P Global Platts. No details on what works would take place were available.

— Denmark’s Kalundborg has a planned turnaround “in a part of the refinery complex” currently ongoing, the company said. The current works are expected to last until the first week of October.

— There are still ongoing “start-up activities” after the earlier shutdown and “no estimate on when normal operations are expected to resume” at Norway’s Mongstad, the company said. The 50,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker at Equinor’s Mongstad refinery was halted following a power outage in mid-August which resulted in a complete shutdown of the refinery, though the other units were subsequently restarted. The original outage was caused due to a failure during planned maintenance of a transformer station.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Spain’s Huelva (La Rabida) was halted after fire on September 3, and a company spokesman said the refinery has been halted to analyze the possible causes of the fire. The fire started a 1.15 pm local time (1115 GMT) in the fuel area following a fault in one of the pumps in the crude unit. A rapid response from emergency services meant that nobody injured was during the incident, Cepsa said. The refinery has recently completed a 35-day outage at its crude 2 and hydrocracker units, which has boosted overall refining capacity by around 15% as well as carry out tech upgrades and improve efficiency and safety.

— Germany’s Bayernoil halted the Vohburg plant following an explosion in a unit at the Vohburg site and subsequent fire in the early hours of September 1.

— ExxonMobil has started a planned maintenance “on several units” at the Rotterdam refinery on August 26, with works set to last “several weeks,” the company said in an emailed statement.

— Israel’s refiner Bazan said that utilization in Q2 was down slightly to 95% compared to last year’s 98% level due to maintenance at the Haifa refinery’s crude unit 3 and the hydrocracker. The maintenance began during the second quarter and is due to be completed in the current quarter.

— The Horst part of the Gelsenkirchen refinery started planned large-scale maintenance works at the end of August. The works are expected to last eight weeks with the restart scheduled from mid-October. The refinery consists of the Horst and Scholven sites, with Horst representing around one third of the capacity. Scholven carried out partial works earlier this year, which ended in early June.

— Italian refiner Saras said that its 2018 maintenance has been “substantially completed.” The only scheduled activity for the rest of the year is the catalytic reformer maintenance in the fourth quarter. It also expects refinery runs in a range of 13.8 million-14.2 million mt (100 million-105 million barrels) in 2018, from 2017 levels of 14.06 million mt (102.6 million barrels). Saras’ performance in the first six months of the year was impacted by maintenance and upgrade works on CDU units T1, T2 and RT2, on its vacuum distillation V2, its visbreaker and its mild hydrocracking unit 2. In addition, maintenance work was carried out on its North Plant.

— Hungary’s MOL confirmed it is planning maintenance at its Steam Cracker-2 olefin plant at its petrochemical plant complex in Tiszaujvaros in late Q3 and early Q4. The company is also planning a turnaround at the Rijeka refinery in Croatia in Q4. MOL said an unplanned shutdown at its Bratislava refinery earlier in Q3 will affect diesel production volumes for the quarter; the company did not specify the extent or duration of the shutdown.

— Finland’s Neste said that “scheduled refinery unit maintenances” affected its Q2 oil products sales volumes, which were lower than the year-ago quarter. It said earlier that it would implement “several scheduled unit turnarounds” at its oil products refining capacity during the spring and autumn period without providing further details. In its Q2 report the company reiterated plans to implement further refinery maintenance in the autumn, which would impact results “mainly in the fourth quarter.”

— Romania’s Rompetrol said its Petromidia facility plans certain works including decoking, regeneration and replacement of catalysts.

FUTURE

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Galp Energia has planned a scheduled stoppage of the 40,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker at Sines during the fourth quarter, a company spokesman confirmed June 26. This is expected to last for 40 days as the catalyst is changed. Galp said this and a previous halt would be used to help adapt the refinery’s units to new marine fuel regulations that are due to come into force in 2020.

— Spain’s Cepsa has moved a step closer to permanent closure of its refinery on Tenerife after signing an agreement with the regional authorities of Santa Cruz, Tenerife to transform the site into a mixture of public space and realty. The complex, which has been in operation for nearly 90 years refined its last barrel in 2014, having been previously idled in 2013 for “economic reasons.” The company did not provide a time frame for the dismantling or other details regarding the transfer of its other operations at the site.

— Italian refinery Saras has scheduled maintenance on various units which will be offline intermittently in the first half of 2019. Separately Saras plans large-scale maintenance in 2020, carried out in a six-year turnaround cycle. It will also carry out maintenance and upgrade works on the 90,000 b/d FCC plant in 2020 and expand on current plans to boost its sea jetty through 2021 to make the refinery more flexible and open it up to receiving different types of crudes from around the world, a labor union source said.

— Lukoil’s ISAB refining complex in Sicily will be offline for some 50 days in October and November 2018 for maintenance and upgrades.

— Partial maintenance will be carried out at Sweden’s Gothenburg in the autumn when it will shut down its GHT/ISOGHT to change the GHT catalyst.

— The next large-scale maintenance at Italy’s Milazzo will be in 2019.

— In spring 2019, a turnaround is scheduled at Sweden’s Gothenburg refinery for regeneration of the reformer unit, inspection of the ISOGHT unit, decoking of CDU1, and a change of catalyst in the DHT 3, ISOM, GHT, ISOGHT. The next major turnaround at Gothenburg will be in 2021.

— The next major turnaround at Sweden’s Lysekil will be in autumn 2019. After 2019, the company plans to run the major turnarounds every six years but with a total refinery shutdown every three years to perform catalyst change-outs and cleaning/decoking of necessary units.

— The next major maintenance at France’s Gonfreville is planned for 2019.

— The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020.

— Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— ExxonMobil is considering “significant upgrades” at its UK Fawley plant aimed to help meet UK demand for “high quality fuels”, the company said. Final decision “is not expected until the second quarter of 2019”, and if approved the investment would reduce the need for diesel imports into the UK, the company said. The project involves construction of a new hydrotreater and a new hydrogen plant. ExxonMobil is in the process of filing all appropriate permits and planning applications. “If this project is approved, it would be a major investment in the site amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds, and a bold statement of confidence in Fawley and its ability to produce high quality fuels for the UK economy,” the Fawley refinery manager Simon Downing said in the statement, adding that “we hope to make our final investment decision in the first half of 2019.”

— The start-up of the upgraded vacuum distillation unit BP’s Castellon refinery in Spain is currently underway, a spokesman for the company told S&P Global Platts. The improved VDU will result in increased output of diesel and fuel oil and increase the utilization rates of the vacuum unit and coker, the company previously said. The upgrade, which should cost around Eur100 million ($122 million) will enable the refinery to increase fuel oil conversion capacity by around 10%, the company also said.

— Shell has decided to “demobilize” the project of constructing a solvent deasphalter plant at Wesseling, in the Rhineland refinery in Germany, the company said. The company has decided “against a continuation of this project” as the planning has shown that “it might not be successfully implemented within the set framework.” The SDA plant is aimed to desulfurize and further process heavy residues into lighter products such as heating oil. Shell announced the project one year ago and aimed to submit the necessary application in 2018. But is has now decided to “stop the permitting,” it said.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Poland’s Grupa Lotos said that its major refinery modernization, the EFRA project, was 95.5% complete at the end of June and that it is in talks with the main contractor, KT-Kinetics Technology, “to agree on a realistic work schedule” as “the risk of failure to meet the RFSU (ready for start up date) deadline for the coking unit has actually materialized”. It had previously reported delays for launching the project. The key elements of the project are the coking complex, comprising the delayed coking unit, coker naphtha hydrotreating unit, and coke storage and logistics facility. Other units to be built are the hydrogen generation unit, hydrowax vacuum distillation unit and the oxygen generation unit. Lotos said that the hydrogen generation unit and the hydrowax vacuum distillation unit have reached the “RFSU status”. But the company also noted that “the target economic and financial effects of all the EFRA project facilities” will not be fully shown in its financial results “until the second quarter of 2019.”

— Cepsa said in August that it had successfully completed upgrades to the crude 2 (120,000 b/d) and 2.6 million mt/year hydrocracker units at Huelva (La Rabida), investing Eur55 million ($63 million) to boost refining capacity by around 15% as well as carry out tech upgrades and improve efficiency and security. As of August 21 the units were operating at full rates. During the 35-day outage, which started around mid-July, the overall capacity of the crude unit was boosted to 120,000 b/d from around 90,000 b/d, taking overall capacity at the site to 220,000 b/d, or 11 million mt/year. The refinery underwent a previous upgrade in 2010 when it doubled capacity in order to meet growing demand for middle distillates. During the latest halt, the company also changed the catalyst in the hydrocracker and carried out tech upgrades on the unit, it said. Looking ahead, the company is due also to carry out upgrades to its aromax and 18,000 b/d FCC units at the site, but this will not take place in 2018, the company said July 4.

— The new coker at ExxonMobil’s Antwerp refinery is set to start in early October, a trading source said. The company reiterated that it expected the new delayed coker at Antwerp “to be fully operational in 2018”. It has previously said the start-up was a complex process “and can take several months”. According to market sources, the coker was being tested in June and they expect the refinery to halt production of RMG 380 CST in October following the upgrade. Traders estimate that 200,000 mt/month will be lost.

— Switzerland-based commodities trader Gunvor said it has “decided to put on hold the construction of a delayed coker unit” at its Rotterdam refinery. It has previously said it was looking at various options for its refinery in Rotterdam aimed at meeting the International Maritime Organization’s requirements for low sulfur marine fuel from 2020. Late last year, the Dutch authorities said that, in response to a Gunvor inquiry, they had clarified that there was no need for an environmental assessment for a delayed coker. But the company said that “the price environment and other relevant economics have changed considerably since Gunvor first began exploring the concept a year ago.” Gunvor also said that its refining network, which includes sites in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ingolstadt, “will continue to operate normally.”

— Israel’s Paz Group said that its OGR (off gas recovery) facility that was completed at its Ashdod refinery in June and began operations in July will contribute $0.4-$0.7/b to the company’s refining margins. The company said the operation of the facility would reduce the impact of the price of oil on Paz’s refining margin by lowering the cost of self-consumption refinery losses. Paz reported refining margins of $7.60/b in the second quarter from $7.90/b in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

— Cepsa has an investment plan of Eur200 million ($232 million) from 2017-19 to revamp the Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units at San Roque and to build a methylene unit (Sorbex II). So far, none of the projects has been concluded, the company said July 4.

— Two refineries in Rotterdam — Shell’s Pernis and ExxonMobil’s — have been working on upgrades. Pernis said in early June a new unit was being prepared for start-up and existing installations were being adapted. It did not specify the unit, but the refinery was in the process of building a solvent deasphalter, due to be completed this year.

— Israeli refiner Paz Group expected to complete construction of an OGR facility at its Ashdod refinery by the end of June. The facility, due to begin operation in July, is expected to improve the refinery’s profitability.

— Gazprom Neft has started construction of a delayed coker at its Pancevo refinery, with a target date for completion of 2019.

— The Netherlands’ Zeeland is starting work on an expansion of the hydrocracker, due for completion in 2020.

— Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting a railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

— Croatia’s INA has been building a delayed coker at Rijeka, due for completion in 2021. Meanwhile, the company has been working on organizational changes for its two refineries, Rijeka and Sisak, which include the shutdown of the Sisak FCC and transportation of semi-finished product between Rijeka and Sisak.

— Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020.

— Israel’s Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa Municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

— Swedish refiner Preem said it planned two new units to start up at its refineries in 2019 ahead of the new International Maritime Organization sulfur regulations. A new vacuum distillation will start up at Lysekil in Q1, 2019, and at its Gothenburg refinery, it plans to start up a new hydrogen unit, also in Q1, 2019.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Turkey’s Star refinery — being developed by Socar Turkey Enerji, a subsidiary of Azeri state oil company Socar — has received a second cargo of crude at the end of August, as it continues test production, a Socar official confirmed to to S&P Global Platts. The official said the cargo was 140,000 mt of Urals crude, but was unable to confirm the port of origin, adding only that no further crude deliveries were scheduled until after the planned start-up of commercial production on October 1. The Star refinery received its first cargo, 80,000 mt of Azeri light crude delivered from the Georgian port of Supsa, on August 2 after which the refinery was able to begin test production. The official said test production at Star was continuing but no products have been offered for sale and no naphtha has been supplied from the refinery to the adjacent Petkim petrochemical plant. Separately, Socar signed an agreement to purchase 1 million mt of crude from Russia’s Rosneft, for supply to its Star refinery, Azeri news web site Trend reported Sunday. According to the report the crude will be delivered over a period of one year from December 1. According to previous statements by Socar officials the start of commercial production will be followed by a steady ramp-up of output expected to reach full capacity by January 2019.

— Dutch Hestya Energy has decided to “operate one of the available units” at the currently closed Wilhelmshaven refinery in Germany under a tolling agreement, it said. The company declined to provide details of the agreement “in the interest of our customer,” it said. According to traders, it is the vacuum distillation unit which is likely to be restarted in 2019 and used for producing low sulfur fuel oil ahead of the 2020 low sulfur International Maritime Organization requirement for bunker fuel.

— Azeri state oil company Socar is considering the development of a second refinery in Turkey, in addition to its existing 214,000 b/d STAR refinery at Aliaga on Turkey’s central Aegean coast. Development of a second refinery would be necessary if the company decided to go ahead with plans for a second petrochemical plant as its existing Petkim facility. A final investment decision was expected next March.

— Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey by the end of 2018, with the plant expected to begin operations by the end of 2022.

Source: Platts