Refinery news roundup: Autumn works drawing to a close in Europe

Launch and start-up of upgrades at European refiners continued to remain in the market focus, while autumn works were gradually coming to a close.

Separately, Greek refiner Hellenic’s three refineries ran at a 111% utilization rate in Q3, up from 86% in the year-ago quarter, when throughput was affected by a shutdown at Elefsina.

Meanwhile, the MiRo refinery in Karlsruhe and the Wesseling site of the Rhineland refinery were continuing to run below capacity amid very low Rhine water levels, sources said. As a result of the persistently low levels, sources said only a few double-hull barges were able to navigate the Upper Middle Rhine over the past few weeks.

In other news, Italian prosecutors seized a section of the Gela biofuels plant on the island of Sicily as part of a probe into possible environmental malpractice. In response, Eni denied any such malpractice at the former refinery, which it owns. Eni is converting the 100,000 b/d Gela refinery in southern Sicily into a biofuels plant that will use proprietary technology to convert “unconventional” primary and recycled raw materials such as palm oil and tallow into biodiesel, biogasoline and bio-LNG. Eni’s plan to convert Gela into a biofuels plant was unveiled in November 2014, but was hampered by delays in obtaining the necessary permits.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— A technical glitch in a CDU at BP’s Rotterdam refinery earlier in November has been resolved, according to market sources. The company, which at the time was offering some crude on the market, was not seen as a seller any longer.

— The 43,100 b/d FCC unit at Petronor’s 220,000 b/d refinery in Bilbao in northern Spain has been restarted on November 8 after the fault that caused its temporary shutdown was identified. The unit halted operations after the air supply stopped, it said on its website. The fault has been generated by a short circuit on a cable which was subsequently repaired.

— The Holborn refinery near Hamburg, northern Germany, which started its turnaround in early September, was gradually restarting in early November, according to traders.

— The Milazzo refinery on the Italian island of Sicily is fully operational after maintenance works on its diesel hydrocracker unit were completed last week, a source close to the company told S&P Global Platts. Maintenance and upgrade works on the diesel hydrocracker plant started on the unit in late September and were initially expected to last some 20 days. The hydrocracker unit was already offline when the maintenance started, after halting when the refinery experienced operational problems at some of its units in mid-September due to issues with the plant’s power system.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Hungary’s MOL said it now planned a major shutdown at the Rijeka refinery in Q1 2019, rather than Q4 this year as previously planned.

— Operations at Petromidia refinery and petrochemical division will be halted until mid-November for scheduled maintenance, the company said. Production at the Vega speciality site will also be reduced.

— Finland’s Neste said that “scheduled unit maintenances” will have a negative impact of approximately Eur 50 million (about $57 million) on the comparable operating profit in Q4. It did not specify which units will be affected.

— Portugal’s Galp Energia said that the 35,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker at its Sines refinery was halted in mid October for scheduled maintenance. The unit is expected to be back online in early December, a Galp spokesman said. The works will include a catalyst being changed, the company previously said.

— Lukoil’s ISAB refinery in southern Italy started to take its North plant offline on October 15 in preparation for 53 days of planned maintenance and upgrade works at the North site, union sources said.

— Germany’s Bayernoil remains offline following an incident on September 1. The refinery was halted following an explosion in a unit at the Vohburg site and a subsequent fire in the early hours of September 1. Bayernoil consists of the Vohburg and Neustadt sites, which are closely interconnected.

— A planned turnaround was underway at several units of the Fawley, UK, refinery and petrochemical site was expected to be completed by the end of November, the company said.

— Italy’s Augusta refinery in Sicily has scheduled a turnaround starting in January which will see the plant intermittently offline over 3.5 months, union sources said. One of the units which will be upgraded and worked on is the topping plant.

— Italian oil major Eni said in its second-quarter earnings report it expected refining throughput to be flat this year compared with 2017. The forecast was based on a “better performance” at its Sannazzaro and Livorno refineries in 2018 after unplanned shutdowns in 2017. Sannazzaro was scheduled to restart it EST unit, which has been offline since suffering a fire in 2016, at the end of 2018, while Livorno had downtime last year.

— Italian refiner Saras said its 2018 maintenance has been “substantially completed”. The only scheduled activity for the rest of the year was catalytic reformer maintenance. Saras’ performance in the first six months of the year was impacted by maintenance and upgrade works on CDU units T1, T2 and RT2, on its vacuum distillation V2, its visbreaker and its mild hydrocracking unit 2. In addition, maintenance work was carried out on its North Plant.

FUTURE

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— The October 2018 maintenance will “ensure the continuous operation of Petromidia refinery until 2020, when the general revision that takes place every 4 years is scheduled,” Rompetrol said.

— The next large-scale maintenance at Italy’s Milazzo will be carried out in October 2019 and will involve its FCC unit and ancillaries.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Repsol’s CEO Josu Jon Imaz spoke to analysts on a conference call and outlined preliminary refinery maintenance plans for 2019, without elaborating further. The plans include works on FCC, VDU at A Coruna; FCC at Petronor, Bilbao; hydrotreatment unit and hydrocracker at Cartagena; cracker at Tarragona.

— Germany’s Schwedt recently received the first new column for its CDU 3 and expected to start upgrading the unit. The project is part of a major turnaround in 2019. During the turnaround, the CDU 3 will be taken out of service for four weeks during which time the new equipment will be integrated.

— Spain’s Cepsa has moved a step closer to permanent closure of its refinery on Tenerife after signing an agreement with the regional authorities of Santa Cruz, Tenerife to transform the site into a mixture of public space and realty. The complex, which has been in operation for nearly 90 years refined its last barrel in 2014, having been previously idled in 2013 for “economic reasons.”

— Italian refinery Saras has scheduled maintenance on various units which will be offline intermittently in the first half of 2019. Separately Saras plans large-scale maintenance in 2020, carried out in a six-year turnaround cycle. It will also carry out maintenance and upgrade works on the 90,000 b/d FCC plant in 2020 and expand on current plans to boost its sea jetty through 2021 to make the refinery more flexible and open it up to receiving different types of crudes from around the world, a labor union source said.

— In spring 2019, a turnaround is scheduled at Sweden’s Gothenburg refinery for regeneration of the reformer unit, inspection of the ISOGHT unit, decoking of CDU1, and a change of catalyst in the DHT 3, ISOM, GHT, ISOGHT. The next major turnaround at Gothenburg will be in 2021.

— The next major turnaround at Sweden’s Lysekil will be in autumn 2019. After 2019, the company plans to run the major turnarounds every six years but with a total refinery shutdown every three years to perform catalyst change-outs and cleaning/decoking of necessary units.

— The next major maintenance at France’s Gonfreville is planned for 2019.

— The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020.

— Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— ExxonMobil is to start the new hydrocracker at its Rotterdam refinery after commencing in early November the restart of refinery units that had been undergoing maintenance since August, it said. The whole start-up of the hydrocracker “is a complex process and may take several months,” the company said. Construction of the new hydrocracker started in 2016.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Germany’s Schwedt recently received the first new column for its CDU 3 and expected to start upgrading the unit. The project is part of a major turnaround in 2019. During the turnaround, the CDU 3 will be taken out of service for four weeks during which time the new equipment will be integrated. — Poland’s second-largest refiner Grupa Lotos said that the delayed coker unit at its Gdansk refinery should reach ready-for-startup date by May 31, 2019. The announcement of the deadline follows the conclusion of negotiations with the general contractor, Kinetics Technology. Earlier Lotos announced that commissioning work was under way at the hydrogen generation unit (HGU) and the hydro wax vacuum distillation unit (HVDU) at its Gdansk refinery, two of the three main components of its EFRA modernization program, which is now 96.3% complete.

— The delayed coker at the Pancevo refinery, currently under construction, will be launched in Q3 2019, Kirill Tyurdenev, the managing director of NIS, said in Gazprom Neft’s in house magazine. As a result the depth of processing will reach 99.2% and the refinery will produce 500,000 mt more light products. The Nelson index will in crease to 9.6. The light products yield would increase from 75% to 85%. Gazprom Neft has previously said that the delayed coker will have 2,000 mt/day capacity.

— Cepsa said it will carry out upgrades to its aromax, hydrocracker and FCC units at Huelva in 2019. It is also carrying out an aromatics optimization project at the refinery, which will improve integration with its nearby chemicals installations at Palos de la Frontera.

— Cepsa is to revamp Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units and construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II) at San Roque which will double production capacity, investing as much as Eur1 billion through to the end of 2019 as it aims to boost conversion rate and improve technology and sustainability.

— The startup of the upgraded vacuum distillation unit at the Castellon refinery began in September, a spokesman for the company said. The company has not specified when it will reach full capacity, although full start-up was slated for the second half of 2018.

— ExxonMobil said it was considering “significant upgrades” at its Fawley plant aimed to help meet UK demand for high quality fuels. A final decision was not expected until the second quarter of 2019 and, if approved, the investment would reduce the need for diesel imports into the UK, the company said. The project involves construction of a new hydrotreater and a new hydrogen plant.

— The Netherlands’ Zeeland started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by adding a third reactor, due for completion in mid-2020 after which the new reactor will be put in operation.

— Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting a railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

— Croatia’s INA has been building a delayed coker at Rijeka, due for completion in 2021. Meanwhile, the company has been working on organizational changes for its two refineries, Rijeka and Sisak, which include the shutdown of the Sisak FCC and transportation of semi-finished product between Rijeka and Sisak.

— Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020.

— Israel’s Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa Municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

— Swedish refiner Preem said it planned two new units to start up at its refineries in 2019 ahead of the new International Maritime Organization sulfur regulations. A new vacuum distillation will start up at Lysekil in Q1, 2019, and at its Gothenburg refinery, it plans to start up a new hydrogen unit, also in Q1, 2019.

LAUNCHES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Socar denied a report that the commercial start-up of its new STAR refinery in Turkey has been delayed due to minor faults arising during production tests. Test production at the $6.3 billion plant is continuing successfully and all the units at the refinery will be brought online gradually before year-end, with production rising to full capacity in early 2019, Socar’s Turkish subsidiary said, quoting STAR CEO Mesut Ilter. Ilter said that the refinery will make its first delivery of naphtha to the neighboring Petkim petrochemical plant, a subsidiary of Socar, “very soon.” A spokesman for Socar Turkey confirmed that test production at the plant is continuing as planned. The spokesman also confirmed the planned delivery of naphtha to Petkim, in line with the petrochemical plant’s ongoing maintenance schedule. However, he was unable to confirm when other products from the refinery would be offered for sale and was unable to confirm when the refinery would receive its third planned crude oil cargo, beyond saying that it was scheduled to arrive this month.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Dutch Hestya Energy said it has decided to operate one of the available units at the currently closed Wilhelmshaven refinery in Germany under a tolling agreement. The company declined to provide details of the agreement “in the interest of our customer”. According to traders, the vacuum distillation unit was likely to be restarted in 2019 and used for producing low sulfur fuel oil ahead of the 2020 low sulfur International Maritime Organization requirement for bunker fuel.

— Azeri state oil company Socar is considering the development of a second refinery in Turkey, in addition to its existing 214,000 b/d Star refinery at Aliaga on Turkey’s central Aegean coast. Development of a second refinery would be necessary if the company decided to go ahead with plans for a second petrochemical plant as its existing Petkim facility. A final investment decision was expected in March.

— Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey by the end of 2018, with the plant expected to begin operations by the end of 2022.

Source: Platts