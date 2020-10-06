Refinery News Roundup: Gasoline exports could support European refiners

Amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and the specter of renewed lockdown restrictions, European refiners were buoyed as exports from the region to Africa and the US rose sharply during September.

The end of the monsoon season in West Africa, usually around the end of September, typically sees gasoline demand rise as more people travel domestically.

In the East Mediterranean, a series of buy tenders from Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. for volumes delivered during September and October has boosted flows in the region. Sources anticipated the ongoing appetite for gasoline continuing to support European refiners, which have been beleaguered by poor refining margins and lower run rates.

** Finland’s Neste said it was planning to restructure its refinery operations in Finland and is looking at shutting down operations at Naantali to focus instead “on the terminal and harbor operations”. Separately, it plans to transform Porvoo’s operations into co-processing renewable and circular raw materials. In 2017, Neste completed the integration of the Porvoo and Naantali refineries which now operate as one refinery with a total capacity of 13 million mt/year.

** Total said it will convert its French Grandpuits refinery “into a zero-crude platform”. It plans an investment of more than Eur500 million ($590 million) in the site. By 2024, the platform will focus on new industrial activities, including production of renewable diesel mostly for the aviation industry, production of bioplastics, plastics recycling and operation of two photovoltaic solar power plants. Crude oil refining will be discontinued in the first quarter of 2021 and storage of oil products will end in late 2023.

** Gunvor Group said June 23 it has commenced the process of assessing whether to mothball its Antwerp site, “given the uncertainties that the refinery will be again an economically viable operation in the near future.” ** Total has agreed to sell its Lindsey refinery in the UK to fuel trader and marketer Prax Group, as the French oil major focuses on its integrated downstream assets and the coronavirus adds to the uncertainty over long-term demand for fuel.

** Shell recently relaunched the sale of its Fredericia refinery in Denmark after suspending the sale in 2018.

** Spanish refiner Repsol took its fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Corunna offline in April and has reported no change in the situation as of Oct. 2. At Bilbao, Crude 2 unit, which was taken offline May 9 due to market reasons, is still offline, the company said Oct. 2. The unit is expected to stay offline until market conditions warrant. The halt has affected 40% of the refinery’s crude distillation and also includes the visbreaking unit. The FCC was taken offline in April, and the company has not confirmed its restart.

** Portugal’s Porto is running with production at levels adjusted to the reality of the market, the company said Oct. 2. Galp used a halt in H1 to bring forward some scheduled refinery maintenance work that might have been done in the second half to the year.

Separately, Sonatrach’s Augusta refinery on Sicily has suffered a temporary technical issue that was being resolved, a source close to the refinery said. No further detail was available. The company was not available to comment.

Source: Platts