Refinery news roundup: Maintenance in NWE mostly drawing to a close

Maintenance in Northwest Europe has been drawing to a close with refineries restarted or in restart, according to S&P Global Platts estimates.

— Germany’s Heide started planned maintenance on April 9 scheduled to last until May 8. Work will be carried out in the north and south of the plant where units will be gradually closed so the whole refinery does not stop entirely and ensures supply of products.

— INA plans maintenance at its Rijeka refinery in Croatia, trading sources said. The company declined to comment. MOL said it planned minor maintenance at Rijeka for Q1 as well as Q4.

— MOL is planning smaller-scale maintenance at the Duna (Danube) and Bratislava refineries stretching from late Q1 to early Q2.

— An explosion at Czech Kralupy, at a storage tank at the distribution terminal, had no impact on operations as the refinery was undergoing maintenance, Unipetrol said. The incident was not related to the turnaround, it also said. Most of the work started on March 27 and was scheduled to finish on May 9.

— Repsol’s A Coruna maintenance work on three of the refinery’s 49 units — the platforming 2 (820,000 mt/year), vacuum unit 1 (1.5 million mt/year) and kerosene treatment unit (415,000 mt/year) — that started in February was concluded in the last week of April. Conclusion was initially programed for mid-March, but the units only returned to normal operation as of April 24, a spokesman said. The work also included de-coking to pipes of the furnace on the vacuum unit, aiding improved heat exchange. In the platforming unit, three pipes were replaced as well as the refractory fiber in two of the furnaces, according to company data.

— Finland’s Neste is to implement “several scheduled unit turnarounds” on its oil products refining capacity during this spring and autumn. One of the units included in the spring maintenance will be the Porvoo refinery’s 44,600 b/d FCC, a trader said. Porvoo carried out partial works in early April, according to market sources. The refinery was not seen offering LSFO in April due to the maintenance, a source said.

— Poland’s Plock refinery is planning to carry out works in the spring involving a CDU, FCC (28,000 b/d), reformer (44,300 b/d) and one HDS (hydrodesulfurization) unit.

— Spain’s Tarragona refinery will undergo maintenance in Q2 involving a shutdown of the hydrocracker (40,900 b/d) and a catalyst change, Repsol said.

— Germany’s Gelsenkirchen started maintenance on units at the Scholven plant in early March. The refinery consists of the Horst and Scholven sites, with Horst representing around one-third of the capacity.

— French Port Jerome-Gravenchon was undergoing planned maintenance on all units, which started in early March.

— The 50,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker unit at Italy’s Augusta refinery in Sicily, which was halted in early March following a fire, will be restarted during May, a labor union source said.

— Italian refiner Saras has wide-ranging maintenance plans for the first half of this year, it said, with work due to be carried out on CDU units T1, T2 and RT2, vacuum distillation unit V2, the visbreaker and mild hydrocracking unit 2. In Q3, no major maintenance was planned at the refinery on the island of Sardinia, while in Q4 the continuous catalytic cracker will undergo maintenance, Saras said. Saras has also been evaluating the possibility of carrying out a full-scale revamp of its visbreaking unit in 2018.

— BP Rotterdam has been undergoing partial maintenance from March, according to trading sources.

— BP’s refinery in Lingen, Germany, reported possible flaring due to a unit being taken offline Monday, April 30. Traders had reported the refinery is due to carry out works starting in April. The duration of the works was not confirmed. — UK’s Grangemouth had been due to carry out partial maintenance in April, expected to last around a month, according to market sources. The works would result in reduced runs.

— An incident occurred at the Pernis refinery hydrocracker (83,000 b/d) on March 21. The hydrocracker is offline due to maintenance, it also said. Pernis has been undergoing works since February, though in early March it said it has restarted units after major maintenance. But in early April it said there was a breakdown at a unit which resulted in a bad smell. It also said previously a separate, new unit was being prepared for start up and existing installations were in the process of being adapted. The refinery has previously said it was in the process of building a solvent deasphalter, which would enable it to remove heavier fractions from crude oil and increase the yield of lighter, high-grade products, such as diesel and gasoline. The solvent deasphalter was due to be completed this year.

— Major maintenance is underway at the Orlen Lietuva refinery in Lithuania. The refinery is “currently focusing on major maintenance works”, it said in the last week of April.

— PCK Raffinerie, Schwedt, in northeast Germany, was expected to carry out planned work from April for around six weeks, according to market sources.

— Spain’s Repsol brought at the end of April its 43,100 b/d fluid catalytic cracker back online following its second maintenance in just over a month. The unit was taken offline April 10 for maintenance, following a previous halt which took place March 1-12. Also in mid-April it said it would take its G1 desufurization unit offline for maintenance, without specifying how long the work would last. The unit, one of four at the site with total capacity around 90,500 b/d, is used to extract sulfur from middle distillates.

— The 27,900 b/d FCC at France’s Lavera refinery has been experiencing production problems affecting both the LPG and VGO markets, according to trading sources. The unit, which processes VGO into gasoline components, appears to be offline which had resulted in length of vacuum gasoil in the Mediterranean.

— Maintenance at Romania’s Petrobrazi started on April 13 and will last about six weeks. Following completion of the works, the time between turnarounds will increase to once every four years and the next big turnaround is scheduled for 2022.

— Total’s Antwerp is carrying out “major turnaround activities on the largest distillation train,” the company said in its financial report. The start of maintenance in mid-March affected its utilization rates, it said.

— Galp Energia concluded a maintenance on its 43,000 b/d hydrocracker during the first quarter of 2018, according to the company’s first quarter results presentation. The outage took 31 days, the company said, faster than an estimated 40 day period it previously said would be required for the work, which included a change of catalyst. Further ahead, the only main item on the maintenance agenda for 2018 will be a scheduled stoppage of the fluid catalytic cracker during the fourth quarter.

FUTURE

— Italy’s Taranto refinery will carry out a six-week maintenance cycle starting at the end of May, and will be offline during the period, a source close to the company said. The Italian government gave its final approval for a series of upgrades the refinery needs to carry out in order to be able to refine crude originating from the Tempa Rossa oil field in Southern Basilicata, slated to start production in 2018. The refinery in Italy’s southern Puglia region will build two new storage units and extend its loading pier to boost its infrastructure to handle crude from the Tempa Rossa oil field which will start being transported to the plant towards toward the end of 2018.

— Germany’s Holborn refinery, near Hamburg, is planning its next major turnaround in the autumn. It carries out major work every five years.

— Norway’s Kalundborg plans partial maintenance in May and September. Separately, the refinery was not offering low sulfur fuel oil due to a unit being offline, trading sources said. The company said in early April “a minor part” was out for planned maintenance.

— The EST unit at Italy’s Sannazzaro refinery, offline since a fire in December 2016, was expected to restart at the end of 2018.

— The next large-scale maintenance at Italy’s Milazzo will be in 2019.

— The next major turnaround at Sweden’s Lysekil will be in autumn 2019. After 2019, the company plans to run the major turnarounds every six years but with a total refinery shutdown every three years to perform catalyst changeouts and cleaning/decoking of necessary units.

— The next major turnaround at Sweden’s Gothenburg will be in 2021.

— Partial maintenance will be carried out at Sweden’s Gothenburg in the autumn of 2018 when it would shut down its GHT/ISOGHT to change the GHT catalyst.

— In spring 2019 a turnaround is scheduled at Sweden’s Gothenburg refinery for regeneration of the Reformer unit, inspection on the ISOGHT unit, decoking of CDU1, and a change of catalyst in the DHT 3, ISOM, GHT, ISOGHT.

— The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020.

— The next major maintenance at France’s Gonfreville is planned for 2019.

— Italy’s Saras plans large-scale maintenance in 2020, carried out in a six-year turnaround cycle. In the summer of 2021, Saras will carry out maintenance on its IGCC plants, which are required to undergo large maintenance cycles every 10 years.

— Spain’s Cepsa has no plans to close its refinery on Tenerife permanently despite halting production there several years ago, operations manager Rosendo Rivero Cubeles told S&P Global Platts. There has been no production at the facility since 2014 with local environmental concerns over the refinery’s emissions and its proximity to residential areas.

— The northern part of Lukoil’s ISAB refining complex in Sicily will be offline for 50 days in October and November for maintenance and upgrades. The refinery was due to undergo large-scale maintenance at some of its North plant sulfur recovery units at the start of the year to increase the performance of end products and reduce sulfur emissions, but that was postponed after the scheduled reactivation of its Cr30 topping plant in February, initiating activities at the unit that had been offline for four years.

— Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

— Galp Energia plans for 2018 will be a scheduled stoppage of the 40,000 b/d fluid catalytic cracker at Sines during the fourth quarter.

UPGRADES

— ExxonMobil said it expected the new delayed coker at Antwerp “to be fully operational in 2018”. It also said the start-up, earmarked for this year, was a complex process “and can take several months”.

— Two refineries in Rotterdam — Shell’s Pernis and ExxonMobil’s — have been working on upgrades. Pernis said in early March a new unit was being prepared for start-up and existing installations were being adapted. It did not specify the unit, but the refinery was in the process of building a solvent deasphalter, due to be completed this year.

— Poland’s Lotos said it was in discussions with the contractor to decide on a new work schedule to complete its major refinery modernization, the EFRA project, which 93.7% complete at the end of March. The key elements of the EFRA Project are the Coking Complex, comprising the Delayed Coking Unit, Coker Naphtha Hydrotreating Unit, and Coke Storage and Logistics Facility. Other units to be built are the Hydrogen Generation Unit, Hydrowax Vacuum Distillation Unit, and the Oxygen Generation Unit. Furthermore, many existing units will be upgraded and have increased production capacities.

— Gazprom Neft has started construction of a delayed coker at its Pancevo refinery, with a target date for completion of 2019. The delayed coker will have 2,000 mt/day capacity and will help increase the depth of processing to 99.2% and diesel production by more than 38%. The refinery will start producing coke, currently not produced in Serbia.

— The Netherlands’ Zeeland is starting work on an expansion of the hydrocracker, due for completion in 2020. The unit, which processes heavy vacuum gasoil into diesel and jet fuel, already has two reactors, and the addition of a third will increase its efficiency.

— Shell is looking into building a solvent deasphalter plant at its Wesseling, Rhineland, refinery, which will enable it to desulfurize and further process heavy residues into lighter products such as heating oil. In addition, Shell and ITM Power said they will build a hydrogen production plant at Wesseling, using electrolysis, the largest of its kind in the world. The plant is due to be in operation in 2020.

— The revamp of the vacuum distillation unit at the Castellon refinery is on track to be completed by summer, a spokesman said.

— Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting the railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

— Cepsa is due to carry out upgrades to the 2.1 million mt/year hydrocracker and FCC units at La Rabida (Huelva) in Spain, it said, without setting a date.

— Cepsa has an investment plan of Eur200 million from 2017-19 to revamp the Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units at San Roque and to build a methylene unit (Sorbex II) which will double production capacity.

— Croatia’s INA has been building a delayed coker at Rijeka, due for completion in 2021. Meanwhile, the company has been working on organizational changes for its two refineries, Rijeka and Sisak, which include the shutdown of the Sisak FCC and transportation of semi-finished product between Rijeka and Sisak. Processing of crude at Sisak would continue on an on-and-off basis, as it had been recently, while secondary units will operate without stopping.

— Swiss commodity trader Gunvor is looking at options for its refinery in Rotterdam aimed at meeting the International Maritime Organization’s requirements for low sulfur marine fuel from 2020, the company said, adding it has not made any decision yet. Late last year, Dutch authorities said that, in response to a Gunvor inquiry, it had clarified that there was no need for an environmental assessment for a delayed coker. But a Gunvor spokesman said the company has not made a decision regarding upgrade work.

— Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020. The visbreaker will help to cut output of high sulfur fuel oil in favor of more valuable, cleaner products such as distillates, the company said.

— The Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa Municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery, the court said. Bazan CEO Yashar Ben Mordechai called the court’s ruling, which clears the path for the refinery expansion plans “an important decision for Bazan and the environment.”

— Swedish refiner Preem said it planned two new units to start up at its refineries in 2019 ahead of the new International Maritime Organization sulfur regulations. The IMO decreed in October 2016 that a worldwide sulfur limit of 0.5% on bunker fuel will take effect at the start of 2020. A new vacuum distillation will start up at Lysekil in Q1, 2019 which will produce VGO from heavy fuel oil and thus “we will have less than 20% HFO left in the product slate from the two Preem refineries,” it said. At its Gothenburg refinery, it plans to start up a new hydrogen unit, also in Q1, 2019, “which will significantly increase Preem refineries’ desulphurization capacity”.

LAUNCHES

— Turkey’s Star is expecting its first tanker delivery in June. The new refinery has been configured to process crudes of specific gravity 28-36, which means the bulk of crude processed will be heavy crudes from Middle Eastern producers or Russia.

— Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey by the end of 2018, with the plant expected to begin operations by the end of 2022.

Source: Platts