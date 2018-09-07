Refinery news roundup: More news emerges on Russian autumn works, upgrades

While seasonal refinery maintenance in Russia, which started in April, carried on well into August, when some sites also had unplanned works, towards the end of last month autumn turnarounds were gradually starting, according to S&P Global Platts estimates. News has also been emerging on upgrades launches or new projects.

Among the upgrades, Gazprom Neft’s Omsk launched a new 12,000 mt/year hydrogen production unit, which will enhance operations of the complex producing Euro 5 gasoline. The new unit is part of the refinery modernization program, which started in 2008. Until the launch of the new unit, hydrogen was sourced as a byproduct at the catalytic reformer. The new unit will allow the refinery to increase production of high octane gasoline.

In other news, Russia’s Novoshakhtinsky refinery, Rostov Region, is being prepared for sale, the regional governor said in an interview published on the regional government’s website. A group to oversee the process has been set up in Moscow, Governor Vasily Golubev said. The timeline of the sale is unclear, he said.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Rosneft’s jet fuel division has resumed sales on the St. Petersburg exchange from the company’s Achinsk and Komsomolsk refineries as of September 3, the exchange said in a statement. Both refineries had works in August. Deliveries of jet fuel halted from the Komsomolsk and Achinsk refineries August 23. Achinsk, along with Rosneft’s Kuybishev reifnery had unplanned works in August, which were completed at the end of the month, Russia’s Federal antimonopoly service (FAS) said. Both refineries carried unscheduled maintenance in August, which resulted in lower gasoline sales.

— Rosneft halted deliveries on the St. Petersburg Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) of gasoline from the Angarsk petrochemical plant August 27 for a period of 45 days because of planned maintenance starting September 8. Deliveries of jet fuel from Angarsk halted August 22.

— Russia’s Salavat started works on the gasoline units at the end of August and halted sales of gasoline on the St. Petersburg exchange (SPIMEX) from September 1. The maintenance will last 41 days. Only part of the refinery will undergo maintenance following works during the summer which have been completed, the company said. Separately, during the summer it carried out works on petrochemical production, including production of high and low density polyethylene, styrene, polystyrene and other plastics.

— Russia’s Norsi refinery is undergoing works on the FCC units in September-October, according to trading sources.

— In September, Rosneft’s Ryazan refinery is expected to carry out minor works, while the company’s Ufa refinery will carry out more substantial works, including to its FCC and primary processing.

— Russia’s Kirishi halted one of the two primary distillation units in August for maintenance, a source close to the matter said. The company did not sell any fuel oil on the St. Petersburg exchange in August due to the works and is not planning any sales in September. Separately, the refinery is planning works on some secondary units in September.

— Russia’s Orsk plans works on 11 units this year, including the CDU-VDU, CDU-5, two reformers, hydrotreater, visbreaker, it said in its in-house magazine. It has completed works on CDU-5, part of its maintenance schedule for 2018. The refinery also carried out works this spring on a primary processing complex, reformer and visbreaker, which were completed by the end of June.

— Russia’s Perm has completed planned works on the two cokers on the site by the end of August. Works started mid-July with the two units halted one after the other.

— Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar has returned to normal operations as of August 20 following 15 days of planned maintenance. During the turnaround it replaced catalyst and inspected equipment.

— Russia’s Taif plans to carry out its autumn maintenance in October, according to a company source. Market sources expected the maintenance to take place in September, but it has been pushed forward. The refinery typically undergoes maintenance each autumn.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Russia’s Orsk has started at the end of August the full launch of its new hydrocracker following testing that began in May. The unit will allow the refinery to increase its depth of processing to 87% and light products yield to 74%. The hydrocracker complex consists of a 1.6 million mt/year hydrocracker, a hydrogen unit with 75,000 cubic meter/hour capacity, and a sulfur unit with 60,000 mt/year capacity. Works on the complex started in 2015. Separately, Orsk has started works to assemble a vacuum distillation unit for fuel oil. Building the VDU for fuel oil is one of the stages of modernizing the production processes at the refinery. The unit can produce vacuum gasoil and a diesel fraction for the hydrocracker and liquid asphalt for bitumen production and for visbreaking. The refinery already has two VDU units as part of the two primary processing complexes, although the new one will use a different vacuum technology. — Russian oil producer Tatneft plans to launch the new catalytic reformer unit at its refinery by the end of 2018 and the new primary processing complex in 2019. The catalytic reformer will allow the refinery to produce 1.1 million mt/year of Euro 5 gasoline, Tatneft said. “The expectation is that by the end of this year we will have it fully operational and producing gasoline of Euro 5 quality. It will be dependent on the requirement of the completion of the tax maneuver, and this is one of the things we pay very close attention to. We have everything lined up to achieve the necessary level of production by the end of this year,” said Vasily Mozgovoy, assistant to Tatneft’s general director on corporate finance, during a conference call on the company’s second-quarter financial results. The mechanical completion of the second CDU/VDU primary processing complex, dubbed ELOU-AVT-6, as well as the visbreaker vacuum block, is expected by the end of this year with launch expected to be in 2019. In July, Tatneft launched the diesel and kerosene hydrotreating units at Taneco and earlier this year it launched a naphtha hydrotreater and isomerization. In 2018, Taneco plans to process about 9 million mt of crude oil, slightly less than the 9.4 million mt level planned at the end of 2017, “but pretty much in line,” Mozgovoy said. The refinery’s capacity is due to increase to 14 million mt/year upon the launch of the second primary processing complex. — Lukoil started at end of August 2018 the construction of a deep processing complex at its Norsi refinery, which includes a delayed coker, a diesel hydrotreater, gas fractionation, hydrogen and sulfur units. Its capacity will be 2.1 million mt of feedstock annually and will enable the refinery to reduce significantly fuel oil output, increase the depth of processing to 95.5% and create a synergy with the FCC units. The yield of light products will increase from 64% to 76%. The complex is due to be launched in 2021. Lukoil has also made an investment decision to build an isomerization complex at its Norsi refinery. As a result of the new complex, the annual isomerization capacity at Norsi, which already has an isomerization unit, will double to 800,000 mt. The launch is set for 2021 and will enable the plant to increase its gasoline output.

— Kazakhstan’s Shymkent started output from the new RFCC unit in mid-August. In early August the unit started taking in feedstock and subsequently began production. The first stage of modernization at the site was completed in 2017, with the second stage due for completion in September 2018. It includes the RFCC, a Merox treating unit, a gasoline hydrotreater, hydrogen and sulfur units.

— At Taif’s Nizhnekamsk, the new complex for deep processing of residue at the refinery, whose launch in November 2016 was hindered by a fire, is fully operational. Construction of the complex, which uses a unique Veba Combi Cracking technology, started in 2012. It has annual capacity for processing 2.7 million mt of residue and 1 million mt of VGO as feedstock.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Upgrades at Belarus’ two refineries Mozyr and Naftan are ongoing, according to reports by the country’s Belta news agency. Mozyr is currently building a hydrocracker H-Oil complex and has just had delivered the vacuum column, which will process vacuum gasoil and is one of the components of the the new complex. The launch of the hydrocracker, which also included a hydrogen and sulfur units, will increase the depth of processing form 75% to 90% and will enable the refinery to produce low sulfur fuel oil which it plans to export. Separately, Naftan is working on a delayed coker, with the modernization, similarly to Mozyr, expected to be completed in 2019. From 2020, Naftan will be able to start processing according to its 12 million mt nameplate capacity. Its current throughput is 9.5 million mt. Its depth of processing will increase to 90-92%.

— Russia’s New Stream Group, which bought a stake in and started managing the Afipsky refinery in October 2017, said the refinery had received equipment for the new hydrocracker. It had now received two reactors and is expecting the delivery of the third, final one. All of the heavy equipment will be delivered by the end of September 2018. The VGO hydrocracker, with 2.5 million mt/yr feedstock capacity, will increase by one third the yield of light products and allow the refinery to reach 80% depth of processing. The refinery will start producing Euro 5 diesel and LPG and will increase the output of naphtha and granulated sulfur. The construction is aimed for completion by the end of 2020. The refinery has started a modernization project which involves increasing primary processing capacity to 9 million mt a year from 6 million mt/year. It also involves increasing the depth of processing to 93% from 77%. The modernization envisages construction of a hydrocracker, diesel hydrotreater, delayed coker and a CDU. An additional crude pipeline will also be built.

— Russia’s Antipinsky has produced the first test batch at the newly launched gasoline complex. It has now started the reformer of the CCR type. It has also started the hydrotreater part of the complex and was preparing to launch the isomerization unit. The refinery has also upgraded its fuel oil deep processing complex and has raised the annual capacity to 4.5 million mt from 3 million mt. The company has upgraded the two units which form part of the complex — vacuum distillation of fuel oil and delayed coker. Their respective capacity has subsequently increased to 4.5 million mt/year for the VDU from 3 million mt/year, and to 1.7 million mt/year residue for the delayed coker from 1.3 million mt/year.

— Russia’s Omsk has started preparing the construction site where it will build a diesel hydrocracker. The new complex, with 2.5 million mt/year capacity, will replace two outdated units and will increase production of arctic diesel. The hydrocracker will be launched in 2020. It will secure processing for the additional gasoil which will be a by-product from the future delayed coker. The second stage also involves a new primary processing complex and a deep processing complex.

— Azerbaijan’s Socar said it planned to complete the modernization and reconstruction of its Heydar Aliyev refinery in the Azeri capital Baku by the end of 2020. The company said it will fully decommission the existing Azerneftyag refinery by the time the revamp was completed. One unit from Azerneftyag, the 2 million mt/year ELOU-AVT-2 primary processing unit, will be dismantled and relocated to the new refinery. The company said the new refinery, which will have an overall capacity of 6 million mt/year (120,000 b/d) rising to 8 million mt/year, will consist of 14 new units and will start production of Euro 5 diesel by the end of 2020 and of gasoline in early 2021.

— The Yaisky refinery in Russia has started construction of a complex for processing naphtha that will include a gasoline hydrotreater, isomerization and CCR type of reformer. It will produce over 700,000 mt/year of Euro 5 gasoline with construction expected to be completed at the end of 2019.

— Russia’s Mariisky has completed the first stage of the upgrade to the primary processing unit AT-2 and the vacuum distillation unit. The next stage of the upgrade of the two units, to be carried out in 2018, will increase the AT-2 capacity to 1.4 million mt/year from 900,000 mt/year and the VDU capacity to 1 million mt/year from 476,000 mt/year.

— Assembly of the new Euro+ complex at the Moscow refinery remained ongoing. The new complex, which will include primary processing as well as high octane gasoline and Euro 5 diesel units, was set for launch in 2018.

— A delayed coker will be installed at the Turkmenbashi refining complex in Turkmenistan.

— Afipsky and Ilsky (Yilsky) in the Krasnodar region have been undergoing upgrades, including building hydrotreaters at both plants which will enable them to process higher sulfur Urals, according to Transneft data. They now receive low sulfur Siberian Light crude, but crude pipeline operator Transneft will start building a pipeline in southern Russia with 4.5 million mt/year capacity which will ship Urals crude to them to stimulate processing in the Krasnodar region. Ilsky, which expected to start receiving Urals in Q4 2019, has five CDUs, and has been building another CDU, AT-6, which will help increase its capacity to 6.6 million mt/year, according to the refinery’s website. Ilsky is also planning a gasoline complex, including CCR unit, isomerization, gasoline hydrotreater, as well as a distillate hydrotreater, hydrocracker and a delayed coker.

— Rosneft, Russia’s largest crude producer, plans to complete its refinery modernization program by 2025. Rosneft’s refinery modernization program includes construction and reconstruction of over 50 units, with work on more than 30 of the units having been finished.

— Russia’s Salavat is working on an FCC due for launch around 2020.

— Kazakhstan’s Atyrau has been gradually launching new units in test mode and was set to complete its upgrade by the end of May. The FCC has already been launched along with a sulfur unit and a gas purification unit. A unit which converts light olefins into high octane gasoline components and a hydrogen unit, part of the deep processing complex, have been launched in test mode. The first stage of modernization was completed in 2016 when an aromatics complex was launched. The ongoing stage is the third and final part of the refinery modernization.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Honeywell said that Jizzakh Petroleum will use its technology for the new refinery in Eastern Uzbekistan. Honeywell will provide “licensing and basic engineering design services” for the following processes: CCR Platforming, which converts naphtha to high-octane gasoline blending components; Par-Isom, which upgrades light naphtha into isomerate; distillate Unionfining, which is a middle distillates hydrotreating process; Unicracking, which provides deep refining of feedstocks; and Merox processes which treat jet fuel and LPG. The 5 million mt/yr facility will produce 3.7 million mt/yr Euro 5 motor fuels, 700,000 mt/yr jet fuel and 500,000 mt/yr of other products including bitumen and LPG. “Jizzakh Petroleum is building this refinery to increase production of high-quality motor fuels and meet growing domestic demand for those fuels,” said John Gugel, president of Honeywell UOP.

Source: Platts