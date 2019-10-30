Refinery news roundup: Most Russian refineries back from works

Most Russian refineries are back from autumn works.

Forteinvest’s Orsk refinery in the Orenburg region is operating as normal following an incident at its diesel hydrotreater, a spokeswoman for the refinery confirmed.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Ukraine’s Shebelinka GPP gas condensate refinery resumed operations after scheduled 21-day maintenance that began late September, UkrGazVydobuvannia, the country’s largest natural gas producer that owns the refinery, said mid-October. The restart helps to ease concerns within the government that Ukraine may face some diesel shortages in October following shutdown of Russian diesel fuel shipments via pipelines in August. “The refinery is back in operation after the maintenance,” the state-owned UkrGazVydobuvannia said.

The refinery upgraded some of its equipment, including pipelines and valves, cleaned columns and heat exchangers.

–Maintenance operations at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev refinery, which began in September, will be completed by November 4, a Socar official confirmed in a written response to S&P Global Platts. The planned shutdown began in September and resulted in the sequential closing of many of the refinery’s units, which are being reactivated gradually as maintenance is completed. Units producing diesel and jet were not affected by the shutdown and continued producing. The refinery is also continuing modernization work aimed at boosting production of light products. Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar completed the first phase of the plant’s modernization at the end of last year. Socar said the second stage of the revamp, which will enable production of Euro-5 diesel, will be completed by the end of 2020 with the third phase to enable production of Euro-5 standard A-92/95/98 gasoline to complete in early 2021. Socar told Platts previously that its Azerikimya plant in Sumgayit will also be closed during maintenance on the Heydar Aliyev refinery, as it receives feedstock from the latter. The Socar official also confirmed to Platts Tuesday that production at the company’s 700,000 mt capacity methanol plant at Baku will close for a period in 2020 to undergo general maintenance, but did not specify the exact time period.

–Planned maintenance has been completed at Belarus Mozyr, according to sources close to the company. The refinery started works in September.

–Russia’s Angarsk is set to complete its maintenance, with works on various units ongoing since August, shortly. Maintenance is also due to be completed at Syzran.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–At Ufaneftekhim some maintenance on secondary units will continue until the end of October.

–Russia’s Salavat refinery is undergoing partial maintenance through September and October, market sources said.

-Works continue at Gazprom Neft’s Moscow refinery and Rosneft’s Saratov refinery, sources said.

–Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar next maintenance will be carried out in 2020.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Socar plans to expand the output capacity of its Heydar Aliyev refinery to 7.5 million mt of petroleum products by 2024-25 under an ongoing refurbishment and expansion program, an official at Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company told S&P Global Platts. The official said production of Euro 5 diesel is slated to commence in 2021, with production of Euro 5 gasoline following in 2022, and that the aim of the expansion work is to “increase export volumes, optimize operating expenses and minimize environmental risks.”

Socar previously said the second stage of the expansion would allow for production of up to 2 million mt/year of Euro 5 diesel, starting at the end of 2020, with Euro 5 gasoline production beginning the following year. The Heydar Aliyev refinery is being created through the merger, modernization and reconstruction of two existing refineries, the Azerneftyag and Baku plants, begun in 2015. The revamped facility will consist of 14 new units.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Russia’s Novokuybishev refinery has started testing a new unit for the production of RT jet fuel which will enable it to produce more than 1 million mt/yr. The unit is part of the hydrocracker complex, whose construction is underway.

–Both refinery upgrades at Belarus’ refineries will be completed in 2020, Belarus Belta news agency reported. The hydrocracker at Mozyr will be completed in September 2020 and the delayed coker at Naftan in April 2020, with coke production expected by the end of 2020. The completion of the hydrocracker H-Oil complex at Mozyr will cut fuel oil output and increase light products. The quality of the fuel oil output will improve to less than 1% sulfur. The complex, with feedstock capacity of 3 million mt/year, will increase the light products yield to 70% and the depth of processing to 90%.

HSFO output at Naftan will fall significantly following the modernization. It currently produces around 2 million mt/year of fuel oil, most of which is exported via Baltic ports.

–Russia’s Safmar Group, which acquired the Afipsky refinery earlier this year, plans to invest more than $1 billion in completing upgrades to achieve light products yield of 80%-85% at the plant, according to local media reports. The company has agreed a loan of around $1 billion for the modernization from Sberbank and will also invest from its own funds, the reports said. It was previously reported that the Afipsky refinery received equipment for a new hydrocracker. The VGO hydrocracker, with a 2.5 million mt/year feedstock capacity, will increase light products yield by one-third and allow the refinery to reach 80% depth of processing. As well as the hydrocracker, a diesel hydrotreater, delayed coker and a CDU, together with an additional crude pipeline, are planned at the refinery. The CDU will increase primary processing capacity to 9 million mt/year from 6 million mt/year, while the depth of processing is set to increase to 93% from 77%.

–Russia’s Moscow refinery will complete its modernization by 2023-2024, when as part of the third phase it will halt the production of fuel oil and achieve 99% depth of processing. It aims to complete the second phase of modernization by 2021, launching the new Euro+ complex, the refinery’s managing director Vitaliy Zuber said. It plans to complete the testing of the complex and take out of service the outdated units next year. Construction of the new complex, which includes hydro treating, catalytic cracking, a catalytic reformer and visbreaking units, started in 2016. It will enable the refinery to remove five outdated units from operation, built in the 1950s and 1960s. The Euro+ complex will increase the light products yield to 60% and will allow the refinery to double its jet fuel output. The plant will also be able to produce higher octane gasoline and if there is a demand can produce gasoline with 100 RON.

–Gazprom Neft said that it has started a project at the Omsk refinery for the upgrade of the AVT-10 primary processing complex, with 8.6 million mt/year capacity. As a result, it will increase the light products yield by 5%, by increasing the output of jet fuel and diesel. The project is due to be completed by the end of 2021 and is part of the refinery’s modernization, which started in 2018. During the upgrade, the internal equipment will be replaced, and the work of the heat exchangers will be optimized. The refinery is currently working on a delayed coker. The complex is due for launch in 2021. It will produce 38,700 mt/year of needle coke. Along with other projects which are part of the second stage of modernization, it will help increase depth of processing to 97% and light products yield to 80%. The refinery is set to get Russian-made equipment for the diesel hydrotreater and dewaxing complex, currently under construction. The new complex, with a 2.5 million mt/year capacity, will replace two outdated units and will double the production of winter and arctic diesel grades. The new complex will also allow the refinery to process the increased amount of gasoil following the launch of the delayed coker. Omsk refinery has completed the installation of key equipment from the catalytic reformer L 35/11-600 aimed at increasing the output of high-octane components. The modernization of the reformer unit is set for completion for 2020. By 2021, Russia’s Omsk will complete two stages of its modernization, which started in 2007. Gazprom Neft said it had completed installing part of the CDU-VDU complex. The 8.4 million mt/year complex will allow the refinery to take outdated equipment out of service and increase the energy efficiency of the refinery.

–The Afipsky and Ilsky (Yilsky) facilities in the Krasnodar region have been undergoing upgrades, including building hydrotreaters at both plants, which will enable them to process higher sulfur Urals crude. They now receive low sulfur Siberian Light crude, but crude pipeline operator Transneft will start building a pipeline in southern Russia with a 4.5 million mt/year capacity that will ship Urals crude to them to stimulate processing in the Krasnodar region. Ilsky, expected to start receiving Urals crude in the fourth quarter of 2019, has five CDUs, and has been building another CDU, AT-6, which will help increase its capacity to 6.6 million mt/year. Ilsky plans to complete its construction and get it ready for test launch by the end of 2020, according to local media reports citing the company. Ilsky is also planning a gasoline complex, including a CCR unit, isomerization unit, gasoline hydrotreater, plus a distillate hydrotreater, hydrocracker and delayed coker.

–Russia’s Orsk is using high viscosity residue from the new unit for the vacuum distillation of fuel oil for producing higher spec bitumen, it said in an in-house publication. The VDU is now being ramped up to full capacity, of around 2,000 mt/day. It already has two VDU units as part of the two primary processing complexes — ELOU-AVT and ELOU-AVT 3. The refinery also carries out preparation work to start building a delayed coker in the autumn, with completion and launch set for 2023. Orsk plans to carry out maintenance works on 11 units this year.

–The Yaisky refinery is working on deep processing complex which will enable it to produce gasoline. It plans to start testing it in October and to produce finished product by the end of the year. It includes a gasoline hydrotreater, isomerization and CCR type of reformer. It will produce over 700,000 mt/year Euro 5 gasoline.

–Russian oil company Tatneft said the next stage of its modernization program will be the launch of a new catalytic cracker. It will help increase gasoline production to 1.8 million mt/year. Diesel output is set to grow to 7.5 million mt/year by 2026.

–Russia’s Novoshakhtinsky refinery, Rostov Region, is starting work on a new project aimed at production of Euro 5 gasoline, the regional governor said, as quoted by ITAR-TASS news agency. Work on the project will start by the end of 2019 with completion aimed by 2027. The plant has a 5 million mt/year nameplate capacity and was launched in 2009.

–Russia’s Rosneft reported progress of various upgrade projects. In Yaroslavl, owned by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft through Slavneft, a project has been approved for the construction of a deep processing complex. At the company’s Achinsk refinery works are under way for reconstruction of the gas fractionation column of a crude distillation unit while at the Ufaneftekhim refinery continued the repairs of the hydrocracker following incidents.

–Uzbekneftegaz has decided to postpone the building of a new plant in the Jizzakh region, the company said. It has decided instead to proceed with an upgrade of the Bukhara and Fergan refineries. Preliminary technical and economic concepts for the projects had been prepared for the two plants in 2013-2014 by Honeywell UOP and Axens, the company also said. Talks for determining the concepts are under way, upon whose conclusion the projects will be finalized. They are aimed to enable the two refineries to produce Euro 5 products. Upon the completion of the upgrades, a restart of the Jizzakh construction will be considered.

–McDermott International said last October it was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by Lukoil for the delayed coker at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Russia. The delayed coker, which will process 2.1 million mt/year of residues, will be part of a deep processing complex, including a delayed coker, a diesel hydrotreater, gas fractionation, hydrogen and sulfur units. The complex has been scheduled for a 2021 start-up.

–The next stage of upgrades at the Antipinsky refinery in Russia involves some upgrades as well as increasing the capacity of the crude and refined product pipelines. Antipinsky, which can process 9-9.5 million mt/year of crude, currently gets 7.5 million mt/year of crude.

–The next stage of the upgrade at New Stream’s Mariisky refinery in Russia of the two units will increase AT-2’s capacity to 1.4 million mt/year from 900,000 mt/year and the VDU capacity to 1 million mt/year from 476,000 mt/year. The refinery is expected to process 1.5 million mt in 2018, potentially rising to 1.7 million-1.8 million mt in 2019.

–A delayed coker will be installed at the Turkmenbashi refining complex in Turkmenistan.

–Rosneft, Russia’s largest crude producer, plans to complete its refinery modernization program by 2025. The program includes construction and reconstruction of over 50 units, with work on more than 30 of the units having been finished.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Russia’s Khabarovsk refinery plans to build a second phase to the plant close to the existing site, according to reports. The second phase would double the refinery’s capacity to 10 million mt/year, and aims to cover gasoline demand in the far east of Russia. The company is seeking an investor in the Asia-Pacific region for the second phase of the plant, which includes an FCC, hydrotreater and a delayed coker.

