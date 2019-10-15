Refinery news roundup: Some maintenance still ongoing in Europe

Some planned maintenance, full or partial, is still ongoing in Europe, with operations at France’s Feyzin disupted by a strike.

Owner Total said it regrets the decision by labor unions to call a strike while discussions are ongoing with refinery staff about a planned indefinite closure of a unit due to lower product demand. Feyzin is considering mothballing a visbreaker unit around 2021 as demand for heavy fuel is gradually declining and the unit currently works on average no more than three days per month. As a result, seven people would lose their jobs, but would be offered different jobs within the organization, the company said.

Separately, Slovnaft said that the “second part of the planned turnarounds” had started at its Bratislava refinery in October, which “shut down the petrochemical part of the refinery for about eight weeks”.

Oil and LNG trader Gunvor has dropped plans to find a partner to invest in its Ingolstadt refinery in Germany, a company spokesman said. The Geneva-based trading house had been on the lookout for an investor in the Ingolstadt refinery after reporting its first ever annual loss in 2018. But the company has now covered all its 2018 losses and has posted a gross profit of $800 million for the first three quarters of 2019, the spokesman said without giving a comparative figure. “We received several offers well above market value but the facility is too profitable to let go of when not strategically necessary,” the spokesman said.

A small fire at ExxonMobil’s Botlek refinery in Rotterdam had no impact on people or production, the company said. Local media reported that the fire occurred at a sulfur tank.

PKN CEO Daniel Obajtek tweeted that a WTI crude cargo has arrived in Gdansk. Poland’s biggest refiner PKN Orlen said in late September it would receive a 100,000 mt spot cargo of WTI crude from a US supplier in October for its refinery in Plock.

NEAR TERM

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Maintenance at a unit of the Wesseling plant last week could cause flaring and noise, the refinery said. The 327,000 b/d refinery consists of the Wesseling site in the south and Godorf in the north. Rhineland has works at the Godorf site from September 2 to October 10. The maintenance includes shutdown, inspection, cleaning and repair of the facilities.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–France’s Donges refinery is undergoing partial maintenance works to its fluid catalytic cracking unit, trading sources said. The company declined to comment on the matter, but in a statement on its website in September it had said that due to a shutdown of a unit at the facility at the time, there could be flaring and noise. The refinery added that it would be testing new equipment until the end of the year, including a new furnace, which would enable it to idle a unit that causes significant noise. Donges carried out large-scale maintenance on a part of the plant earlier this year. Apart from the major maintenance, it carries out planned turnarounds on individual units each year, it said on its website. The refinery has 20 units.

–UK’s Fawley refinery “has shut down some of its units and associated operations” for planned maintenance that started September 24, the company said.

–Repsol will publish more details in coming weeks about maintenance in Puertollano at the beginning of November. The halt was expected to cover several units as part of the optimization plan of the system to meet the 2020 IMO shipping oil requirements. The company will also carry out turnarounds at the cracker and chemical derivative plants at the end of 2020 and has been carrying out an extensive digitalization upgrade at the plant this year.

–Repsol will carry out cracker maintenance at Tarragona in the fourth quarter, but has not confirmed the dates.

–Repsol was carrying out planned maintenance at the Cartagena refinery that started September 2 and was scheduled to take 50 days, a spokesman said.

Repsol is investing Eur63 million on the work that include the hydro treatment and hydrocracker units to help prepare them for the new IMO regulations. Other work will increase energy efficiency. Overall, just under half of the refinery’s units will undergo maintenance, Repsol said. It will also upgrade the flare stack, and install a new air heating system in the platforming unit’s furnace, which it may roll out to other refineries if successful.

–The Canary Islands’ only refinery Tenerife will be permanently closed in the long term. The dismantling of the site was due to begin at the start of 2019.

As of September 30, no dismantling has begun, according to local press reports. The company did not comment. There has been no production since 2014 at the site. Cepsa will install some logistics and storage facilities at the site, amid a wider regeneration project.

–Galp CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva has said a shutdown may be necessary at the Porto, Matosinhos plant, at end 2019 or early 2020 for less than three weeks for the atmospheric distillation unit, where it needs to install heat exchanges.

–The LC Finer unit at the Milazzo refinery in southern Italy is currently offline after suffering a fire in mid September, a source close to the refinery said, without providing further information on the duration of the suspension. Milazzo is scheduled to carry out 45 days of maintenance work on its FCC unit and ancillary plants starting October 1. The plant recently carried out maintenance and upgrades at its topping 3 crude unit, with works starting on June 21 and ending in late July.

–Norway’s Mongstad refinery is undergoing planned maintenance at the moment, the company said. Further details were not confirmed.

–Preparations for a scheduled turnaround at ISAB’s refinery’s southern plant started, with the plant expected to go offline for some 40 days from October.

–Eni’s Sannazzaro de Burgondi refinery in northern Italy, has delayed the restart of its Eni slurry technology (EST) unit to an unspecified date later in the year from around September, a source said. The company was not available to comment. Repairs on two EST plant units damaged by a fire in 2016 have been ongoing, with new technology being added to the plant during the works. Eni built the EST plant near Pavia, in the Po valley in northern Italy, to convert heavy oil residues into gasoline and diesel products. The unit accounts for 10%-15% of total throughput at the refinery under normal conditions. Eni’s Sannazzaro will start maintenance work on its Line 2 between September and October, sources said. It completed maintenance on its Line 1 in June, with works primarily focused on its vacuum and hydrocracking units.

–Israel’s Ashdod refinery is planning partial works starting from October 20 until November 10, a source close to the refinery said. The works will be concentrated on the FCC unit, but there will also be works on the hydrodesulfurization units and decoking of the visbreaker. Meanwhile, the refinery’s CDU will continue operating. The maintenance is also aimed to upgrade the FCC into an RFCC unit which will process more fuel oil and will provide the refinery with the flexibility to reduce its fuel oil yield to 6% from 16%-18%, which will limit the refinery’s exposure to the potential decline of HSFO demand following the IMO 0.5% sulfur cap on marine fuel from 2020. The upgrade will also allow the refinery to diversify its crude slate and include heavier crudes and also benefit from the expected improvement of the gasoline cracks.

–Maintenance of the FCC unit at Greece’s Corinth refinery will impact operations “for the second half of 2019,” the company said in its H1 report.

According to traders, the maintenance will take place in September.

–There will be planned maintenance shutdown at Greece’s Elefsina refinery in Q4.

–The northern Scholven part of BP’s Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany is in the process of undergoing its scheduled maintenance. The maintenance could result in flaring, the company said. Restart will begin in mid-October.

Various units would be shut down for around seven weeks. The refinery consists of the Horst and Scholven sites, with Horst representing around one-third of total capacity.

–Total’s Gonfreville refinery near Le Havre, France, started its scheduled maintenance September 4. The works will last around two months. The large-scale maintenance, which takes place once every seven years, follows the maintenance at the petrochemical site which took place last year. Preparations for the turnaround have been going on for the last three years.

–The maintenance at Preem’s Lysekil refinery near Brofjorden will take place as planned, starting at the beginning of September, the company said. The works are due to continue until mid-November.

–Finland’s Neste has scheduled a four-week decoking maintenance at Production Line 4 at Porvoo in September-October which would have a “negative impact” on the segment’s operating profit, “mainly in the fourth quarter.” It expects high utilization rates in Q3, “except for normal unit maintenance.” In Q4, it has scheduled a catalyst change at the Rotterdam renewable products refinery.

In 2017 Neste completed the integration of the Porvoo and Naantali refineries.

–Italy’s Sarroch forecasts refinery runs at 26 million-27 million barrels for both the second and third quarter, while it expects runs to drop slightly in the fourth quarter to 25 million-26 million barrels. For the full year, Sarroch forecasts runs of 96 million-99 million barrels. In Q4, the refinery is scheduled to carry out maintenance on its north plants, its visbreaking unit, its RT2 topping unit and V1 vacuum unit, according to a company presentation on its Q1 results. The refinery will also carry out work on its petrochemicals plant.

FUTURE

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Repsol at Puertollano in will carry out turnarounds at the cracker and chemical derivative plants at the end of 2020.

–Finland’s Neste is preparing for a major turnaround at Porvoo in 2020.

–Total will invest Eur150 million at its Leuna refinery in Germany. The investment into an upgrade project aims to reduce the production of heavy products, demand for which decreases, and increase the production of methanol, which is an important feedstock for the chemical industry. This will deepen the integration of the refinery and the petrochemical operations and increase the competitiveness of the plant. The methanol production will increase as a result of increased output from the visbreaker unit and an upgrade of the POX/Methanol plant. Work will continue until 2021, with the major part done in the 2020 major shutdown of the refinery where another Eur150 million will be invested.

–The next major turnaround at Preem’s Gothenburg refinery in Sweden will be in 2021.

–Saras will carry out maintenance and upgrade works on the 90,000 b/d FCC unit at its Sarroch refinery in 2020. It will carry out a full maintenance shutdown, conducted every 10 years, in 2021.

–Sarpom’s refinery in Trecate, Italy, is scheduled to undergo a large-scale, two-month general maintenance cycle in 2020 — of the type carried out at the plant every three to four years — a source close to the refinery said.

–Rompetrol’s Petromidia refinery will have its next general maintenance in 2020.

–The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020. The refinery has expanded its hydrocracker with the addition of third reactor, the company said. The refinery started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by working to add the third reactor. The reactor will be connected to the existing installation in 2020.

–Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

UPGRADES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–At A Coruna, in early 2020, Repsol will invest Eur69 million ($75 million) in four projects that will upgrade the fluid catalytic cracker and increase the refinery’s production of polymer grade propylene. The company has received licenses from local authorities to carry out the work on its conversion units.

The FCC investment will total Eur40 million. The first project (G-52) will be directed towards energy efficiency and CO2 reduction, while G-53 will reduce the atmospheric particle emissions from the unit. At the same time, project G-54 will involve the installation of a new compressor in the gas recovery unit and the substitution of steam turbines for electric motors in both that unit and the FCC. Besides the work on the conversion units, Repsol announced it will spend Eur29 million of project G-55 which includes the installation of a new 80-meter splitter, with work also to commence in 2020. The new unit would be online toward the end of next year, Repsol said. The company is targeting output of 21,000 mt/yr of polymer grade propylene. Work is ongoing on a new crude reception terminal – work began in the fourth quarter of 2018 and should in H1 2020. A multiproduct pipeline will also be installed with 11 underground tubes – two to transport crude oil between the refinery and the new maritime terminal in the outer port and the remaining nine for petroleum products. The new installations are part of a project to move the unloading operations of crude oil to the outer port area, affording greater access to larger tankers that are unable to enter the existing facilities. The entire projects should be concluded by 2027.

–The delayed coker at Croatia’s INA is due to be completed in three years, according to local media report. A contract for the construction of the unit at Rijeka should be signed by the end of the year, the report said, citing company officials who spoke at the refinery open day. Separately, INA said on its website that after the “largest overhaul” of the refinery which was carried out in the first half of 2019, “operational processes and energy efficiency were improved and facilities were more reliable.” Croatia’s INA has previously said it will concentrate its refining in Rijeka, which will also be upgraded, and convert the smaller Sisak facility into an industrial site as part of its Downstream 2023 New Course program and 2019 business plan. The company plans to invest more than HRK 4 billion ($615 million) in the delayed coker project at Rijeka, a new port with closed petcoke storage and increased overall complexity that will make Rijeka “a top level European refinery.”

Commissioning is earmarked for 2023.

–Germany’s Schwedt is in the process of upgrading its aromatics complex, according to local media reports. A second column has been delivered for the project which is planned to be carried out next spring. Earlier this year it carried a CDU upgrade during its planned maintenance.

–Construction of the delayed coker at the Pancevo refinery will be completed in 2019, Kirill Tyurdenev, the managing director of NIS, said in Gazprom Neft’s in-house magazine. The launch of the complex, which would increase the depth of processing above 99% and increase gasoline and diesel output, will help the refinery halt fuel oil output and hence help the country limit the use of HSFO especially in view of the IMO 2020 sulfur cap on marine fuel. The refinery will also produce coke for use in the metallurgy and construction industry. Currently Serbia imports coke but the Pancevo refinery output will cover domestic demand and also allow for some exports. The refinery processes the light Novy Port crude oil, among others, which when blended provides a good yield. Crude is transported to the refinery via the JANAF pipeline from the Omisalj Terminal in Croatia.

–Cepsa said it will revamp Isomax, fluid catalytic cracker, alkylation units at San Roque and will construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II) which will double production capacity, investing as much as Eur1 billion through to 2019 as it aims to boost conversion rate and improve technology and sustainability. The company intends to construct a hydrocracker at the site to adapt it to producing lighter products by increasing the conversion factor and also to increase the output of gasoline blending components. The upgrades are expected to be concluded by 2022, adding $1.4/b to its refining margin and increasing refining capacity by 36,000 b/d. The output of diesel should increase to 55% from 40% once the project is concluded. The start of a so-called “Bottom of the Barrel” project was slightly delayed by local opposition. The company did not confirm if it has started work on the project, but in August, Chevron Lummus Global said Cepsa had contracted it to provide licensed technology for the refinery, including its proprietary LC-FINING and ISOTREATING technologies. The scope of work also includes the supply of catalysts, proprietary equipment, and engineering, the company said.

–Repsol said that at the Cartagena refinery it will invest Eur300 million over the next four years on increasing the capacity of the lubricants unit and increasing production of second generation biofuels. The first phase, the lubricants, is scheduled to start in 2019 at the Ilboc plant alongside Korean partner SKSol. The biofuels upgrade would take place at the nearby Escombreras facility, and will result in production of 250,000 mt/year of second-gen biofuel from around 2022.

–Greece’s Motor Oil Hellas has approved an investment project for the construction of a new naphtha treatment complex at its Corinth refinery, it said in its 2019 H1 report. The new complex, which will contribute to increased production of gasoline, kerosene and hydrogen, is scheduled for completion in 2021.

–Swedish refiner Preem is “evaluating a potential investment in a residue hydrocracking plant” at the Lysekil refinery, it said. The investment would be aimed to “upgrade as much heavy oil as possible into sulfur-free gasoline and diesel fuels to help meet rising demand after IMO 2020,” a company spokesman said.

–Netherland’s Zeeland refinery has had the third reactor for the hydrocracker’s expansion delivered. The refinery started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by working to add the third reactor. The reactor will be connected to the existing installation in 2020.

–Poland’s second-largest refiner Grupa Lotos said the coking complex — a key element of its EFRA modernization program — was complete and ready for start-up with some facilities placed in service and some ready for testing and trials. “All facilities covered by the EFRA Project are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of Q4 2019. Engineering design, procurement and construction works under the EFRA Project have been completed,” Lotos said in its Q2 financial results. The coking complex, comprising a delayed coking unit, a coker naphtha hydrotreating unit, and coke storage and logistics facility would allow the refinery to stop producing heavy fuel oil.

–Germany’s Rhineland has started the construction of a new hydrogen production plant, using electrolysis, at its Wesseling site. The Eur16 million investment project, due for completion in 2020, will generate hydrogen from electricity rather than natural gas, and thus also contribute to reduced CO2 emissions. It will produce up to 1,300 mt/year hydrogen when operating at peak rates. “Oil products will continue to play an important role in the decades ahead, and this project means we will be able to make more and cleaner fuels, bitumen and base chemicals,” said Frans Dumoulin, director of the Shell Rheinland Refinery in a statement. “At the same time, we want to contribute to accelerating the use of hydrogen in transport and other sectors.” The 327,000 b/d refinery consists of the Wesseling (south) and Godorf (north) sites.

Separately, the refinery has received permission to start construction of a new power plant at Godorf. Construction will start immediately with the new plant scheduled to go onstream in 2021. As part of the modernization, Shell is converting the power plant from oil to gas and the new plant will have significantly lower emissions.

–A Spanish press report citing the Andalucia region’s chief officer for finance, industry and energy, Juan Bravo, said Cepsa’s Eur1 billion “bottom of the barrel” project at its San Roque refinery may be delayed. The report in ABC de Sevilla said the project was being held up by an unspecified administrative procedure delaying the start of work. A Cepsa spokesman declined to comment. The report says the project may be held up a year and start in 2020, instead of 2019 as planned. The project entails a new hydrocracker at the site to adapt it to producing lighter products by increasing the conversion factor and also to increase the output of gasoline blending components. The upgrades are currently expected to be concluded by 2022, adding $1.4/b to its refining margin and increasing refining capacity by 36,000 b/d. The output of diesel should increase to 55% from 40% once the project is concluded. Cepsa is also to revamp the Isomax unit, fluid catalytic cracker and alkylation units and construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II) at San Roque, which will double production capacity, investing Eur1 billion through to the end of 2019 as it aims to boost conversion rates and improve technology and sustainability. Cepsa said it raised non-aromatic solvents output by 30,000 mt/year in 2018 and started work on a fixed bed alkylation plant, which is expected to start up in 2020.

–ExxonMobil said it has “made a final investment decision to expand” the Fawley refinery in the UK to increase production of ULSD by 45% or 38,000 b/d.

The more than $1 billion investment includes a hydrotreater to remove sulfur from diesel, supported by a hydrogen plant. The investment “will help reduce the need to import diesel into the United Kingdom, which imported about half of its supply in 2017,” the company said. The construction, which is subject to a local planning approval, is set to begin in late 2019 with start up expected in 2021.

–McDermott International has been awarded a contract for engineering, procurement and construction management services for the upgrade of the hydrocracker at Czech Litvinov refinery. McDermott had previously completed the feasibility study and basic engineering design. The completion is expected for Q2 of 2020. Work on the project will begin immediately.

–Russian Lukoil plans to invest in its ISAB refinery in southern Italy and has also dropped plans announced in 2017 to sell the plant having not received suitable offers, the company and union sources said. Lukoil will invest $60 million in upgrades, including two hydrodesulfurization units, which will allow the refinery to fully move to the production of Euro 5 diesel and halt output of Euro 3 and Euro 4 product.

–Cepsa said it will carry out upgrades to its aromax and hydrocracker units at Huelva in 2019. It is also carrying out an aromatics optimization project at the refinery.

–Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting a railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

–Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020.

–Israel’s Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey in mid-2020, with the plant expected to begin operations in less than four years, company owner Ecvet Sayer said. “We expect to reach financial closure for the project this summer and after that start the FEED studies which will take about nine months,” he said. Sayer did not comment on reasons for the delay to the project, which had previously been expected to start construction by the end of 2018, but the past 18 months have seen Turkey pass through a major economic crisis that caused the Lira to fall by 47% against the dollar. The refinery is expected to produce diesel, jet, fuel oil, gasoil and LPGs.

–Dutch Hes International (former Hestya Energy) aims to start operations at a unit of the currently closed Wilhelmshaven refinery in Germany “later this year,” it said in early January. The Netherlands-based company had previously said it would operate the unit, which it declined to name, under a tolling agreement. According to traders, it is the VDU that is likely to be restarted in 2019 and used for producing low sulfur fuel oil ahead of the 2020 IMO requirement for low sulfur bunker fuel.

–Azerbaijani state oil company Socar is considering the development of a second refinery in Turkey, in addition to its existing 214,000 b/d Star refinery at Aliaga on Turkey’s central Aegean coast. Development of a second refinery would be necessary if the company decides to go ahead with plans for a second petrochemical plant at its existing Petkim facility. A final investment decision is expected in March.

