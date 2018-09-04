Refinery news roundup: Some refinery works in Africa; new launches planned

Some refinery works in Africa are underway in September, and are still ongoing at a number of refineries where works had already started. Planned upgrades and new launches are underway, according to S&P Global Platts estimates.

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Cameroon’s sole refinery, Limbe, which was shut in mid-April for three months, is still offline and is unlikely to restart before mid-September, trading sources said. The company was unavailable to comment. It previously said works had started on April 15 and would last until July, in order to complete connection of the units built during the phase I of its project in Limbe. In 2017, the refinery raised its capacity to 3.5 million mt/year from 2.1 million mt/year, which involved construction of a vacuum distillation unit, a catalytic reformer and a power plant. As a result of the turnaround, Cameroon was to be entirely reliant on imports for its fuel needs. “Cameroon is importing gasoline due to their refinery outages,” a Northwest European gasoline source said. According to market sources, Cameroon has been importing large volumes of gasoline and gasoil since April, but imports have dropped to small cargoes of around 5,000-6,000 mt. No information was available on the total volume of products that have headed to the country.

— Ghana’s sole oil refinery, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), remains offline due to a lack of crude and feedstocks for financial reasons, a source close to the matter said. The plant has also repeatedly faced technical problems with a fault reported in May. Plans to procure more crude to restart the crude distillation unit were delayed due to a lack of financing as the plant remains shut in. “The refinery doesn’t have enough feedstocks currently,” a source said. “That said, efforts are being made to have some feedstocks delivered to enable operations to resume in earnest.” A spokesman at the refinery was unavailable for comment. The refinery, which had restarted in early January after almost a year, has been shut down for most of the last three months. It was previously running at 25,000 b/d.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Sudan’s Khartoum refinery has completed the turnaround of the 40,000 b/d CDU 2, which started in April. It is yet to carry out works on the 50,000 b/d CDU 1 for one month in September. While the refinery is back online, the utilization rate remains unconfirmed.

— The hydrocracker at Cote d’Ivoire’s SIR refinery will restart in March 2019. It has been offline since early 2017 due to a supply outage.

— Libya’s National Oil Corp. has initiated talks with partners to restart Ras Lanuf but faces tough negotiations, making plans for a restart this year unlikely. The refinery was shut in 2013.

— Sonangol’s Luanda was to undergo maintenance in June and July, the first such works in almost seven years.

— South Africa’s Natref was to undergo partial works for six weeks in May and June and also in November. The plant was undergoing partial maintenance from May 3 to June 14. The plant will also later carry out partial works over November 1-19, affecting supplies of diesel, gasoline and bitumen.

FUTURE WORK

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Zambia’s Indeni refinery will undergo a planned shutdown for four weeks in October, a refinery spokesman said in late August 2018. “Indications are that we shall do it in October. Exact dates [still need to be] firmed up,” the spokesman added. The last time the plant went into maintenance was October 2017. The government is currently in the process of selling the refinery to private investors, and five companies have been shortlisted, he added. The refinery, built in the 1970s, has been in urgent need of rehabilitation and funds. In mid-2015, it halted operations after it ran a batch of crude that caused corrosion to the refinery’s pipes and processing equipment. The Indeni refinery recently started producing bitumen, after almost a decade. Located in Ndola, the refinery is supplied by a 1,700 kilometer (1,050 mile) crude oil pipeline from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

UPGRADES

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Sonatrach will aim to complete the upgrade of its Algiers refinery by the end of this year or early 2019.

— Nigeria’s four state-owned oil refineries — two in Port Harcourt and one each in Kaduna and Warri — are to be shut for a major overhaul to restore production to their combined nameplate capacity of 445,000 b/d.

— Zambia’s Indeni refinery has been looking for an equity partner as it seeks to boost capacity.

— Sonangol is planning to build a fluid catalytic cracker at the Luanda refinery, with the unit expected to come online mid-2021.

— The Republic of Congo’s refinery in Pointe Noire is planning to build a fluid catalytic cracker before 2022.

— Senegal’s Dakar is running at full capacity of 1.2 million mt/year and plans are under way for the plant to increase its capacity to 1.5 million mt/year by 2019.

LAUNCHES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. said in August it plans to establish two condensate refineries with a combined capacity of 200,000 b/d, as the oil-rich OPEC member seeks to boost local supplies of refined products and curb imports. Nigerian condensate production ranged between 300,000 b/d and 400,000 b/d in July, out of the country’s total 1.89 million b/d oil output, according to government estimates. NNPC said in a statement that three companies have submitted bids to provide consultancy services for the feasibility study for the refineries, which are to be located in the Western Forcados Area in the Niger Delta and in southeastern Imo state, NNPC said in a statement. “The establishment of the … refineries is part of the [strategy] to eliminate importation of petroleum products and guarantee energy security for the country,” NNPC chief executive Maikanti Baru said in the statement. The NNPC did not name the companies that submitted bids for the project, but added that the winner would be made known after the technical and commercial evaluations of the bids received.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Egyptian Refining Co., has fired up the boilers at its long-delayed new refinery at Mostorod, near Cairo, as it gears up for full operations in 2019, one of its stakeholders said. The trial runs took place as the refinery was hooked up to electricity and gas supplies, Qalaa Holding said in a regulatory filing. Test operations at the 160,000 b/d hydrocracker are expected to take place in November, and be fully operational in 2019. It will convert atmospheric residue fuel oil from the nearby 160,000 b/d Cairo Oil refinery, owned by EGPC, into middle and light distillates. Other units include a new 23,600 b/d diesel hydrotreater, 81,500 b/d vacuum distillation unit, 39,600 b/d hydrocracker, 13,000 b/d catalyst reformer and 16,700 b/d delayed coker unit. It will produce as much as 4.2 million mt/year of refined products, of which 2.3 million mt will be 10 ppm diesel, to meet the country’s rising domestic fuel needs. First planned in 2007, the $3.7 billion project was meant to come on stream at the end of 2016, but faced lengthy delays to its construction due to Egypt’s political instability since the revolution in 2011.

— Egypt is also expanding the 125,000 b/d MIDOR refinery in Alexandria, under a contract with TechnipFMC. The government signed a $1.7 billion deal June 7 with the French contractor to expand the refinery by 60% to 175,000 b/d, according to local media reports. Technip has not confirmed the contract, however.

— Sonatrach said it received seven technical offers from international companies or groups for the realization of the new Hassi Messaoud oil refinery in eastern Algeria. The contract for the construction of the new 5 million mt/year refinery was due to be awarded by the end of 2018. Algeria has scaled back plans to expand its downstream sector rapidly, dropping plans to build five new 5 million mt/year refineries, and pushing ahead with only two new projects: at Hassi Messaoud and at Tiaret.

— South Sudan’s first oil refinery will be operational by January 2019 as the world’s newest nation hopes to reduce its reliance on imports. Russia’s Safinat Caspian Oil Refining Company is building the refinery near the oil fields in Unity State which will have an 8,000 b/d capacity.

— The Dangote refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, will receive its essential parts — a crude distillation unit and residual fluid catalytic cracker — in July. The completion date was said by sources to be 2020.

— Nigeria has reached an agreement with neighbor Niger to build an oil refinery in a border town between Niger and Katsina State in northern Nigeria.

— The first modular oil refinery built by Nigeria in the Niger Delta region will come on stream in the third quarter of this year. The OPAC refinery in Umuseti in Delta State, will consume 7,000 b/d of crude and the plant’s capacity will be increased in subsequent phases to around 40,000 b/d and will produce gasoline.

— Angola’s Sonangol has revived plans for its Lobito refinery project, saying it will build a 200,000 b/d plant in the coastal city by 2022.

— Kenya is hoping to decide soon on the location for a new refinery in either Lamu or Mombasa.

— Ghana’s ministry of energy is in the process of submitting a proposal to build a new refinery in Tema. It will replace the 45,000 b/d Tema Oil Refinery.

— Uganda signed an agreement with a consortium to build and operate a 60,000 b/d refinery in the west of the country. The $4 billion facility was expected to process 30,000 b/d of crude initially, before its capacity doubles in the second phase of development. The project was expected to come on stream by 2020.

