Refinery news roundup: Turnarounds, incidents in the focus in Europe

Planned maintenance and a number of incidents were in focus in the European refinery sector this week.

Germany’s Burghausen refinery, run by Austrian energy group OMV, was back to normal operations, and fully supplying petrochemical products, the company said. Following an incident on August 24 at its petrochemical section, the plant has been producing at reduced rates.

Essar Oil’s Stanlow plant in the UK restarted units that had been affected by an outage following a power cut. The refinery had halted “a number of units” at Stanlow after power supply from the national grid failed.

A fire that broke out on a unit pump at Gunvor’s Antwerp refinery has been extinguished, the company said, adding that “besides temporary smoke hindrance, there was no impact on our neighborhood or the environment.”

Meanwhile, Eni’s Sannazzaro de Burgondi refinery in northern Italy suffered an explosion on a gasification line. The S7 gasification line that was involved in the explosion partially collapsed, forcing its operations to be suspended, a source internal to the refinery told S&P Global Platts. The plant in question prepared products destined to be sent to the EniPower electricity plant in Ferrara Erbognone, the source added. The refinery has returned to normal operations after security checks were conducted for a few hours after the explosion.

PKN announced late Monday the technological start-up of the olefin unit at its Plock refinery is underway following an emergency shutdown earlier this month. PKN said it took advantage of the unit failure to carry out maintenance planned for October-November on the unit. The company said in a statement the olefin unit start-up will be complete on September 25. The unit failure happened on September 4 after “one compressor was switched off in an emergency”.

NEAR TERM

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–The LC Finer unit at the Milazzo refinery in southern Italy is currently offline after suffering a fire in mid September, a source close to the refinery said, without providing further information on the duration of the suspension. Milazzo is scheduled to carry out 45 days of maintenance work on its FCC unit and ancillary plants starting October 1. The plant recently carried out maintenance and upgrades at its topping 3 crude unit, with works starting on June 21 and ending in late July.

–Norway’s Mongstad refinery is undergoing planned maintenance at the moment, the company said. Further details were not confirmed.

–The Lingen refinery in Germany is carrying our works on some units, with flaring expected during the process, according to local media reports citing the refinery. The works are set to last approximately for two weeks from September 6.

–Commissioning of part of the Wesseling plant could cause flaring and noise this week. Earlier in the month Germany’s Rhineland said that due to planned maintenance there could be flaring at the site. The 327,000 b/d refinery consists of the Wesseling site in the south and Godorf in the north. Rhineland has works carried out at the Godorf site from September 2 to October 10. The maintenance includes shutdown, inspection, cleaning and repair of the facilities. Although a large part of the units will be halted, supply of products will not be affected “thanks to good planning and storage,” it said.

–The topping unit at the North plant of Russian energy giant Lukoil’s ISAB refinery in Sicily has restarted after being offline for several months, sources close to the refinery told S&P Global Platts. The refinery had completed upgrades and maintenance on the topping unit in the past months, though the unit was not restarted immediately after completion because of slow product demand, a source close to the company said. ISAB was not immediately available to comment. Preparations for a scheduled turnaround at the refinery’s southern plant will start this month, with the plant expected to go offline for some 40 days from October.

–Eni’s Sannazzaro de Burgondi refinery in northern Italy, has delayed the restart of its Eni slurry technology (EST) unit to an unspecified date later in the year from around September, a source said. The company was not available to comment. Repairs on two EST plant units damaged by a fire in 2016 have been ongoing, with new technology being added to the plant during the works. Eni built the EST plant near Pavia, in the Po valley in northern Italy, to convert heavy oil residues into gasoline and diesel products. The unit accounts for 10%-15% of total throughput at the refinery under normal conditions. Eni’s Sannazzaro will start maintenance work on its Line 2 between September and October, sources said. It completed maintenance on its Line 1 in June, with works primarily focused on its vacuum and hydrocracking units.

–Israel’s Ashdod refinery is planning partial works starting from October 20 until November 10, a source close to the refinery said. The works will be concentrated on the FCC unit, but there will also be works on the hydrodesulfurization units and decoking of the visbreaker. Meanwhile the refinery’s CDU will continue operating. The maintenance is also aimed to upgrade the FCC into an RFCC unit which will process more fuel oil and will provide the refinery with the flexibility to reduce its fuel oil yield from 16-18% to 6%, which will limit the refinery’s exposure to the potential decline of HSFO demand following the IMO 0.5% sulfur cap on marine fuel from 2020. The upgrade will also allow the refinery to diversify its crude slate and include heavier crudes and also benefit from the expected improvement of the gasoline cracks.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Repsol started start planned maintenance at the Cartagena refinery in early September. The work is scheduled to take 50 days. The company said it will invest Eur63 million ($69 million) on the work, which includes the hydro treatment and hydrocracker units to help prepare for the new IMO regulations.

Other work will be carried out to increase energy efficiency, the company said. Overall, just under half of the refinery’s units will undergo maintenance, Repsol said. As part of the work, the company said it will replace 324 tubes in the reformer and substitute 1,500 mt of catalyst. It will also upgrade the flare stack, and install a new air heating system in the platforming unit’s furnace which it may roll out to other refineries, if successful. Further ahead, the company will invest Eur300 million over the next four years on increasing the capacity of the lubricants unit and increasing production of second generation biofuels. The first phase, the lubricants, is scheduled to start in 2019 at the Ilboc plant alongside Korean partner SKSol. The biofuels upgrade would take place at the nearby Escombreras facility, and will result in production of 250,000 mt/year of second gen biofuel from around 2022.

–Maintenance of the FCC unit at Greece’s Corinth refinery will impact operations “for the second half of 2019”, the company said in its H1 report.

According to traders the maintenance will take place in September.

–There will be planned maintenance shutdown at Greece’s Elefsina refinery in Q4.

–Planned maintenance on Portugal’s Sines atmospheric distillation unit has started, with work due to last 40-50 days, a spokesman said in late August.

The company previously said it will use the halt to increase efficiency and conversion ability of the refinery, as well as improving its refining margin. The conversion units at the refinery will continue to work at full capacity during the outage and refining margins will not be affected, CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva said previously. The company said its entire refining system, comprising Sines and the 110,000 b/d Matosinhos refinery, should be fully operational in the whole fourth quarter, allowing the company to capture a forecast increase in refining margins due to the impact of new International Maritime Organization marine fuel sulfur regulations coming into force next year.

–The northern Scholven part of BP’s Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany is in the process of undergoing its scheduled maintenance. The maintenance could result in flaring, the company said. Restart will begin in mid-October.

Various units would be shut down for around seven weeks. The refinery consists of the Horst and Scholven sites, with Horst representing around one-third of total capacity.

–Total’s Gonfreville refinery near Le Havre, France, started its scheduled maintenance September 4. The works will last around two months. The large-scale maintenance, which takes place once every seven years, follows the maintenance at the petrochemical site which took place last year. Preparations for the turnaround have been going on for the last three years.

–The maintenance at Preem’s Lysekil refinery near Brofjorden will take place as planned, starting at the beginning of September, the company said. The works are due to continue until mid-November. Separately, the refinery experienced more than a week of production disruptions in May, the company said in its second-quarter results. “In the beginning of May 2019, there were production disruptions at our Lysekil refinery related to leakage in our crude oil distillation unit. The unit was repaired and fully back in operation after 11 days of downtime,” the Stockholm headquartered group said.

–Finland’s Neste has scheduled a four-week decoking maintenance at Production Line 4 at Porvoo in September-October which would have a “negative impact” on the segment’s operating profit, “mainly in the fourth quarter”. It expects high utilization rates in Q3, “except for normal unit maintenance.” In Q4 it has scheduled a catalyst change at the Rotterdam renewable products refinery.

In 2017 Neste completed the integration of the Porvoo and Naantali refineries.

–Klesch’s Heide refinery will restrict operations for inspection and maintenance until October 6, the company said early August. The reduction in operations started for checks in advance of the main work, which will begin at the start of September and will last through October.

–Italy’s Sarroch forecasts refinery runs at 26 million-27 million barrels for both the second and third quarter, while it expects runs to drop slightly in the fourth quarter to 25 million-26 million barrels. For the full year, Sarroch forecasts runs of 96 million-99 million barrels. In Q4, the refinery is scheduled to carry out maintenance on its north plants, its visbreaking unit, its RT2 topping unit and V1 vacuum unit, according to a company presentation on its Q1 results. The refinery will also carry out work on its petrochemicals plant.

FUTURE

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Repsol 2019 maintenance plans include partial works at Puertollano in October and November, as the company is carrying out an extensive digitalization upgrade at the plant this year and will carry out turnarounds at the cracker and chemical derivative plants at the end of 2020; and petrochemical works at Tarragona in Q4. The cracker at Tarragona would undergo maintenance in Q4 2019, pushed back from Q3. At A Coruna, the FCC and VDU set to undergo maintenance this year. Repsol said it will invest Eur69 million in four projects that will upgrade the fluid catalytic cracker at A Coruna during 2020 and increase the refinery’s production of polymer grade propylene. The work will take place during a scheduled maintenance halt at the start of 2020.

–Finland’s Neste is preparing for a major turnaround at Porvoo in 2020.

–Total will invest Eur150 million at its Leuna refinery in Germany. The investment into an upgrade project aims to reduce the production of heavy products, demand for which decreases, and increase the production of methanol, which is an important feedstock for the chemical industry. This will deepen the integration of the refinery and the petrochemical operations and increase the competitiveness of the plant. The methanol production will increase as a result of increased output from the visbreaker unit and an upgrade of the POX/Methanol plant. Work will continue until 2021, with the major part done in the 2020 major shutdown of the refinery where another Eur150 million will be invested.

–The next major turnaround at Preem’s Gothenburg refinery in Sweden will be in 2021.

–Saras will carry out maintenance and upgrade works on the 90,000 b/d FCC unit at its Sarroch refinery in 2020. It will carry out a full maintenance shutdown, conducted every 10 years, in 2021.

–Sarpom’s refinery in Trecate, Italy, is scheduled to undergo a large-scale, two-month general maintenance cycle in 2020 — of the type carried out at the plant every three to four years — a source close to the refinery said.

–A shutdown may be carried out at Portugal’s Porto at the end of 2019 or early 2020 for under three weeks for the atmospheric distillation unit, where it needs to install heat exchangers.

–Rompetrol’s Petromidia refinery will have its next general maintenance in 2020.

–Spain’s Cepsa has moved a step closer to permanent closure of its refinery on Tenerife after signing an agreement with the regional authorities of Santa Cruz, Tenerife, to transform the site into a mixture of public space and real estate. The complex, which has been in operation for nearly 90 years, refined its last oil in 2014, having been previously idled in 2013 for “economic reasons.”

–The next major maintenance at the Netherlands’ Zeeland will be in 2020. The refinery has expanded its hydrocracker with the addition of third reactor, the company said. The refinery started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by working to add the third reactor. The reactor will be connected to the existing installation in 2020.

–Romania’s Petrobrazi will undergo its next big turnaround in 2022.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

–Germany’s Schwedt is in the process of upgrading its aromatics complex, according to local media reports. A second column has been delivered for the project which is planned to be carried out next spring. Earlier this year it carried a CDU upgrade during its planned maintenance.

–Construction of the delayed coker at the Pancevo refinery will be completed in 2019, Kirill Tyurdenev, the managing director of NIS, said in Gazprom Neft’s in-house magazine. The launch of the complex, which would increase the depth of processing above 99% and increase gasoline and diesel output, will help the refinery halt fuel oil output and hence help the country limit the use of HSFO especially in view of the IMO 2020 sulfur cap on marine fuel. The refinery will also produce coke for use in the metallurgy and construction industry. Currently Serbia imports coke but the Pancevo refinery output will cover domestic demand and also allow for some exports. The refinery processes the light Novy Port crude oil, among others, which when blended provides a good yield. Crude is transported to the refinery via the JANAF pipeline from the Omisalj Terminal in Croatia.

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Repsol said that at the Cartagena refinery it will invest Eur300 million over the next four years on increasing the capacity of the lubricants unit and increasing production of second generation biofuels. The first phase, the lubricants, is scheduled to start in 2019 at the Ilboc plant alongside Korean partner SKSol. The biofuels upgrade would take place at the nearby Escombreras facility, and will result in production of 250,000 mt/yr of second gen biofuel from around 2022.

–Greece’s Motor Oil Hellas has approved an investment project for the construction of a new naphtha treatment complex at its Corinth refinery, it said in its 2019 H1 report. The new complex, which will contribute to increased production of gasoline, kerosene and hydrogen, is scheduled for completion in 2021.

–Swedish refiner Preem is “evaluating a potential investment in a residue hydrocracking plant” at the Lysekil refinery, it said. The investment would be aimed to “upgrade as much heavy oil as possible into sulfur-free gasoline and diesel fuels to help meet rising demand after IMO 2020,” a company spokesman said.

–Netherland’s Zeeland refinery has had the third reactor for the hydrocracker’s expansion delivered. The refinery started work in June 2018 on an expansion of the hydrocracker, by working to add the third reactor. The reactor will be connected to the existing installation in 2020.

–Poland’s second-largest refiner Grupa Lotos said the coking complex — a key element of its EFRA modernization program — was complete and ready for start-up with some facilities placed in service and some ready for testing and trials. “All facilities covered by the EFRA Project are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of Q4 2019. Engineering design, procurement and construction works under the EFRA Project have been completed,” Lotos said in its Q2 financial results. The coking complex, comprising a delayed coking unit, a coker naphtha hydrotreating unit, and coke storage and logistics facility would allow the refinery to stop producing heavy fuel oil.

–Repsol said it will invest Eur69 million in four projects that will upgrade the fluid catalytic cracker in A Coruna during 2020 and increase the refinery’s production of polymer grade propylene. The company has received the necessary licenses from local authorities to carry out the work in its conversion units, it said. The FCC investment will total Eur40 million. The first project (G-52) will be directed towards energy efficiency and CO2 reduction, while G-53 will reduce the atmospheric particle emissions form the unit. At the same time, project G-54 will involve the installation of a new compressor in the gas recovery unit and the substitution of steam turbines for electric motors in both that unit and the FCC. The work will take place during a scheduled maintenance halt at the start of 2020, the company said. Besides the work on the conversion units, Repsol will spend Eur29 million on project G-55 which includes the installation of a new 80-meter splitter, with work also to commence in 2020. The new unit would be online towards the end of next year, it said.

–Germany’s Rhineland has started the construction of a new hydrogen production plant, using electrolysis, at its Wesseling site. The Eur16 million investment project, due for completion in 2020, will generate hydrogen from electricity rather than natural gas, and thus also contribute to reduced CO2 emissions. It will produce up to 1,300 mt/year hydrogen when operating at peak rates. “Oil products will continue to play an important role in the decades ahead, and this project means we will be able to make more and cleaner fuels, bitumen and base chemicals,” said Frans Dumoulin, director of the Shell Rheinland Refinery in a statement. “At the same time, we want to contribute to accelerating the use of hydrogen in transport and other sectors.” The 327,000 b/d refinery consists of the Wesseling (south) and Godorf (north) sites.

Separately, the refinery has received permission to start construction of a new power plant at Godorf. Construction will start immediately with the new plant scheduled to go onstream in 2021. As part of the modernization, Shell is converting the power plant from oil to gas and the new plant will have significantly lower emissions.

–A Spanish press report citing the Andalucia region’s chief officer for finance, industry and energy, Juan Bravo, said Cepsa’s Eur1 billion “bottom of the barrel” project at its San Roque refinery may be delayed. The report in ABC de Sevilla said the project was being held up by an unspecified administrative procedure delaying the start of work. A Cepsa spokesman declined to comment. The report says the project may be held up a year and start in 2020, instead of 2019 as planned. The project entails a new hydrocracker at the site to adapt it to producing lighter products by increasing the conversion factor and also to increase the output of gasoline blending components. The upgrades are currently expected to be concluded by 2022, adding $1.4/b to its refining margin and increasing refining capacity by 36,000 b/d. The output of diesel should increase to 55% from 40% once the project is concluded. Cepsa is also to revamp the Isomax unit, fluid catalytic cracker and alkylation units and construct a methylene unit (Sorbex II) at San Roque, which will double production capacity, investing Eur1 billion through to the end of 2019 as it aims to boost conversion rates and improve technology and sustainability. Cepsa said it raised non-aromatic solvents output by 30,000 mt/year in 2018 and started work on a fixed bed alkylation plant, which is expected to start up in 2020.

–ExxonMobil said it has “made a final investment decision to expand” the Fawley refinery in the UK to increase production of ULSD by 45% or 38,000 b/d.

The more than $1 billion investment includes a hydrotreater to remove sulfur from diesel, supported by a hydrogen plant. The investment “will help reduce the need to import diesel into the United Kingdom, which imported about half of its supply in 2017,” the company said. The construction, which is subject to a local planning approval, is set to begin in late 2019 with start-up expected in 2021.

–McDermott International has been awarded a contract for engineering, procurement and construction management services for the upgrade of the hydrocracker at Czech Litvinov refinery. McDermott had previously completed the feasibility study and basic engineering design. The completion is expected for Q2 of 2020. Work on the project will begin immediately.

–Russian Lukoil plans to invest in its ISAB refinery in southern Italy and has also dropped plans announced in 2017 to sell the plant having not received suitable offers, the company and union sources said. Lukoil will invest $60 million in upgrades, including two hydrodesulfurization units, which will allow the refinery to fully move to the production of Euro 5 diesel and halt output of Euro 3 and Euro 4 product.

–Cepsa said it will carry out upgrades to its aromax and hydrocracker units at Huelva in 2019. It is also carrying out an aromatics optimization project at the refinery.

–Croatia’s INA will concentrate its refining in Rijeka, which will also be upgraded, and convert the smaller Sisak facility into an industrial site as part of its Downstream 2023 New Course program and 2019 business plan, the company said. The company plans to invest more than HRK 4 billion ($615 million) in a delayed coker project at Rijeka, a new port with closed petcoke storage and increased overall complexity that will make Rijeka “a top level European refinery.” A final investment decision on the delayed coker project will be taken this year, with commissioning earmarked for 2023 “given that all the prerequisites that will assure return on investment will be met.”

–Total is considering building intermediate feedstock desulfurization units and a hydrogen unit at France’s Donges, but the investment depends on rerouting a railroad track that currently crosses the refinery.

–Poland’s Plock refinery aims to complete a new visbreaker unit by the end of 2020.

–Israel’s Haifa District Court has rejected an appeal by Haifa municipality along with six other neighboring communities and environmental groups against the proposed expansion of the Bazan refinery.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

–Turkey’s Ersan Petrol plans to start construction of its 1.4 million mt/year Nazli refinery at Kahramanmaras in southeast Turkey in mid-2020, with the plant expected to begin operations in less than four years, company owner Ecvet Sayer said. “We expect to reach financial closure for the project this summer and after that start the FEED studies which will take about nine months,” he said. Sayer did not comment on reasons for the delay to the project, which had previously been expected to start construction by the end of 2018, but the past 18 months have seen Turkey pass through a major economic crisis that caused the Lira to fall by 47% against the dollar. The refinery is expected to produce diesel, jet, fuel oil, gasoil and LPGs.

–Dutch Hes International (former Hestya Energy) aims to start operations at a unit of the currently closed Wilhelmshaven refinery in Germany “later this year,” it said in early January. The Netherlands-based company had previously said it would operate the unit, which it declined to name, under a tolling agreement. According to traders, it is the VDU that is likely to be restarted in 2019 and used for producing low sulfur fuel oil ahead of the 2020 IMO requirement for low sulfur bunker fuel.

–Azerbaijani state oil company Socar is considering the development of a second refinery in Turkey, in addition to its existing 214,000 b/d Star refinery at Aliaga on Turkey’s central Aegean coast. Development of a second refinery would be necessary if the company decides to go ahead with plans for a second petrochemical plant at its existing Petkim facility. A final investment decision is expected in March.

Source: Platts