Refinery news roundup: Upgrades, launches in market focus in Middle East

In the Middle East refining sector, news is mostly focused on planned upgrades and new launches.

In Iran, all refineries are set to undergo work in the current Iranian year ending March 2019.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, or ADNOC, aims to start operations at the residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit at the Ruwais refinery at the end of 2018 of early 2019, following a fire in January 2017 that forced its closure, a company spokesman said. The fire, which broke at a naphtha processing unit, resulted in part closure of the site, although operations were subsequently restored quickly, with the exception of the RFCC unit. The company is currently in the process of commissioning the unit but said that it would “take some time” before it resumes operations.

— Iran is set to stagger its refinery turnarounds in the current Iranian year to March 2019. Four of the country’s refineries — Abadan, Arak, Isfahan and Tabriz — were due to undergo maintenance in the spring. All of the country’s other refineries will also carry out turnarounds in the current Iranian year.

UPGRADES

NEW AND REVISED ENTRIES

— The Isfahan refinery in central Iran is ready to launch a new distillation unit which will add at least 120,000 b/d to its capacity. The unit took 36 months to complete, Fars news agency cited the refinery’s deputy director Naser Kheiri as saying. The CDU and LPG units which are part of Phase 3 are expected to come on stream within the next there months. Prior to the commissioning of the new CDU, the refinery operated with two crude distillation units and processed 370,000 b/d. The additional CDU will raise its capacity to 490,000 b/d.

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Iran’s Persian Gulf Star has started the third phase of its gasoline production operations, with the aim of raising its gasoline production by 12 million liters/day, state television reported. With the completion of phase three, the capacity will rise to 360,000 b/d as the installed capacity of each phase is 120,000 b/d. The refinery is due to be fully operational by the end of the current calendar year which ends March 20, 2019, National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Co. said in a statement. Separately, Iran plans to expand further its Persian Gulf Star refinery, adding a fourth phase of facilities over the coming years, NIORDC said in September. The new phase would boost capacity by another 120,000 b/d, thus increasing total capacity to 480,000 b/d.

— State-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Corp. lit the first new flaring stack at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery in early September, as its long awaited Clean Fuels Project draws to a close. The lighting of the flare would allow fuel gas to be pumped into the main feed pipeline at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, before pilot operations at new secondary units can begin, KNPC said in a statement. This is a prelude to starting operations at the refinery’s new main units. Contractors have been working on the Clean Fuels Project since 2014 revamp and expand capacity at the Mina al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries. The two refineries are being integrated into a single complex, with new units added to improve the quality of products. The older 200,000 b/d Shuaiba refinery, which sits between the two refineries, was permanently shut in January. — Iran will add another 6 million liters/day of diesel to its production after upgrading the desulfurization unit at the Tabriz refinery, a senior oil official said. Trial production has begun at the newly upgraded unit and, once complete, it will add 6 million liters/day of Euro 5 diesel production capacity, Bagheri said. The upgrade is part of a broader upgrade project at the Tabriz refinery, costing Eur1.5 billion, to raise the quality of its products to Euro 5 standards.

— Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. is studying a project to convert fuel oil into diesel and other higher value products, the company said. The company plans to build two new units, with a capacity of up to 75,000 b/d, and will invite contractors to bid for the project’s initial engineering studies, Petro Rabigh said.

— Abu Dhabi has outlined a new downstream expansion plan to boost its refining capacity by more than 65% by 2025, with the construction of a new 600,000 b/d refining complex. It has also asked international contractors to submit bids for the construction of a major new facility to boost gasoline and aromatics production at the Ruwais refinery. The project will expand existing gasoline production units at Ruwais, boosting gasoline production to 9.4 million mt/year by 2022, from 5.2 million mt/year currently.

— Iran expects to continue upgrading its refineries, apart from Arak where the modernization has already been completed. Investments in those projects are expected to be approved in the next Iranian year, which starts in March 2019. The country has so far signed contracts for development of the Tehran and Bandar Abbas oil refineries with Japan’s JGC, Marubeni and Chiyoda-Dailim-Mitsui. An upgrading project is under way at Abadan in partnership with China’s Sinopec. Separately, there are memorandums of understanding with Daelim for an RFCC/RCD unit at the Isfahan refinery, and with South Korea’s SK and Italy’s Tecnimont for Tabriz. But Iran’s plans to attract international investment to upgrade its downstream sector was dealt a blow when South Korean contractor Daelim Industrial pulled out of a Eur1.83 billion deal to build new facilities at the Isfahan (Esfahan) refinery, citing the return of US sanctions on the country. The US sanctions could also affect other South Korean projects in Iran. SK E&C signed a $1.6 billion deal in August last year to renovate and upgrade the gasoline and diesel manufacturing facilities in the Tabriz oil refinery complex, northwest of Tehran. “We are still waiting for final approval from the Iranian government for the project with uncertainties over renewed US sanctions,” an SK E&C official said.

— Iraq has added another 10,000 b/d of refining capacity after completing the rehabilitation of a crude distillation unit at the Kasik refinery in the north of the country, the oil ministry said. Rehabilitation work continues at the refinery’s other 10,000 b/d CDU.

— Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co. has awarded a contract to US engineer KBR for the design of a new residue hydro-processing unit as part of its expansion of the Zarqa refinery in Jordan.

— Bahrain Petroleum Co. has awarded a $4.2 billion contract for the expansion and modernization of the Sitra refinery, slated for completion in 2022 and taking total capacity to 360,000 b/d.

— Iraq has started work on a 70,000 b/d expansion of its Basra refinery, in the south of the country, raising its capacity to 280,000 b/d from 210,000 b/d, with the addition of a fourth crude unit. The oil ministry hopes to complete the new distillation unit by the end of 2018.

— US engineer CB&I has been awarded a $95 million contract for the expansion and modernization of the 305,000 b/d Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery (Sasref) in Jubail.

LAUNCHES

EXISTING ENTRIES

— Kuwait Petroleum International and Oman Oil Company, partners in the Duqm refinery in Oman, have secured $4.61 billion financing for the greenfield project, the refinery said. Construction of the plant, located in the special economic zone in Duqm, began in June 2018. The refinery isn’t expected to begin final commissioning until the end of 2021, with full output targeted a year later.

— Canada’s Pacific Future Energy has been awarded a contract to build a 150,000 b/d refinery outside the southern Iraqi town of Nassiriya, several senior officials said. The governor of Dhi Qar province, where Nassiriya is located, Yahya al-Nassiri, confirmed the award via email but provided few details. Though the contract would be between Pacific Future Energy and oil ministry, the project would be supervised by state-owned South Refineries Company.

— Kuwait’s newest refinery is set to start operations in the next two years, but the Gulf state is already planning new units to produce cleaner products and minimize fuel oil production, as it switches to gas for power generation. The new 615,000 b/d Al-Zour refinery, set for completion in 2020, will boost Kuwait’s total refining capacity to 1.4 million b/d.

— Iraq opened a downstream tender, hoping to attract engineering and construction companies to build a new refinery in Basra province.

— Iraq signed a contract with two Chinese companies for the country’s first new refinery to be built with foreign investors. The contract, with PowerChina and Norinco, covers construction and operation of a new 300,000 b/d export orientated refinery, along with an integrated petrochemicals complex near Iraq’s existing oil export facilities on the southern Al-Fao peninsula which leads to the Persian Gulf. The oil ministry is still seeking investors for a 100,000 b/d refinery in Wasit province, a 70,000 b/d refinery in Samawa province, and a 70,000 b/d refinery in Kirkuk. For the latter in February 2018 it signed a contract with Rania International. It has also added 70,000 b/d site at Diwaniya, in Qadisiya province, south of Baghdad, a new 150,000 b/d project to be built in the west Anbar province and another in Qayarah, territory previously occupied by IS. It did not say if it will be a completely new construction or a building out of the existing Qayarah refinery, which has a 20,000 b/d nameplate capacity but has been operating at 4,000 b/d.

— Construction of the 140,000 b/d Karbala refinery, Iraq’s first new downstream facility in decades, has stalled due to a lack of finance. Work is also yet to start on the 150,000 b/d Missan refinery.

— Houston-based GTC Technology has agreed a deal to provide a gasoline production unit to Iraq’s Al-Barham Group, which plans to build a refining complex in the northern city of Kirkuk.

— Saudi Aramco aims to start up its greenfield 400,000 b/d Jizan (Jazan) refinery in the second half of 2018 as the project has been nearly completed.

Source: Platts