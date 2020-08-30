Refinery Rationalisation Shaping Up Future Tanker Demand

Shifts in refinery usage around the globe, is expected to make waves in the product tanker market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “refinery rationalisation is back on the agenda. With a prolonged weakness in refinery margins due to Covid-19 related demand destruction and an uncertain future for hydrocarbon consumption, many refiners have decided to throw in the towel, choosing to either sell, close, or convert their refining assets. The impact is not just in Europe, but global. Aging capacity in the United States, Asia and Australia is also under threat”.

The shipbroker added that “over the past few months, a number of refineries in Europe have been sold, announced plans to convert or are considering permanent closure. Total recently sold its UK refinery to Prax Group and is considering converting its Grandpuits refinery to biofuel production. Gunvor announced a review of its refining assets, whilst Lukoil’s Italian operation is also said to be at risk. Further plants are also rumoured to be analysing their options, although no public statements have been made”.

Gibson said that “in the United States, following Philadelphia Energy Solution’s (PES) decision to close its 300,000 b/d refinery prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of refineries – primarily in the West of the country – have been forced to evolve to changing demand conditions, however, increasingly this has been focused on switching to biofuel production. P66, Marathon and HollyFrontier have all announced plans to convert crude distillation capacity into biofuel production. Whilst this will ultimately reduce demand for crude as a feedstock, it will create increased demand for feedstocks such as used cooking oil (UCO), vegetable oils and tallow. Despite Asia being the epicentre for new refinery projects, the region is not immune to closures. Japanese refiners have faced constant pressure over the years, whilst Shell has taken the decision to stop production at its Philippines plant, intending to convert the facility into an import terminal. Down in Australia, refineries in Brisbane and Melbourne are also reviewing their future”.

According to the shipbroker, “on a global basis, up to 2.6 million b/d of crude distillation capacity is at risk of full closure, or conversion to other purposes. But what does this mean for the tanker market? In reality, it is unlikely to be a game changer in the near term. Globally, refining capacity is in excess and by rationalising capacity, those refineries that survive will see improved margins and higher run rates than would have been the case. Further, as increased capacity shifts to the East of Suez, and regional crude production stands to decline, tonne mile demand is expected to benefit. Likewise, reduced capacity in Europe and Australia should create new incremental product import opportunities. For smaller tankers, increasing demand for biofuel feedstocks could open up new trade flows as new biofuel plants scramble to find sufficient feedstock for their operations. However, demand growth in this sector will remain a small fraction of the energy mix, with biofuels expected to supply less than 3% of oil demand by 2021”, Gibson concluded.

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week, in the Middle East, “the VLCC market pace never got beyond ‘slow’ and for the most part remained ‘dead slow’. Availability crowds the fixing window and will take a good while yet to disperse, even with modern units increasingly side-stepping the area for Atlantic loadings. Rates compressed into an even lower, and tighter rate band, with as low as ws 27 seen for an unchallenged unit to South Korea. Nothing scored to the West – again – where rates theoretically stand in the ‘high teens’. Suezmaxes are also over populated and modest enquiry fails to make a dent on the queue. Rates to the East kept at little better than ws 40, with down to ws 18 the low-ball potential to the West. Aframaxes showed a little more promise than their bigger cousins. An active week in the Far East led to some improvement there and is washing back here too, with rates nudging to 80,000mt by ws 70 to Singapore and perhaps something a bit better next week”, Gibson said.

