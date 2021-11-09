Refining Rebound to Support Indian Oil Marketing Firms’ Credit Profiles

The Standalone Credit Profiles (SCP) of Indian oil marketing companies (OMC) should retain adequate headroom in the near term, with a demand recovery in gasoil and gasoline supporting refining throughput and gross refining margins (GRM), says Fitch Ratings. SCPs should also be supported by inventory gains and steady marketing profits, helping absorb high capex intensity and shareholder returns.

The Issuer Default Ratings of the three Fitch-rated Indian OMCs – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC, BBB-/Negative, SCP: bb+), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL, BBB-/Negative, SCP: bb+) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL, BBB-/Negative) – are driven by the high likelihood of parental support, based on continued strong linkages.

The ongoing strength of gasoline spreads should continue in the second half of the financial year ending March 2022 (2HFY22), further bolstered by a tight gasoil market as local economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s curbs on petroleum product exports, and greater demand for gasoil as a feedstock for power generation. Near term demand should also be assisted by India’s festival season.

However, medium-term GRMs remain exposed to potential oversupply amid planned capacity additions in the region, the possibility of further pandemic-related setbacks and the generally cyclical nature of the global refining business.

We expect the OMCs to generate steady marketing margins in 2HFY22, as they continue to pass on higher crude oil prices to consumers. Recent government cuts to gasoline and gasoil excise duties by INR5 and INR10 per litre, respectively, as well to value added tax in some states should cushion retail fuel-price affordability and the OMCs’ marketing margins. However, record-high retail fuel prices may limit the extent to which the changes are passed on should the crude oil prices continue to rise.

We expect net leverage at IOC and BPCL, as defined by net debt/operating EBITDA, to be around 2.4x-2.8x over FY22-FY23, providing adequate headroom for their respective SCPs. SCP headroom at HPCL is likely to be low in FY22, as we proportionately consolidate its joint venture, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL, BB/Negative, SCP: b+), which has high leverage due to accelerated petrochemical capex. However, HPCL’s leverage should improve to below the negative SCP trigger from FY23, when HMEL’s petrochemical plant starts contributing to earnings and amid improved industry conditions.

Refining throughput at IOC and BPCL increased by 19% and 30% yoy, respectively, in 1HFY22, as countries in the region emerged from pandemic-led restrictions, notwithstanding further waves. Improving demand and a rebound in gasoline spreads, along with inventory gains, drove IOC’s GRM to USD6.6/barrel, from USD3.5 in 1HFY21, while BPCL’s GRM rose to USD5.1, from USD3.2.

However, HPCL’s throughput declined by 37% in 1HFY22, as it undertook a planned shutdown at its Mumbai refinery for capacity expansion and the operations at its Vizag refinery were impacted by a fire accident. The lower refining utilisation rates limited HPCL’s GRM improvement to USD2.9, from USD2.6 in 1HFY21.

Source: Fitch Ratings