Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

in Port News 19/08/2020

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated, under the conditions indicated below:

• LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 919.703.774 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value – 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient – 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature – 25/0 °C, pressure – 1.01325 bar).

• LNG regasification period: from 30th of September, 2020 until 21st of November, 2020.

The Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding available capacities of the LNG terminal at its website, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.
Source: Klaipedos Nafta

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software