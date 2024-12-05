Registrations Open for the ICS Professional Maritime Programme Starting in January 2025

The Hellenic Management Centre (HMC) / Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) Greek Branch is excited to announce that registrations for the 2025 intake of the ICS Professional Maritime Programme are now open. The programme will commence in January 2024.

The ICS Professional Maritime Programme, an internationally recognized qualification from the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, has been a cornerstone of professional maritime education and training since 1911. Offered by HMC, the official Greek educational provider of ICS, this course is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the global shipping industry.

Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge of commercial shipping and develop essential skills for career advancement. The course is taught by industry experts and provides an excellent foundation for immediate application in the professional environment.

The programme prepares participants for the ICS Professional Qualifying Examinations, leading to ICS Membership – the only internationally recognized professional maritime qualification.

Who Should Enroll?

• Shipping Professionals

• Officers of the Merchant Marine

• Graduates and Professionals in finance, management, legal, engineering, and related fields seeking to enhance and certify their expertise in the shipping industry

Course Details:

• Duration: 1 Academic Year

• Format: Online and in-person classes

• Schedule: Twice per week (Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday), 19:00 – 21:30

Join us for an opportunity to advance your career in the shipping industry with a qualification that is recognized and respected worldwide.

Source: Hellenic Management Centre (HMC) / Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) Greek Branch