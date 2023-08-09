Regulatory Update: III 9 Brief

The IMO Implementation of IMO Instruments (III) Sub-Committee held its 9th session from July 31 to August 4, 2023. This Brief provides an overview of the more significant issues discussed at this session, which include developments on remote surveys and audits, harmonized guidance for Port State Control interventions, and the latest updated guidelines for statutory surveys under various IMO conventions. While new regulations developed by the III Sub-Committee are not finalized until approved by the IMO Committees or the IMO Assembly, a review of the Sub-Committee’s activity can provide a forecast of future regulatory developments.

Source: ABS