Reinventing schedule reliability: APM Terminals at the Heart of the Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s Gemini Cooperation

On March 4, 2025, at the Transpacific Maritime (TPM) Conference in Long Beach, California, Lars Mikael Jensen, Global Head of Hubs at APM Terminals, joined Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen and shipping analyst Lars Jensen on stage to discuss one of the most significant shifts in modern container shipping: the Gemini Cooperation.

During the How Gemini Is Shaking Up the Schedule Reliability Game session, the speakers addressed how the hub-and-spoke network model — a departure from the industry’s traditional direct-service approach — is set to redefine schedule reliability.

While industry-wide reliability has been stuck in or below the mid-50% range for the past several years, Gemini is designed to push that number above 90%, promising a level of predictability not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. At a packed conference hall, Jensen emphasized that hub terminals are the backbone of this transformation.

A break from the status quo

For years, ocean carriers have relied on direct services with numerous port calls, a structure that increases congestion and leads to schedule delays. The Gemini Cooperation, however, introduces a leaner, more efficient model that:

• Reduces the number of port calls per service to minimize congestion

• Relies on strategic hub terminals and dedicated gateways to improve operational control

• Deploys dedicated shuttle services to ensure cargo moves predictably

• Adds buffer time into schedules to absorb disruptions

The role of APM Terminals in driving reliability

At TPM, the message was clear: the success of Gemini hinges on hub terminal performance. Integrating hub operations directly with the Gemini Cooperation’s East-West ocean network allows real-time decision-making that minimizes disruptions.

APM Terminals is leading the charge to ensure that the new network meets reliability targets and that the system delivers on-time performance at scale. To support this transformation, APM Terminals has made major investments, which include:

• $3 billion invested in terminal infrastructure and upgrades

• 40% expansion of capacity at hub terminals once upgrades have been fully implemented

• Doubling container processing speed compared to 2016

‘’When ships arrive on schedule, terminals operate more efficiently. APM Terminals is playing a key role in making that a reality for Gemini.’’ Lars Mikael Jensen

Early indicators with great potential

Early results from Gemini are already demonstrating its potential to transform global shipping. During the session at TPM, Jensen highlighted key success stories, including the on-time performance of the Maersk Antares, which arrived at Pier 400 in Los Angeles 54 minutes ahead of schedule.

So far, Gemini calls have been on or ahead of schedule in general, and ships have departed Asia on time – all signs of the network’s ability to deliver the reliability shippers need.

‘’For customers, greater reliability translates into less uncertainty, lower costs, and better supply chain planning – reducing the need for buffer stock. Reliability allows businesses to focus on growth rather than having to wonder where their cargo is.’’Lars Mikael Jensen

Source: APM Terminals