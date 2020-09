India’s Reliance is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into Hazira over Oct. 21 to 23 on a fixed-price basis, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Sept. 2.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)