Rem Offshore and VARD signed contracts for the design and construction of 2+2 Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs)

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, and the Norwegian shipping company Rem Offshore, are delighted to announce the contracts of two Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with an option for two additional vessels. The contracts for the firm two vessels have an indicative total value of euro 100 million.

The CSOVs are tailor-made for world-wide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, is a highly versatile platform for all offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The first vessel will be delivered from VARD in Norway in first half of 2023. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 2024. VARD’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

Rem Offshore’s Chairman, Aage Remøy says: “Rem Offshore has during the last few years increasingly focused attention on building a sustainable platform for growth in offshore wind. Our shareholders are driving this development together with our Rem colleagues onshore and offshore. We are proud to continue our newbuild programme in Norway and support the local maritime industry.”

VARD CEO Alberto Maestrini commented: “We are proud to be chosen as the preferred partner for Rem Offshore in this exciting project, and we are looking forward to working together with their team. These contracts confirm VARD’s leadership in the CSOV market, both in terms of innovative ship design, breakthrough technologies and shipbuilding quality.”

With a length of 85 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters, the vessels will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a 3D-compensated crane. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 120 persons on board.

Source: VARD