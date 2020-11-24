Reminder: regulatory changes will affect liquid cargo from 1 January 2021

All tankers carrying liquid cargoes governed by the International Code for Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Dangerous Chemicals in Bulk (IBC Code) and MARPOL Annex II should be checked and verified for compliance ahead of the regulatory changes that are taking effect from the new year.

In connection with the amendments to the IBC Code and the MARPOL Annex II, the following important issues should be noted:

Changes to the IBC Code:

• Please note that cargoes loaded prior to enforcement date can be carried and discharged under the current IBC Code (2014 amendments) requirements.

• For cargoes loaded on or after 1 January 2021, the requirements of the IBC Code 2020 edition applies.

• Substances classified as persistent floaters are defined by having a viscosity equal to or greater than 50 mPa.s at 20°C and/or with a melting point ≥0°C as identified by ‘16.2.7’ and in column ‘o’ of Chapter 17 of the amended IBC Code.

• The carriage requirements for many cargoes have been amended, and it is therefore recommended that the tankers in question have the updated cargoes listed in the Certificate of Fitness (CoF). In some cases, it might be necessary to modify the ship’s equipment to achieve compliance.

Changes to MARPOL Annex II:

• Please note that the new prewash requirements under the MARPOL Annex II amendments is applicable from the date of entry into force. This means the prewash for cargo residues and tank washings of persistent floating products will apply to all ships unloading on or after 1 January 2021.

• Cargoes being categorised as persistent floating products will be subject to stricter prewash requirements in certain areas.

• The Procedures and Arrangements (P&A) Manual on board all tankers carrying cargoes covered by MARPOL Annex II shall be amended in accordance with MEPC.315(74), before 1 January 2021.

Source: BIMCO