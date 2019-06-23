Remote-Controlled Tugs In The Port Augmented Reality Promotes Safe Processes

Advanced communication and modern control technologies offer new possibilities for waterand land-based manoeuvre coordination. The FernSAMS project – the use of remote-controlled tugboats during mooring and casting off manoeuvres of large ships – takes advantage of this. In the future, unmanned tugs, socalled RoboTugs, will be used to perform these dangerous manoeuvres.

The highly qualified personnel will control the tugboat operations from shore and also be able to make more efficient use of today‘s often long waiting periods. FernSAMS pursues a holistic approach: all tasks of tugboat operations such as automated line handling, communication and data exchange as well as shorebased support, training of seafarers and manoeuvre optimization through a simulation model are considered in the project.

At the CML, special attention will be paid to achieving a realistic situational awareness in the remote control environment. Through augmented reality visualization, the real tractor field of view is extended by virtual displays, which provide the tug personnel with the necessary information to safely perform the manoeuvres from a land station.

For this purpose, innovative approaches of Augmented Reality using the latest findings from the gaming industry are used. The resulting prototype will then be tested by seafarers. FernSAMS is funded by the BMWi over a period of three years. Coordinator is Voith GmbH. Further partners are McGregor GmbH, TU Hamburg, BAW Bundesanstalt für Wasserbau, MTC Maritime Training Center Hamburg GmbH as well as Media Mobil Communication GmbH and Fraunhofer CML.

Source: Fraunhofer Center For Maritime Logistics And Services