Renewal of the License Contract for UE engines with China State Shipbuilding Corporation Diesel Engine Co., Ltd.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has recently renewed the License Contract for UE engines with its Chinese Licensee, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (CSE).

CSE, as the subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, is China’s largest state-owned manufacturer of low-speed marine engines. After obtaining the license for UE engines in 2006, CSE had made J-ENG’s UE brand engines with a bore size of 33 to 50 cm, which is specially evaluated, have mainly been manufactured at the Qingdao and Yichang factories.

CSE is one of the first to work on environmentally friendly technology, and completed the first 6UEC33LSE-C2-LPSCR engine equipped with a low-pressure SCR system in 2018.

With this renewal of the License Contract, CSE will enter a new stage to accumulate orders and manufacturing records for the cutting edge UE engine in the booming Chinese market by demonstrating its comprehensive strength in sales, technology, manufacturing, and etc.

J-ENG will actively support sales expansion activities with the aim of further expanding its market share in China based on its strong partnership with CSE.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation