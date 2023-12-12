Renowned maritime law firms rebrand as Shearwater Law

Renowned maritime legal firms, Thomas Miller Law and Davies Johnson are pleased to announce that they have rebranded as Shearwater Law. The rebrand marks a significant milestone in their combined evolution. The comprehensive transformation encompasses a new name, brand identity and website and is set to redefine the firm’s presence in the market.

The rebrand to Shearwater Law reflects a strategic approach to staying at the forefront of changes currently happening within the shipping and marine transport industries and a commitment to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of the firm’s clients.

Jessica Maitra, Head of Legal Services at Shearwater Law, commented, “By building a new identity that reflects the way the business has developed over the last few years, we aim to reinforce our position as providers of responsive, knowledgeable and dependable legal services whilst continuing to deliver outstanding value for money.”

Alongside the new name and logo, a new website has been created showcasing the firm’s services and sector experience within the maritime world.

Source: Shearwater Law