Repair to oil pipe that shut U.S. offshore output due by end of day

Crews were expected to replace a damaged oil pipeline piece by the end of the day on Friday, a Louisiana port official said, allowing for the resumption of production at seven offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms.

A failed flange connecting two pipelines operated by Shell in Louisiana caused about two barrels of oil to leak, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of Greater Lafourche Port Commission. The oil has since been removed.

Shell on Thursday shut its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus oil production platforms and four others operated by other oil companies connected to the affected pipeline systems were also shut.

Shell said it expected its production to resume on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mark Porter and Mike Harrison)